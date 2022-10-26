Spotify Criticizes Ye's Comments but Keeps His Music

Higher music streaming platform prices, kicking off with Apple Music’s recently-unveiled subscription price increase, have been welcomed by publicly traded label giant Universal Music Group, which reported its third quarter earnings on Thursday. “They [Apple] strongly believe in the value of music and by making these pricing changes, artists and songwriters are going to earn more for the streaming of their music,” Michael Nash, executive vp of digital strategy at UMG, told analysts following the release of the company’s financial results.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal Music Earnings Rise, Helped by BTS and Olivia Rodrigo'Encanto' Soundtrack, The Weeknd, King & Prince Boost...

