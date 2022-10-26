Read full article on original website
ndsu.edu
Bat researcher to give Phi Kappa Phi Faculty Lecture
Erin Gillam, professor of biological sciences, has been selected to give NDSU’s prestigious Phi Kappa Phi Faculty Lecture. She is set to present “Listening in the Dark: The Amazing Acoustic World of Bats” on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 3 p.m. in the Memorial Union Anishinaabe Theatre. Gillam...
ndsu.edu
Native American Heritage Month events scheduled
NDSU is set to host events for Native American Heritage Month during November. • The opening session is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Memorial Union Sahnish room. Willard Yellow Bird (Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation member), Holiie Mackie (Northern Cheyenne) and Michael Gabbard (Delaware) will provide a welcome song and an honor song for all students.
ndsu.edu
Favorite places on campus
Students walk through the A. Glenn Hill Center at NDSU. The state-of-the-art building houses some of NDSU students' favorite places on campus. The NDSU campus is vibrant and filled with energy as the fall semester begins. The fast pace and unfamiliar surroundings might be initially overwhelming for first-year students. But...
ndsu.edu
Several chances to visit in November
Potential students have several chances to visit campus NDSU in November. Students looking for information about NDSU’s programs and campus life have several opportunities to visit in November. The College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; School of Design Architecture and Arts; College of Human Sciences and Education; and...
