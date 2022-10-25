Read full article on original website
Republicans Are Taking Bike Lanes Hostage In Their Quest To Stop A Progressive Prosecutor
Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers likely can't remove Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner from office — so they're trying to strip him of his power instead.
There is a way to solve Philadelphia’s crime problem | Opinion
The headlines tell the story. “300 people have been killed in Philly homicides already this year” (Philadelphia Inquirer, July 19, 2022); “Video shows teens fatally beat 73-year-old man with traffic cone in Philadelphia” (NBC News, July 8, 2022); “Pittsburgh hit with surge in deadly shootings in 2022.
billypenn.com
Philadelphia mail ballots will be counted by a mix of workers and machines at a Roosevelt Boulevard facility
Starting at 7 a.m. on Nov. 8, Philadelphia election workers are going to have a lot to do. They — and the machines they work with — will be focused on verifying, sorting, opening, flattening, and scanning tens of thousands of mail ballots returned by Philly voters at the city’s ballot processing facility along Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sounding off: Readers share views as election approaches
Pennsylvanians are faced with a choice for Senate that very well might tip the balance of power in Washington. Voters should consider what they want for the future of our great country. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is, by his own admission, a new progressive Democrat in the mold of Reps....
Philadelphia residents to also vote on 2 government issues
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The midterm election is just two weeks away and Philadelphia is ready to open more than 700 polling places around the city. A flurry of the mail-in ballot have gone out and are beginning to filter back in. Philadelphia residents will not only be voting on a U.S. Senate and governor's race. They'll also have two questions on the ballot, specific to city government issues. The first question would allow for a 5-point preference for qualified civil service applicants with technical experience, the other question would allow the city to bring the current aviation department under its structure. Both are yes or no questions, both are non-partisan. In addition to ballot questions, city residents will also be voting on vacant city council seats left open for current members who will now be running for mayor. If the ballot questions pass, the Philadelphia home rule charter will be amended. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.
Philadelphia Inquirer staff shredded for saying Fetterman won debate with Oz: ‘Clown world in action'
Conservatives on Twitter ripped the The Philadelphia Inquirer's opinion section for declaring Democratic candidate John Fetterman the winner of Tuesday's Senate debate.
Local sites to drop off mail-in ballots: Frankford, Lawncrest libraries, Chinese restaurant, CFCF prison
The city elections commissioners announced they will be partnering with the Philadelphia Eagles to hold mobile staffed ballot drop-off events at Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The events with the Eagles will take place on Friday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Lot K at Lincoln Financial Field. Personnel from the Board of Elections will be on hand to collect voted absentee and mail-in ballots. They will be joined by Swoop and the Eagles cheerleaders.
Drag queen story hour for 1st graders at Philadelphia public school outrages parents
A Philadelphia parent expressed concern after receiving word that a first-grade class soon would be participating in a drag queen story hour, sparking a debate.
Oh explores mayoral race
Next year’s mayoral race got even more crowded on Tuesday, as City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart resigned to join the fray. Rhynhart becomes the fourth Democrat in the race. The others are Maria Quinones Sanchez, Cherelle Parker and Derek Green – all of whom resigned their City Council seats to run for mayor.
delawarevalleynews.com
District Attorney: Steam Pup Shooting Was In Self Defense
Matt Weintraub, the Bucks County District Attorney has finished his investigation into the shooting at the Steam Pub On October 7, 2022. Multiple people were shot, two died and one sustained a gunshot wound. Police know who did the shooting and he will not be arrested, the district attorney said.
thedp.com
Mehmet Oz’s former Penn classmates discuss the Senate candidate's career trajectory, campaign platform
On a Thursday afternoon this past September, Mehmet Oz was campaigning in the suburbs of Philadelphia in Springfield, Pa. During a town hall on Sept. 8, while criticizing his opponent Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on his approach to crime policy, Oz recalled his time as a medical student at Penn.
iheart.com
New Poll Shows Shapiro Losing Two Points to Mastriano
New Poll Shows Shapiro Losing Two Points to Mastriano. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A new CBS News Poll shows 54 percent of likely Pennsylvania voters favor Josh Shapiro over Doug Mastriano to be the next governor. Democrat Shapiro is ahead by nine points over Republican Mastriano, although Shapiro had led by 11 points last month. Survey respondents say they believe Shapiro is more mainstream in his views than his opponent. Also, about one in ten Republicans say they'll cross party lines to vote for Shapiro.
Former Philly deputy sheriff arrested last week for gun trafficking
Former Philadelphia Deputy Sheriff Samir Ahmad, 29, faces gun trafficking charges connected to two guns involved in the September shooting at Roxborough High School in which a 14-year-old boy was killed and four other teens were injured.
Multicolored memorial a grim display of lives taken by gun violence
Dwayne Brico, Fanta Bility, Sinsir Parker — these are just a few of the names printed on the 160 shirts stretched along the lawn of Tree of Life Church on the Baltimore Pike in Delaware County.
St. Dominic students have Phillies fever
St. Dominic School, 8510 Frankford Ave. in Holmesburg, held a Phillies parade and pep rally on Thursday afternoon. Students and staff walked down Frankford Avenue to the back of the school lot, where students were seated to form the word PHILLIES. The event also featured the Star-Spangled Banner, a “Let’s...
Chester Could Have Been the Birthplace of Our Nation
The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania lawmakers calling for audit of Phillies’, Pirates’ rental payments
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Two state lawmakers are calling for an audit of payments to the state from Pennsylvania’s two Major League Baseball teams. The payments fall under an agreement made in 1999 when the state invested taxpayer money in building stadiums for the Phillies and the Pirates. “The...
Kids sleeping on floor of city office building due to gaps in services, advocates say
Local child welfare advocates say there is an urgent issue with the system and it is continuously getting worse. They testified to state Democratic lawmakers at a policy hearing that there are unsafe conditions for children in city facilities.
morethanthecurve.com
Union has the inflatable rat outside The Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting to protest Best Buy
Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 is out in front of The Metroplex shopping center in Plymouth Meeting today with the inflatable rat. Based on the signage, the union is targeting Best Buy, which is undergoing renovations. The sign states, “Shame on Best Buy for hiring contractors that don’t recognize area wages and standards.”
