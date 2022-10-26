(WGGB/WSHM) - Fall leaf cleanup is a seasonal ritual for many people, but some experts say you may want to think twice before rushing out with your rake. It’s that time of year again. Green lawns are now covered in hues of yellow, orange, and red from leaves that have fallen. As landscapers and homeowners alike rush out to clean-up, some experts said it may be best to keep leaves on the ground. That’s because about eight million leaves end up in landfills, according to the National Audubon Society. Once in landfills, leaves often don’t receive enough oxygen needed to decompose and will end up releasing large amounts of methane.

