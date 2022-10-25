ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 2

Related
billypenn.com

Philadelphia mail ballots will be counted by a mix of workers and machines at a Roosevelt Boulevard facility

Starting at 7 a.m. on Nov. 8, Philadelphia election workers are going to have a lot to do. They — and the machines they work with — will be focused on verifying, sorting, opening, flattening, and scanning tens of thousands of mail ballots returned by Philly voters at the city’s ballot processing facility along Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sounding off: Readers share views as election approaches

Pennsylvanians are faced with a choice for Senate that very well might tip the balance of power in Washington. Voters should consider what they want for the future of our great country. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is, by his own admission, a new progressive Democrat in the mold of Reps....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Philadelphia residents to also vote on 2 government issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The midterm election is just two weeks away and Philadelphia is ready to open more than 700 polling places around the city. A flurry of the mail-in ballot have gone out and are beginning to filter back in. Philadelphia residents will not only be voting on a U.S. Senate and governor's race. They'll also have two questions on the ballot, specific to city government issues. The first question would allow for a 5-point preference for qualified civil service applicants with technical experience, the other question would allow the city to bring the current aviation department under its structure. Both are yes or no questions, both are non-partisan.   In addition to ballot questions, city residents will also be voting on vacant city council seats left open for current members who will now be running for mayor. If the ballot questions pass, the Philadelphia home rule charter will be amended. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Local sites to drop off mail-in ballots: Frankford, Lawncrest libraries, Chinese restaurant, CFCF prison

The city elections commissioners announced they will be partnering with the Philadelphia Eagles to hold mobile staffed ballot drop-off events at Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. The events with the Eagles will take place on Friday, Oct. 28, and Sunday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Lot K at Lincoln Financial Field. Personnel from the Board of Elections will be on hand to collect voted absentee and mail-in ballots. They will be joined by Swoop and the Eagles cheerleaders.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Oh explores mayoral race

Next year’s mayoral race got even more crowded on Tuesday, as City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart resigned to join the fray. Rhynhart becomes the fourth Democrat in the race. The others are Maria Quinones Sanchez, Cherelle Parker and Derek Green – all of whom resigned their City Council seats to run for mayor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

District Attorney: Steam Pup Shooting Was In Self Defense

Matt Weintraub, the Bucks County District Attorney has finished his investigation into the shooting at the Steam Pub On October 7, 2022. Multiple people were shot, two died and one sustained a gunshot wound. Police know who did the shooting and he will not be arrested, the district attorney said.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

New Poll Shows Shapiro Losing Two Points to Mastriano

New Poll Shows Shapiro Losing Two Points to Mastriano. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A new CBS News Poll shows 54 percent of likely Pennsylvania voters favor Josh Shapiro over Doug Mastriano to be the next governor. Democrat Shapiro is ahead by nine points over Republican Mastriano, although Shapiro had led by 11 points last month. Survey respondents say they believe Shapiro is more mainstream in his views than his opponent. Also, about one in ten Republicans say they'll cross party lines to vote for Shapiro.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthEast Times

St. Dominic students have Phillies fever

St. Dominic School, 8510 Frankford Ave. in Holmesburg, held a Phillies parade and pep rally on Thursday afternoon. Students and staff walked down Frankford Avenue to the back of the school lot, where students were seated to form the word PHILLIES. The event also featured the Star-Spangled Banner, a “Let’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Chester Could Have Been the Birthplace of Our Nation

The granite monument marking William Penn's landing in Chester in 1682. Friday marked the day 340 years ago when William Penn stepped onto the New World for the first time, in a place that would one day be known as the city of Chester, writes Anthony R. Wood for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
CHESTER, PA
NorthEast Times

NorthEast Times

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

News for Philadelphia, PA

 https://northeasttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy