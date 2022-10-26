Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Moose spotted during walk on Emery Street in Palmer
A Palmer resident shared a video with 22News of a moose walking across a field in Palmer Friday afternoon.
Local organization hosts pop-up event providing services for the homeless
Springfield's homeless population received seasonal attention from social service agencies on Saturday. 22News went down to Springfield and found advocates for the homeless showing compassion for the men and women down on their luck.
Boston Globe
Oakholm Brewing Co. in Brookfield is beautiful, and other recent thoughts on beer
It’s possible that the most beautiful brewery in Massachusetts is Oakholm Brewing Co. in Brookfield. There are other pretty breweries in the state, of course, but on the right day, with the right people, Oakholm rivals all of them. Set on 115 acres in a town southwest of Worcester, Oakholm is a working blueberry, raspberry, and Christmas tree farm. In 2018, an old hay barn on the property was converted into a taproom. Lambs, goats, and other animals still wander the grounds, and if you’re looking to get married you can do that here as well.
Fully back open for business in new space, Springfield’s Community Justice Support Center to provide new leases on life
SPRINGFIELD — After spending most of his adult life behind bars, Joe Johnson has held his first legitimate job for a full month now at a local grocery store deli. He been more than seven months clean and sober — his longest stint, really, since he had his first drink at 9 years old, then quickly transitioned to using drugs and all that went with it.
westernmassnews.com
Environmental concerns have some seeking alternatives to raking, bagging leaves
(WGGB/WSHM) - Fall leaf cleanup is a seasonal ritual for many people, but some experts say you may want to think twice before rushing out with your rake. It’s that time of year again. Green lawns are now covered in hues of yellow, orange, and red from leaves that have fallen. As landscapers and homeowners alike rush out to clean-up, some experts said it may be best to keep leaves on the ground. That’s because about eight million leaves end up in landfills, according to the National Audubon Society. Once in landfills, leaves often don’t receive enough oxygen needed to decompose and will end up releasing large amounts of methane.
Watch: Massachusetts Firefighters Rescue Scared Kitty From Top of a Utility Pole
Cat stuck in a tree? Somebody call the fire department, right?. According to a Mental Floss article, the answer depends on the situation, the tree, and even the particular fire department. So yes, maybe, sort of. Well, in September, a Massachusetts cat didn't get stuck in a tree, but it...
spectrumnews1.com
Burncoat High School sweethearts excited for 50th reunion
WORCESTER, Mass. — This weekend old friendships and stories will come back to life as dozens of former Burncoat High School classmates reconnect for their 50th reunion. Ahead of Saturday’s event, Spectrum News 1 spoke with former high school sweethearts Sandy and Bob Ackerman, Class of ‘71, at Burncoat about their memories together.
Valvoline proposes service garage at vacant Hess station on Route 20 in Westfield
WESTFIELD — Valvoline Instant Oil Change is currently before the city’s Conservation Commission and Planning Board as they seek to build on the site of the former Hess gasoline station at 310 E. Main St. (Route 20), Westfield. Ryan Nelson of R. Levesque Associates told the Conservation Commission...
Valley Opportunity Council hosts Trunk or Treat in Chicopee
Valley Opportunity Council (VOC) is hosting its Trunk or Treat event for families on Thursday.
These Two Western Massachusetts Towns Have A Limit On How Many Dogs You Can Own
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard us talking to The Berkshire Humane Society on Wednesday about cats, owning too many cats, and the fact that my best buddy's mom was THE cat lady of the neighborhood. Reminder the conclusion of the "Choose Your Subaru" raffle...
vermontjournal.com
Connecticut River log drives
Some will know of Richard and Helen Moore at the Town Farm in Springfield. In 1998, Helen compiled a spiral bound book, “History Begins at Home.” It’s a history of Richard Moore’s family. Below is a story written by Richard’s father, Ray Moore, copied as written. The C.V.L. mentioned is the Connecticut Valley Lumber Company. I.P. is International Paper.
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
How you recycle mattresses is changing in November
When it comes to getting rid of your mattress and clothes, how you recycle them is about change in the state.
Chicopee center blighted building awarded funds
A group of buildings located on the corner of Exchange and Cabot streets in Chicopee center was awarded funds to revitalize.
Boston Globe
The neighbors are dead
What it’s like living next to a graveyard ... ‘I remember walking through [our] yard, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, am I standing on someone?’ " Some real estate deals are a dead-end, and some are dead-end adjacent, literally. People who buy homes next...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: paranormal investigation in Agawam
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With Halloween just days away, it’s time once again for our annual ghost hunt with Agawam Paranormal. After nine years of creeping through museums, restaurants, even a VFWs, this year we’re doing something different. Instead of searching a building open to the public, we’ll be looking for spirits inside someone’s house.
Amtrak’s Valley Flyer Passenger Service to stay in western Massachusetts
MassDOT announced Friday night the Amtrak's Valley Flyer Passenger Service in Northampton will become permanent fixture here in western Massachusetts.
These 4 free devices from Mass Save could reduce your utility bills
WORCESTER, Mass.—We’re all looking for ways to save money on our utility bills. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association predicts families will pay 17.2 percent more for home heating this winter, reaching a level not seen in more than ten years. Fortunately, Mass Save offers free home energy...
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
Image of kayak owned by missing Springfield man Frederick Mayock released
New York State Police released an image of the kayak owned by missing Springfield man Frederick Mayock on Thursday. Mayock has been missing since Oct. 22, when New York State Police responded to a report that the kayak and other belongings had been left unattended at Canadarago Lake with no sign of the man. He was last seen assembling the kayak at the lake’s boat launch at 12:30 p.m. that day.
Comments / 0