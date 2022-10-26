Read full article on original website
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Serena Williams Says ‘Chances Are Very High’ She Plays Tennis Again
Don’t close the door on Serena Williams career just yet. After what many assumed was a farewell at the U.S. Open, Williams spoke at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco and warned of a possible return. “I’m not retired…The chances are very high [of playing again]. You come...
tennisuptodate.com
"Best match I've ever played in my life" - Auger-Aliassime after thumping Kecmanovic in Basel
Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped only one game against Kecmanovic and he branded the performance as his best ever. Auger-Aliassime is playing superb tennis in the past few weeks winning two trophies and beating Novak Djokovic at the Laver Cup as well. The Canadian said that his win over Djokovic was his best ever when it happened but he topped it in Basel by smashing Kecmanovic.
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal's outfit for Paris Masters and ATP Finals revealed
Recent events forced Rafael Nadal to withdraw from his Wimbledon semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios, casting doubt on the future of his season. The 22-time Grand Slam champion was surprised by Borna Coric in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters before losing to Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open. Rafael Nadal later withdrew from the Laver Cup after playing doubles with Roger Federer, who was retiring. In addition, his future involvement in 2022 was doubtful after the birth of his first son.
Yardbarker
ATP roundup: Felix Auger-Aliassime breezes past Carlos Alcaraz
No. 3 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada continued his hot streak Saturday with a 6-3, 6-2 win over top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the Swiss Indoors semifinals in Basel, Switzerland. Auger-Aliassime extended his winning streak to 12 matches and reached his third consecutive final, where he will meet unseeded...
TODAY.com
See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico
In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas and Sakkari confirmed to have been tested 169 times in four years as spotlight shone on doping after Halep scandal
Doping has been in the spotlight since Simona Halep tested positive for a banned substance and information about other players has been making the rounds. While no other high-profile player like Halep tested positive, plenty were tested over the years with numbers now coming out. According to reports in Greece, Tsitsipas and Sakkari were tested a lot of times in the past few years with Tsitsipas passing the test 85 times and Sakkari 84 times.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Tsitsipas curses and swears at his father, asks him to leave arena at Vienna Open
Stefanos Tsitsipas made headlined at the Vienna Open for seemingly cursing out his father after a heated exchange. Tsitsipas and his father tend to be in the headlines from time to time because his father rarely stops talking during the match and Tsitsipas doesn't always take kindly to some of the things he hears. After dropping his serve against Dennis Novak, Tsisipas lashed out against his father with Greek media reporting he had some very harsh words.
golfmagic.com
Cameron Smith lashes out at "painful" slow play from Phil Mickelson in Miami
Cameron Smith could have been forgiven for thinking Phil Mickelson didn't get the LIV Golf Tour memo. Afterall, much of the chatter about this series has been how it is golf, but louder! Golf, but faster! Shotgun starts! 54 holes!. Mickelson, it appears, was a bit slow during their singles...
SkySports
ATP Tour: Andy Murray out of Swiss Indoors after straight sets loss against Roberto Bautista Agut
Andy Murray has been knocked out to the ATP Tour's Swiss Indoors after suffering a straight-sets defeat in the last 16 against Roberto Bautista Agut in Basel. Murray was beaten 6-3 6-2 by the Spaniard, who will now face either Brandon Nakashima or Stan Wawrinka in the quarter-finals. Bautista Agut...
tennisuptodate.com
2022 Paris Masters Draw including Alcaraz, Nadal, Djokovic and Medvedev
The draw has been confirmed for the Paris Masters which will take place between October 31 - November 6, 2022 and acts as the season closer before the ATP Finals heads to Turin. As a result, it's a tournament which has attracted the big names with Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal,...
Yardbarker
Nick Kyrgios wants to see Australia welcome Djokovic ‘with open arms’ ahead of the Australian Open
Nick Kyrgios has shown his full support to Novak Djokovic as the nine-times Melbourne champion waits to hear whether he will be permitted to enter Australia and compete in the Australian Open in January. Djokovic was deported from Australia and banned from entering the country for three years this year...
Yardbarker
Suspended Moore slams Djokovic's PTPA after swift response to Halep's case
The PTPA framed itself as an organization that will help all tennis players and not just the best with the most resources. Novak Djokovic spoke passionately about his desire to assist tennis players who don't regularly compete at the ATP level because it is extremely difficult for them to maintain their careers given the low prize money and the expenses of being a tennis player. That was criticized on Twitter by a tennis fan, and British player Tara Moore responded.
Andy Murray backs new mixed-gender tennis team event Down Under in New Year
ANDY MURRAY has given his backing to a new mixed-gender tennis team tournament that will launch in Australia over the New Year. The United Cup – an 11-day event compromising of 18 nations – will begin on Thursday December 29 and act as the curtain-raiser to the next tennis season.
Yardbarker
Nick Kyrgios urges Australian officials to allow Novak Djokovic to play
Nick Kyrgios has urged Australian government officials to allow Novak Djokovic to play at the 2023 Australian Open. The native Australian supported Djokovic throughout his controversy last year, stating how he wasn't treated fairly in light of the fact that he is one of the best players ever. Djokovic was deported as a result of his visa being revoked last year.
tennisuptodate.com
Denis Shapovalov secures Vienna Open final over Coric
Denis Shapovalov continued his excellent Vienna Open run by beating Borna Coric in the semi-final 7-6(4) 6-0. The Canadian will face Daniil Medvedev in the final tomorrow hoping to play another great match and win the trophy. He's been playing excellent tennis all week long and it's been a trend in the past few weeks with him looking much sharper than earlier in the year.
golfmagic.com
Henrik Stenson: I'll take a LIE DETECTOR TEST over LIV Golf claims
Henrik Stenson, who was sacked as Ryder Cup Europe captain in July after accepting an offer to play on the LIV Golf Tour, has claimed he would be willing to take a lie detector test to disprove suggestions he used the role to leverage a better offer from the breakaway tour.
