Watch Dwight Yoakam Close Out California Show With Cover Of Elvis’ “Suspicious Minds”

Truly a classic song to cover.

Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds” has been a favorite among country music artists to cover for years, and there have been phenomenal versions throughout the years.

Dwight Yoakam is on that list of great covers.

He recorded his version of the fun in 1992 for the movie Honeymoon in Vegas, and also included it on his follow up greatest hits record.

Most recently, he took the stage to perform the hit at Mountain Winery Amphitheater in Saratoga, CA.

This performance is pure fun. Yoakam pulls out some of his best Elvis moves in between verses, and you can’t but smile.

He kicks off the song by addressing the crowd:

“Now, we’ve got a hard curfew… let me get to it.”

Yoakam truly has aged like a fine wine. Each performance gets better and better as the years go by. He knows how to captivate his audience with his signature twang… and now his dance moves.

This is a classic y’all need to check out yourselves.

And the studio version: