"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely Beaten
New York has the largest population of homeless students in the country
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-worker
Clocks Go Back Next Weekend: Heads-Up New Yorkers
Rutgers shocker: RB Sam Brown suffers season-ending injury
A week after running back Sam Brown invigorated a struggling Rutgers offense and helped snap a three-game losing streak, the freshman’s season came to a shocking end when a foot injury he suffered in a win against Indiana turned out to be more serious than first believed, a person with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media.
Which high school football recruits did Rutgers, Greg Schiano offer in October?
Greg Schiano’s focus has been fixed on the field with the recalibrated Scarlet Knights off to a 4-3 mark, and with the Minnesota Golden Gophers and coach P.J. Fleck waiting around the corner at Huntington Bank Stadium. But Rutgers’ coach still found time to offer young players in October who he feels can help the team a few years down the line. College players are prevented from entering the transfer portal until Dec. 5 — the day after college football’s regular season finale — due to an NCCA rule change meant to put teams on an even playing field as the early signing period approaches.
Football: Defense, special teams power Paterson Eastside past Piscataway in N2G5
Elijah Carroll took the game’s opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, giving fourth-seeded Paterson Eastside a lead it never relinquished as it defeated fifth-seeded Piscataway, 28-7, in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 playoffs at Bauerle Field in Paterson. Paterson Eastside’s...
Bench-clearing incident ends North Jersey high school football game before halftime
Saturday’s football game between St. Mary (Ruth.) and Harrison was stopped and canceled after a bench-clearing incident occurred during the second quarter, according to St. Mary (Ruth.) football coach and athletic director Paul Johnsen. “We were trying to honor Vinny Doffont today,” Johnsen told NJ Advance Media. “Vinny was...
Montclair football players got first hints of trouble on social media
The Montclair High School football team was called down for a meeting Friday morning and, four players said, they already knew something was up. The first signs that something was wrong had come Thursday night when students from Ridgewood High School posted to social media that its playoff game with Montclair was not going to be played because the Mounties had been banned, junior football players Kal Wilson, Tyler Porter, Leland Rogers and freshman Rayan Bounkit said.
N.J. high school investigating allegations of ‘racist and dehumanizing heckling’ at girls soccer game
Hunterdon Central is temporarily limiting spectatorship at its home athletic events while it investigates allegations of “racist and dehumanizing heckling,” according to a letter sent to parents by Hunterdon Central superintendent Jeffrey Moore. That announcement comes after alleged incidents at the girls soccer game on Wednesday.
thesummitpinnacle.com
Summit High School Student Section: Trashy or Classy
The student body at Summit High School comes together every week to show support for fellow student athletes participating in fall sports. Everyone attending has been participating in the themes, chants and raucous behavior toward the opposing teams. Being in the middle of the student section is a good time, but Summit students can get a bit carried away and must find the balance of fun within the rules set by the administration.
roi-nj.com
Montclair State, Bloomfield announce agreement to merge
Montclair State University and Bloomfield College will sign an agreement to merge and create “Bloomfield College of Montclair State University,” the two schools announced Wednesday. The schools’ boards of trustees have authorized the presidents of both institutions to sign an agreement and plan of merger, according to a...
Man, teen charged with killing N.J. high school basketball star
A man and a teenager have been arrested and charged in the shooting death earlier this month of Letrell Duncan, a rising 16-year-old high school basketball star in New Jersey. Josiah Wade, 22, was charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder and a teenager, an unidentified 16-year-old male, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and two weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.
earnthenecklace.com
Justin Godynick Leaving News 12: Where Is the New Jersey Meteorologist Going?
Justin Godynick has been the go-to guy for the people of New Jersey to stay up-to-date on the weather for 20 years. But the meteorologist will soon be departing News 12 in November 2022. As soon as Jersey City residents learned Justin Godynick was leaving News 12, they had many questions. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see him in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if he is staying in New Jersey. Fortunately for his viewers, Godynick answered most queries about leaving News 12.
themontclairgirl.com
This NJ Woman is Hosting a Montclair Launch Party for Her New Candle Line
Meet Melyssa Murray + James Murray (AKA Murr from Impractical Jokers) — an NJ-based couple who currently lives in Princeton with their dog. With a background in geriatric care, Melyssa found herself unable to work with patients due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and that’s how WithoutTheRoots was born. What started off as a woman-owned, moss art-based company has now expanded into selling candles. Plus, the couple is hosting a launch party for No. 95 Candles next Saturday, November 5th, at 18 Label Studios in Montclair. What’s more, not only will this be a night of drinking, dancing, and fun, but all proceeds from this event also benefit the Fisher Center for Alzheimer’s Research Foundation. Read on to learn more about Melyssa + James as well as how WithoutTheRoots came to be.
N.J. teen has been missing for a week, cops say
Authorities continue to search for a Newark teenager who has been missing for a week. Breanna Santoro, 17, was last seen on Oct. 20 on the 100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Newark police. She has multi-colored braided hair (brown, purple and blue) and wears...
Florham Park woman wanted for questioning in Newark shooting case
Police say they want to speak with Kisha Rose about a shooting that injured nine people on the 200 block of Clifton Place last June.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Man shot multiple times in Montclair, NJ
MONTCLAIR — A township man who was shot multiple times was pronounced dead early Friday morning at a hospital. Montclair police responded to shots fired in Lincoln Street around 2:35 a.m., according to Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Leroy Peters, 23, was pronounced dead about an hour...
essexnewsdaily.com
Maplewood mourns the death of Chief DeVaul
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Police Chief Jimmy DeVaul, 53, died Oct. 21 at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa. DeVaul will be remembered in Maplewood as a stabilizing force who became chief of the police department following an upheaval, a man who worked to improve the department’s culture and relationship with the community.
Landscaper struck, killed by car on N.J. road, police say
A man doing landscaping work in Princeton Friday morning was struck and killed by a car, police said. The landscaper, identified as 70-year-old Ewing resident Salvatore Esposito di Marcantonio, was standing in the southbound lane of Mercer Road when he was hit by a Kia Forte at 10:38 a.m., according to a statement from the Princeton Police Department.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 12-18, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 12-18, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
Collapsed Manhole Impacts Traffic In New Brunswick
A collapsed manhole closed lanes and delayed traffic in Middlesex County, authorities said. The collapse was reported at about 10:15 a.m. on the Route 1 southbound ramp from southbound Route 18 in New Brunswick, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. All lanes were closed for repairs, 511nj.org reported.
