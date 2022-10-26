ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Gina’s Food with Flavor

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - “That kitchen is my happy place and the more people I feed, the happier I am,” said Gina’s Food with Flavor owner Peggy Fleming. A good restaurant can be boiled down to a few things. “Love, family, fellowship, all that wrapped into one....
SALEM, VA
WSLS

WSLS hosts Trick or Treat event at Layman Family Farms

BLUE RIDGE, Va. – The WSLS 10 Trick or Treat at Layman Family Farms was scaring up a ton of fun on Thursday night. The 10 News family was out and about with the dino gang parading around the farm, hanging out with the community, and handing out around 130,000 pieces of candy from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
BLUE RIDGE, VA
theunionstar.com

Gladys holding Hallelujah Fest on Sunday

Please join us this Sunday at Bethel Pentecostal Holiness church in Gladys. at 2635 Tabor Rd @ 5:00. We are having a Hallelujah Fest that includes a. hayride, cakewalk, games and food. We plan on having a great time and. plenty of candy for all the kids. Everyone welcome.
GLADYS, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Shear Chaos Hair Salon opens in Chatham

Shear Chaos Hair Salon recently held a grand re-opening event at its location at 38 Center St. in Chatham. Shear Chaos is now open and is welcoming new clients. New owner Brandi Harris, a local stylist with 15 years in the cosmetology industry, has rebranded the salon, which was known for years as Impressions Salon.
CHATHAM, VA
WSLS

Angels of Assisi, New Freedom Farm to host pet adoption event

BUCHANAN, Va. – Local pet shelters including Angels of Assisi have run out of room to help more animals. To be able to provide help to more pets, the Angels of Assisi is partnering with New Freedom Farm to hold the Priscilla Adoption Event on Saturday, Oct. 29. The...
BUCHANAN, VA
WSLS

Roanoke officials looking for Community Engagement Team volunteers

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is working to form stronger connections with the community. On Friday, authorities announced the Community Engagement Team, which will consist of ten local volunteers. Volunteers will work with the Community Engagement Sergeant, Community Relations Specialist, and community-assigned deputies when they’re...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Crab Du Jour Offers Taste of the Coast

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Crab Du Jour in Lynchburg has a variety of food for everyone! There's even a House Signature Sauce! Emily got to see how everything is made and she has a special offering for those of you interested in trying it out!
LYNCHBURG, VA
WBTM

Bubba’s Ice Cream Changing Locations

A Danville institution is changing locations after 64 years in the same spot. Bubba’s Ice Cream announced yesterday in a Facebook post that Sunday will be their last day at 2626 North Main Street. Bubba’s will be opening a new location at 2455 Franklin Turnpike, beside of Rubens Too....
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

Preparing for Halloween: How trick-or-treating may look different for those with autism

ROANOKE, Va. – “Just let them be kids.”. Trick-or-treaters bring a lot of fun on Halloween night. Ghouls and goblins roam the streets with their adult companions, wandering up to doors and gathering candy. Whether they’re teens or little tikes, you’ll likely be greeted with “Trick-or-treat!” or maybe even a growl from the grizzly wolf or lion. Sometimes, you may be greeted with nothing at all.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Women's Health Offers Annual Exam and Mammogram at Same Time

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Women's Health is offering women the chance to get their annual exam and mammogram at the same time. You even get a free bag by making an appointment this month! Emily learns why it's so important to pick up the phone and make that appointment.
LYNCHBURG, VA
theunionstar.com

North Halifax trick or treat

The North Halifax Ladies Auxiliary will host their annual walk-through trunk or treat on Monday, October 31st beginning at 6:00 PM at the fire department, located at 4201 Leda Grove Road, Nathalie, VA 24577. Any questions, please contact Blair Hall at 434-222-8509.
NATHALIE, VA
theroanoker.com

Tinnell’s Finer Foods

The story below is from our November/December 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. The well-known grocery spot was a main staple in the Crystal Spring neighborhood. Open the doors of Crystal Spring Grocery Co. in South Roanoke, and you’ll feel a neighborly vibe with a...
ROANOKE, VA
The Roanoke Star

Is The Fox Guarding The Henhouse In Roanoke City?

Against the backdrop of a high-drama campaign where eleven candidates are vying for four open seats on Roanoke City Council, a concerned citizen recently reported to The Roanoke Star and at least one other Valley news organization a questionable museum tour and dinner involving Councilmember Joe Cobb and 16 other people. Roanoke City had been […]
ROANOKE, VA
Virginia Business

White Mill project closer to getting off the ground

Danville’s highly anticipated $100 million White Mill redevelopment is starting to see positive movement. In August, Danville City Council unanimously approved a resolution to apply for a $5 million state grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development’s Industrial Revitalization Fund, a move to help with gap financing of the renovation.
WSET

HomeGoods is coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg residents, get ready for a new stop to add to your mall shopping list: HomeGoods!. HomeGoods confirmed Friday that a new location was opening inside River Ridge Mall. We previously reported on a HomeGoods sign at the mall, but today the new location was officially confirmed.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Liberty University enrolls largest student body in its history

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University welcomed its largest student body ever this fall, with both residential and online programs exceeding 130,000 students. Total on-campus enrollment is at a record 15,800 students while online enrollment also hit a record at 115,000 students. The university is also celebrating its record high...
LYNCHBURG, VA

