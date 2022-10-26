ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheddar News

Spotify Criticizes Ye's Comments but Keeps His Music

Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U8mpP_0ingjOCx00

The company has criticized Ye's anti-Semitic comments but has not removed his music from its streaming platform. Spotify CEO Daniel EK called Ye's comments awful but said when it comes to the platform it's just his music and his music doesn't violate our policy.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Musk Owns Twitter: Let that Sink In

Elon Musk's deal to purchase Twitter is expected to close Friday. Brett Sifling, director of Get Invested at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, joined Cheddar News to discuss the acquisition.
The Hollywood Reporter

Universal Music Group Digital Chief Touts Apple Music Price Hike, Spotify Subscriber Growth

Higher music streaming platform prices, kicking off with Apple Music’s recently-unveiled subscription price increase, have been welcomed by publicly traded label giant Universal Music Group, which reported its third quarter earnings on Thursday. “They [Apple] strongly believe in the value of music and by making these pricing changes, artists and songwriters are going to earn more for the streaming of their music,” Michael Nash, executive vp of digital strategy at UMG, told analysts following the release of the company’s financial results.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal Music Earnings Rise, Helped by BTS and Olivia Rodrigo'Encanto' Soundtrack, The Weeknd, King & Prince Boost...
Cheddar News

IRS Raises Retirement Contribution Limits

Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at BankRate, joined Cheddar News to discuss the IRS announcement that it would increase 401(k) and IRA contribution limits next year. Data shows 55% of Americans believe they are behind in saving for retirement.
Cheddar News

Families Brace Themselves for the Bitter Winter of High Heating Costs

The U.S. Department of Energy is forecasting a big increase in home heating prices this winter. Additionally, the National Energy Assistance Directors Association believes that the country will see the highest heating costs in more than a decade. This all comes as Europe also foresees a difficult cold season with Russia largely cutting off gas supplies to the rest of the continent.
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy