WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County hosts first Treats on Main Street Halloween event
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County organized Treats on Main Street in Chatham for the first time this year. Over 20 businesses on Main Street signed up to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters Friday night. “By providing an environment that’s right here in the community and only participating with county...
theroanoker.com
Tinnell’s Finer Foods
The story below is from our November/December 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. The well-known grocery spot was a main staple in the Crystal Spring neighborhood. Open the doors of Crystal Spring Grocery Co. in South Roanoke, and you’ll feel a neighborly vibe with a...
WSLS
Angels of Assisi, New Freedom Farm to host pet adoption event
BUCHANAN, Va. – Local pet shelters including Angels of Assisi have run out of room to help more animals. To be able to provide help to more pets, the Angels of Assisi is partnering with New Freedom Farm to hold the Priscilla Adoption Event on Saturday, Oct. 29. The...
WSLS
Lynchburg elementary students participate in ‘Paws for a Cause’
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Students at a Lynchburg elementary school saw the impacts of Hurricane Ian and decided they wanted to do their part to help shelter pets. There were two special visitors at Dearington Elementary School on Wednesday – and a lot of happy children. “They are so...
WSLS
Test your shot: Safety expo at T4Tactics in Lynchburg to be held Saturday
LYNCHBURG, Va. – In today’s world, knowing how to handle and use a firearm safely is becoming more important. On Saturday, T4Tactics and Bedford Martial Arts will be teaming up to host a safety expo to put people’s skills to the test. “We want people tomorrow, citizens...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg organization joins in “No Shave November”
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - No Shave November is coming up and Lynchburg Grows has partnered with Mustaches for Kids. The goal is to raise money for families in need of healthy options, by having men grow out their beards. Shelley Blaze, Executive Director of Lynchburg Grows, says, “I think it’s...
WSET
HomeGoods is coming to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg residents, get ready for a new stop to add to your mall shopping list: HomeGoods!. HomeGoods confirmed Friday that a new location was opening inside River Ridge Mall. We previously reported on a HomeGoods sign at the mall, but today the new location was officially confirmed.
theunionstar.com
North Halifax trick or treat
The North Halifax Ladies Auxiliary will host their annual walk-through trunk or treat on Monday, October 31st beginning at 6:00 PM at the fire department, located at 4201 Leda Grove Road, Nathalie, VA 24577. Any questions, please contact Blair Hall at 434-222-8509.
theunionstar.com
Mr. Edward Darnell Poe
Mr. Edward Darnell Poe, age 47 of Lynchburg, passed away on October 14, 2022 in Lynchburg. He was the son of the late Edward Wayne Poe and Mary Sue Bradley Poe. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, David Poe and Theodore Poe. Those...
WBTM
Bubba’s Ice Cream Changing Locations
A Danville institution is changing locations after 64 years in the same spot. Bubba’s Ice Cream announced yesterday in a Facebook post that Sunday will be their last day at 2626 North Main Street. Bubba’s will be opening a new location at 2455 Franklin Turnpike, beside of Rubens Too....
WSET
Crab Du Jour Offers Taste of the Coast
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Crab Du Jour in Lynchburg has a variety of food for everyone! There's even a House Signature Sauce! Emily got to see how everything is made and she has a special offering for those of you interested in trying it out!
chathamstartribune.com
Skills training finds a home in Danville
Vincent Brown has taught commercial painting for many years in North Carolina as part of his business, Statesville Painting and Maintenance. Last year, he brought his apprenticeship program, SPM Empowerment and Skills, back home to Danville, and which is designed to teach young adults trades such as painting and carpentry.
chathamstartribune.com
Shear Chaos Hair Salon opens in Chatham
Shear Chaos Hair Salon recently held a grand re-opening event at its location at 38 Center St. in Chatham. Shear Chaos is now open and is welcoming new clients. New owner Brandi Harris, a local stylist with 15 years in the cosmetology industry, has rebranded the salon, which was known for years as Impressions Salon.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA
Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
WDBJ7.com
Fire damages Lynchburg townhome, spreads to unit next door
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two townhomes were ventilated Saturday evening after a fire broke out at the Woodbine Village apartments. The Lynchburg Fire Department was called around 7:05 p.m. to the fire at 1442 Ashbourne Drive. Crews found smoke leaving the eaves of the two-story, wood-frame building with two residents...
Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?
HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham working on snow emergency plan
The Town of Chatham has drafted a snow emergency plan ordinance as a way to make sure the commercial part of Main Street is clear of vehicles so the road can be plowed — to include the parking lanes on each side of the street. The proposed ordinance is...
WDBJ7.com
Danville job fair will have 50-plus employers with more than 1,300 open positions
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Community College is partnering with local organizations to host a community Job and Resource Fair. The Job and Resource Fair will be at the Community Market in Danville Tuesday, November 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 50 employers from the area will be there looking to fill over 1,300 open positions.
Lynchburg, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WDBJ7.com
Man arrested for killing of Roanoke teen
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man has been extradited back to Virginia after being tracked to Houston, Texas for the killing of a teenage boy. Demarco C. Jackson, 23 of Roanoke, is charged with First-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony for the death of 15-year-old Demarion Sanders.
