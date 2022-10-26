Read full article on original website
Oswego County Celebrates 4-H Anniversary
OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature proclaimed Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023 as the 101st anniversary of Oswego County 4-H during its October meeting. The designation commemorates the dedication of staff and volunteers as well as the service 4-H has provided to county and state residents for more than a century.
Art Association Of Oswego Presents Exhibition Of Ron Throop Paintings
OSWEGO – The Art Association of Oswego is pleased to present “The Pleasure at Being the Cause,” an exhibition of 2022 paintings by Ron Throop, opening Saturday, November 5, from 6 – 9 p.m. This is also a fundraiser to raise money for a new floor...
CCNY Student Makes Short Film About America’s First Supermodel, Buried In Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY – Nehir Onay is a Turkish filmmaker who moved to New York City to pursue her education and career aspirations in 2019, a century after Audrey Munson. Audrey Munson is America’s first supermodel, the first actress who appeared nude in a major motion picture, and a women artists’ rights advocate who published a series of articles in newspapers 1920s under the title” Queen of the Artists’ Studio.” No wonder Nehir has run into many sculptures of Audrey Munson in NYC, such as atop the Municipal Building, MET Museum, Straus Park, and many more, during her thesis research for CCNY’s Film MFA program.
SUNY Oswego Teams Seek Photos For Hockey Military Appreciation Games
OSWEGO – The SUNY Oswego men’s and women’s hockey teams will host Military Appreciation Games on consecutive Saturdays, Nov. 5 and 12, respectively, and ask for photos of military members who have impacted the lives of members of the community. Photos would be displayed on the jumbotron...
Cayuga’s Harlequin Productions Performing Docudrama ‘The Texas Tower Project’
AUBURN, NY – Cayuga Community College’s student theatre troupe Harlequin Productions will tackle one of its most challenging plays in several years with this semester’s production. After several semesters of comedies or lighter dramas, Harlequin Productions will take the stage this fall with “The Texas Tower Project,”...
Farnham Family Services To Distribute Free Food Boxes
OSWEGO COUNTY – Farnham Family Services has partnered with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield to help fight food instability on Oswego County. Farnham has received a Community Health Award from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield in support of its Community Connections program. Excellus’ Community Health Awards are specifically designed to address social determinants of health that improve the health of residents in the communities Blue Cross Blue Shield serve.
Youth Bureau Seeks Funding Requests For 2023 Youth Sports, Education Programs
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is now accepting applications for funding for programs that provide sports and physical fitness activities to youth in Oswego County. This is the second year that the youth bureau has been able to distribute funds to programs that fit the NYS...
Guest Speaker Combines Music, Motivation During Presentations In Phoenix Schools
PHOENIX, NY – The Phoenix Central School District recently celebrated Red Ribbon Week with a guest speaker who has been in the national spotlight for her vocal talents as well as her motivational presentations. Jessie Funk, a certified life coach, author and singer, infused music into her presentations at...
Durham County Poets Performing On Main Stage At Oswego Music Hall November 5
OSWEGO — On November 5, the Oswego Music Hall welcomes Durham County Poets to the Main Stage at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. Durham County Poets are a “band” in the truest sense of the word! It all started in a small café in Ormstown, Quebec, after which the band continued to percolate and spread onto the Canadian music scene allowing them to tour across Canada and on into the United States.
June A. Semeraro Bennett
FULTON – June A. Semeraro Bennett, 77, of Fulton, New York, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She was born August 1, 1945 in Fulton to Martin and Rose Semeraro and was a graduate of Fulton High School in 1963. June was employed for 30 years with Alltel Communications as a Telephone Repair Dispatcher and later at AXA Equitable from where she retired as a Customer Service Manager.
FCSD BOE Discusses State Assessment Scores For Grades 3-8 ELA, Math, Science
FULTON – The Fulton City School District Board of Education met last night, Tuesday, October 25, and discussed state assessments for grades 3 through 8 for ELA, math, and science. During the superintendent’s report, Deputy Superintendent Geri Geitner, along with principals and department directors, presented an analysis of the...
Richard DeSantis
OSWEGO – Richard DeSantis, a lifetime resident of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at The Manor at Seneca Hill. He was the son of the late Anthony and Kathryn DeSantis. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother John DeSantis and brother-in-law John Taber. He was also predeceased by his beloved granddaughter, Karen Mary Aubertine.
Kathleen A. Reed
OSWEGO – Kathleen A. Reed, 75, of Oswego, New York, died Tuesday October 25, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York, after a long illness. Mrs. Reed always found enjoyment in gardening and her quiet time was spent reading her bible, and meditating on the scriptures she read. Mrs. Reed was a very loving and caring mother and grandmother. Mrs. Reed loved spending time with her grandsons and sharing many special moments and making lasting memories for them to always cherish.
Oswego County Recognizes Operation Green Light
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County continues its support of Operation Green Light, a mission to show support for military veterans. The nationwide initiative aims to raise awareness of the various challenges that veterans face and the resources that are available to them and their families at the county, state and federal level.
Grace M. Parker
FULTON – Grace M. Parker, age 100, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, with her family by her side. Grace was predeceased by her parents Platt and Isla Lewis; husband, John Parker; son, John A. Parker; granddaughter, Rebecca Pratt; brothers, Leland and John Lewis; sister, Arlene; daughter-in law, Caryl Parker; and grandson, Eric Lamb.
Forensics Class Offers CSI Style Learning For Hannibal Students
HANNIBAL – The Hannibal High School courtyard was recently transformed into a scene out of the television show “CSI” during a SUPA Forensics lesson. Students in Dawn Battles’ upper-level course put their classroom studies to the test as they were tasked with processing a mock crime scene set up outdoors. Three groups of students worked together to comb through separate scenes, surrounded with police tape. Wearing gloves so not to contaminate any potential evidence, the students bagged and tagged evidence as they were careful not to disrupt the scene.
5 MACS Students Selected To Area All-State
MEXICO, NY – A total of five students will represent Mexico Academy & Central Schools at the area all-state festivals this fall, earning the massive honor by ranking high enough in their instrument or voice parts. Students who will represent MACS include Emily Bennett, Cosette Laffan, Avery Oakes, Abby...
Fairley Students Combine Science, Careers In Unique Lesson
HANNIBAL – A fourth-grade science unit recently culminated in a multifaceted learning opportunity for Fairley Elementary students. The field trip gave students an opportunity to explore the grounds of Camp Hollis where they participated in different science and career learning activities. The students learned about ecosystems, geology, nature and related careers during the daylong immersive experience.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: October 16 – October 22
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. Fulton Savings Bank recently donated $1,000 of equipment to the Fulton Fire Department for use in their Community Risk Reduction educational program, said Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard. Full story here. Please take notice that...
Theresa M. DiSalvo
PHOENIX, NY – Theresa M. DiSalvo, 97, of Phoenix, New York, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 21, 2022. Theresa was born in Canastota, New York, on May 6, 1925, to the late Nunzio and Rosario (Caltabiano) Lizzio. Theresa grew up in Canastota and lived most of her life in Phoenix. She had a passion for baking and enjoyed baking breads, especially Italian bread loaves.
