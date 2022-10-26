Read full article on original website
Kevin
3d ago
Of course they’re over sampling dems. I read 54.5% dems, 37% republicans and 8.4 % no affiliation, and it’s still a dead heat so Dixon is probably up 5%
Reply(12)
15
PoorOldGranny
3d ago
Interesting that she's catching up on a shoe string budget. And Republicans don't trust pollsters, so she's probably well ahead
Reply
15
M.e. Sanders
3d ago
Don’t believe the leftist polls. Vote every demonrat out of office in November.
Reply(2)
26
Related
Washington Examiner
Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized
(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
Proposal 3 in Michigan: Abortion rights & what would change if it passes
One of the biggest and most controversial proposals on the November Midterm ballot is Proposal 3, which focuses on abortion and reproductive rights.
Nessel compares attack on Pelosi’s husband to Whitmer kidnapping plot
Attorney General Dana Nessel responded Friday to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, comparing it to the plot in Michigan to kidnap and assassinate Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Nessel said at a rally in Flint that her opponent, Republican attorney general nominee Matt DePerno, supports domestic terrorists like the one who allegedly […] The post Nessel compares attack on Pelosi’s husband to Whitmer kidnapping plot appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Detroit News
More than $50M poured into Michigan's fight over Proposal 3
Lansing — Groups supporting and opposing Proposal 3 raised a combined $51.6 million in direct contributions between July and October, fueling a pricey ad war over the future of abortion rights in Michigan ahead of the Nov. 8 election. Of the $51.6 million total, about $35.1 million was raised...
I’m an OBGYN in Michigan. This is what I worry about when treating a patient. | Opinion
I’ve been an obstetrician-gynecologist in Michigan for nearly 25 years, caring for women giving birth, experiencing miscarriage, trying to become pregnant and deciding to end a pregnancy. Michigan voters will shortly decide whether to add protections to our state constitution to keep abortion legal. Without such protections, Michigan’s 1931...
wkar.org
Political scientist shares Black voter concerns ahead of Michigan's midterm elections
The number of Black Americans eligible to vote reached a record 30 million in 2020, according to the Pew Research Center. This midterm season, we’re checking in with a political scientist to see what Black voters’ top concerns are ahead of the Nov. 8 election in Michigan. WKAR's...
A Photo Gallery of Political Campaigning in Michigan: 1839-1960s
Okay, so what has changed over the last few centuries when it comes to politics? Well, there’s…..and then there’s…..and don’t forget…uh…okay, not much has changed. Politicians still stump, still promise, still pose with kids & babies, still put on blue jeans or overalls...
Michigan's ballot proposals for 2022 election: Everything you need to know
This fall, Michigan voters will weigh in on three statewide ballot proposals that would amend the Michigan Constitution to modify term limits for state lawmakers, establish early voting in the state and protect the right to seek abortions among other changes. For some voters, these proposals may appear on the back side of the ballot, so be sure to flip over the ballot if you want to weigh in on these proposed constitutional amendments. ...
westernherald.com
WMU students weigh in on 2022 Michigan gubernatorial election
The race for governor in the state of Michigan for 2022 is nearing a close, as citizens of the state will cast their ballots just two weeks from now, Nov. 8. The candidates consist of incumbent Gretchen Whitmer, a democrat, and Tudor Dixon, a republican. The polls as of the publishing of this article have Whitmer barely edging out Dixon, with Whitmer at 52% of the vote and Dixon at 46%, meaning this election will come down to the wire. With this in mind, as well as adults aged 18-22 being a key demographic in many races for public office, votes on WMU’s campus matter more than ever.
COVID hospitalizations hit 8-month high, but no Michigan counties at high-risk level
COVID hospitalizations are trending upward in Michigan, but overall COVID risk is either “low” or “medium” in every Michigan county this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three...
Could Democrats take control of the Michigan Senate?
Both Republicans and Democrats are putting a ton of money into house and senate races with so much at stake.
Webberville Farm Creates 12 Acre Michigan V. Michigan State Rivalry Maze
Just in time for the big game this weekend, an Ingham County farm has created a maze that's not just Maze and Blue, but also pays tribute to the Green and White. Loretta Benjamin runs Choice Farms in Webberville. She tells WLNS-TV in Lansing that the maze is spread over 12 acres and has over four miles of trails.
Two weeks to go until Michiganders choose their next governor. Just how close is Tudor Dixon to unseating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer?
With two weeks to go in the 2022 Midterms, Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon faced off in the final Gubernatorial debate on the campus of Oakland University. In a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark takes pulse of the election as it hits the homestretch.
Examining both sides of Proposal 1: Here's what proponents and opponents are saying
(WXYZ) — With time ticking down until Election Day, we are taking in-depth looks on what you’ll be voting on from candidates to ballot proposals. The first is on Proposal 1. Here’s the language of the proposed amendment, what it will change, and who is for and against...
Florida Man Threatens Michigan 911 Operator, Gets Time In Prison
A Florida man calling himself a "Yankee Patriot" is going to prison for threatening a Michigan 911 operator. There are rules in place for those who choose to abuse the 911 emergency system in the state of Michigan. In Michigan, it's a misdemeanor for any person to willfully use the...
MSNBC
Michigan attorney general warns of outcome in state if GOP wins
Mascara Is Out - Now Women (And Celebrities) Are Using This Obesity Dr Reveals The Worst Carb You Should Avoid. Now Legal in Virginia, Cheech & Chong Say “You Gotta Try This!”. Guthealthwellness /. Top Heart Surgeon: This Simple Trick Helps Empty Your Bowels Every Morning.
26 Funny Definitions of Michigan Cities from Urban Dictionary
Urban Dictionary doesn’t hold anything back when describing places in Michigan. For those that may not know, urbandictionary.com is a site you can go to and find the definitions for slang words, phrases, acronyms, and more that are used in society today. If you are having trouble keeping up with your teenager and don’t know what the hell they are saying, urbandictionary.com has the answers you are looking for.
The Hottest And Coldest Cities In Each State You Need To Know
Are you thinking about getting away from Michigan for warmer temperatures this winter? Are you thinking about going somewhere even colder than Michigan? There are fifty states in the U.S. and all vary with average hi and lo temps. If I want to go somewhere warm I'm most likely going...
Michigan mobile home park residents push for stronger laws as rents rise
OKEMOS, MI – Rats, raw sewage and rent increases. Those were some of the concerns Michigan mobile home park residents brought to Lansing on Wednesday, Oct. 26 as they pushed legislation that would update the state’s manufactured housing law for the first time since 1987. “We were just...
Abortion rights have been on Michigan ballots before. They failed both times.
The Reproductive Freedom for All ballot proposal won’t be the first time Michigan voters have had a say on abortion rights. But if it passes, it would be the first victory for abortion-rights advocates.
US 103.1
Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 52