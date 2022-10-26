ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belchertown, MA

Boston Globe

Oakholm Brewing Co. in Brookfield is beautiful, and other recent thoughts on beer

It’s possible that the most beautiful brewery in Massachusetts is Oakholm Brewing Co. in Brookfield. There are other pretty breweries in the state, of course, but on the right day, with the right people, Oakholm rivals all of them. Set on 115 acres in a town southwest of Worcester, Oakholm is a working blueberry, raspberry, and Christmas tree farm. In 2018, an old hay barn on the property was converted into a taproom. Lambs, goats, and other animals still wander the grounds, and if you’re looking to get married you can do that here as well.
BROOKFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Fully back open for business in new space, Springfield’s Community Justice Support Center to provide new leases on life

SPRINGFIELD — After spending most of his adult life behind bars, Joe Johnson has held his first legitimate job for a full month now at a local grocery store deli. He been more than seven months clean and sober — his longest stint, really, since he had his first drink at 9 years old, then quickly transitioned to using drugs and all that went with it.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Environmental concerns have some seeking alternatives to raking, bagging leaves

(WGGB/WSHM) - Fall leaf cleanup is a seasonal ritual for many people, but some experts say you may want to think twice before rushing out with your rake. It’s that time of year again. Green lawns are now covered in hues of yellow, orange, and red from leaves that have fallen. As landscapers and homeowners alike rush out to clean-up, some experts said it may be best to keep leaves on the ground. That’s because about eight million leaves end up in landfills, according to the National Audubon Society. Once in landfills, leaves often don’t receive enough oxygen needed to decompose and will end up releasing large amounts of methane.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Burncoat High School sweethearts excited for 50th reunion

WORCESTER, Mass. — This weekend old friendships and stories will come back to life as dozens of former Burncoat High School classmates reconnect for their 50th reunion. Ahead of Saturday’s event, Spectrum News 1 spoke with former high school sweethearts Sandy and Bob Ackerman, Class of ‘71, at Burncoat about their memories together.
WORCESTER, MA
vermontjournal.com

Connecticut River log drives

Some will know of Richard and Helen Moore at the Town Farm in Springfield. In 1998, Helen compiled a spiral bound book, “History Begins at Home.” It’s a history of Richard Moore’s family. Below is a story written by Richard’s father, Ray Moore, copied as written. The C.V.L. mentioned is the Connecticut Valley Lumber Company. I.P. is International Paper.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

The neighbors are dead

What it’s like living next to a graveyard ... ‘I remember walking through [our] yard, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, am I standing on someone?’ " Some real estate deals are a dead-end, and some are dead-end adjacent, literally. People who buy homes next...
SUTTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: paranormal investigation in Agawam

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With Halloween just days away, it’s time once again for our annual ghost hunt with Agawam Paranormal. After nine years of creeping through museums, restaurants, even a VFWs, this year we’re doing something different. Instead of searching a building open to the public, we’ll be looking for spirits inside someone’s house.
AGAWAM, MA
MassLive.com

Image of kayak owned by missing Springfield man Frederick Mayock released

New York State Police released an image of the kayak owned by missing Springfield man Frederick Mayock on Thursday. Mayock has been missing since Oct. 22, when New York State Police responded to a report that the kayak and other belongings had been left unattended at Canadarago Lake with no sign of the man. He was last seen assembling the kayak at the lake’s boat launch at 12:30 p.m. that day.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

