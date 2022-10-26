Read full article on original website
Related
wnanews.com
State tax burden drops yet again
Weekly Fiscal Facts are provided to Wisconsin Newspaper Association members by the Wisconsin Policy Forum, the state’s leading resource for nonpartisan state and local government research and civic education. The Wisconsin Policy Forum logo can be downloaded here. Amid the pandemic and resulting recession, Wisconsin’s tax burden — or...
wnanews.com
Big names flood Wisconsin as crucial election day nears
The Capitol Report, produced by WisPolitics.com — a nonpartisan, Madison-based news service that specializes in coverage of government and politics — provides a weekly analysis of issues being debated in Wisconsin state government. It is underwritten by the WNA and produced exclusively for its members. WisPolitics.com President Jeff Mayers is a former editor and reporter for the Associated Press and a former political writer for the Wisconsin State Journal.
Comments / 0