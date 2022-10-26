Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Dangerous Kansas City NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldKansas City, MO
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Responsibility to neighbors fuels run by two state House candidates
Kathy Steinhoff and David Tyson Smith have been spending a lot of time knocking on doors across Columbia. That’s not unusual for statehouse candidates to do this time of year — unless the seats are already secured. Steinhoff and Smith are running unopposed in the 45th and 46th...
KPVI Newschannel 6
What you need to know about four Constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot
Tennessee voters can cast a ballot for or against four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election ballot. “Tennessee voters need to be aware of the proposed Constitutional amendments on the ballot,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Voters can view the exact ballot language on our website in order to be prepared to make informed voting decisions.”
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois Chamber of Commerce backs candidates from both parties
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Chamber of Commerce has placed its support behind candidates from both major parties in Illinois. The group, which consists of Illinois businesses from all over the state, announced earlier this month that it would be backing incumbent Democratic Comptroller Suzanna Mendoza over Republican challenger Shannon Teresi.
KPVI Newschannel 6
McDermott votes early, urges everyone to participate in this year's elections
HAMMOND — Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Thomas McDermott Jr. can spend Election Day hustling across Indiana for every possible vote since he's already cast his ballot in the 2022 general election. On a warm and sunny autumn Friday, the five-term Hammond mayor visited the Lake County Superior Court building...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois business groups oppose proposed amendment to enshrine collective bargaining rights
(The Center Square) – Labor groups support the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution that would enshrine collective bargaining rights. Business groups are opposed. Voters will see the question at the top of the ballot Nov. 8, asking to add collective bargaining rights to the state constitution. Labor groups are using millions of dollars in ads to promote the amendment, saying it will increase workers’ wages and job safety.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Evers, Barnes, Rowe, Kaul and Rodriguez make campaign stops in Kenosha Saturday
Governor Tony Evers was at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave., as part of his multi-day “Doing the Right Thing” bus tour across Wisconsin Saturday afternoon, joined by former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who met with local residents earlier that day. The Kenosha rally also featured Lt....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Illinois quick hits: Gabbard to rally for Bailey; mountain lion captured in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Donations to the Nebraska GOP fall sharply after contentious convention
Donations to the Nebraska GOP appear to have nose-dived following the contentious state party convention that saw an almost complete exodus of the party establishment. Since the convention on July 9, the state GOP has collected around $163,000 in contributions, according to the latest filings with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission and the Federal Election Commission, averaging about $55,000 per month. In the 12 months before the convention, the party gathered more than $1.6 million, averaging over $135,000 per month.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Maine to wind down rental relief as federal funds dry up
(The Center Square) – Maine is winding down its pandemic rental assistance program after learning that the federal government won’t be providing more funds. MaineHousing has paused its emergency rental assistance program and says it will not be accepting new or renewed applications. The move follows the U.S. Treasury announcement last week that Maine wasn't among 28 states included in the latest round of disbursements from the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Nebraska revenue forecast could take state cash reserve to $2.3 billion
State revenue projections issued Friday would give the next governor more than $13 billion for state needs and tax cuts, while taking the cash reserve to record-breaking levels. The Nebraska Economic Forecasting Advisory Board increased the revenue forecast for the two fiscal years ending June 30, 2025, by roughly $1.8...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Heartland Expressway adds 14 miles of divided highway through Nebraska Panhandle
SCOTTSBLUFF — State and local officials celebrated the official opening of the Alliance south section of the Heartland Expressway during a ceremony this month. Work on the 14-mile section of the project that runs from Angora Hill to south of Alliance began in the spring of 2021 and was not scheduled to be completed by contractor IHC-Scott until the spring of next year.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ricketts names ornate box turtle as the Nebraska state reptile
It's been a heady five years for Nebraska's ornate box turtle. First, the petite state native won a 2017 popularity contest against another turtle, a couple of lizards and two snake species. Voters were asked which of the six they wanted as the state reptile. Next, Nebraska lawmakers voted to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
New Jersey dead last in tax analysis for sixth straight year
(The Center Square) – For the sixth straight year, New Jersey finished dead last in the Tax Foundation’s State Business Tax Climate Index. The public policy nonprofit group uses the index to review how each state structures its various tax systems. That includes levies on businesses and individuals as well as taxes on property and sales. Typically, states that do not have income or sales taxes or feature low rates and simple structures across the board fare better in the report.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Report: New York tax climate, as usual, drags in near the rear
(The Center Square) – Thanks to its complex tax policies, New York found itself once again near the bottom of the rankings in the Tax Foundation’s 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index. For the fifth straight year, the Empire State came in next to last in the annual...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Best-performing Delaware stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Delaware last week using data from IEX Cloud. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Best-performing Maryland stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Maryland last week using data from IEX Cloud. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Inflation, supply chain woes raise costs for Georgia road projects
(The Center Square) — Inflation is driving up the cost of road projects in Georgia, with some project bids more than 40% higher than projected. As a result, Georgia Department of Transportation officials have rejected some high bids and deferred resurfacing projects for the last six months. "The issues...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Georgia River Network presents documentary on Okefenokee
WAYCROSS — Georgia River Network will host a free, virtual screening of “Okefenokee Destiny,” a 14-minute PBS EcoSense for Living documentary that invites viewers into the Okefenokee Swamp, a place unlike any other in the world. The largest intact blackwater wetland in North America, the Okefenokee is...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Most common fast food chains in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Utah using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Through Pacific Northwest drought and downpour, what will happen to the salmon?
CHEHALIS — As biologist Nick Vanbuskirk drew a knife along the yellowing belly of the carcass of a Chinook salmon, hundreds of ripe, translucent orange eggs spilled out into the ankle-high waters of the Newaukum River. After surviving a stint in the Pacific Ocean, this salmon was met with...
Comments / 0