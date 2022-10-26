Read full article on original website
Results from a Healthy IMEX Challenge
The biggest events conference in the world is a marathon in itself with participants reporting that they recorded 10,000, 20,000 or more steps walking the floor and hoofing it to after-parties. But a growing attendee segment at IMEX America in Las Vegas was looking for a more intentionally healthy experience.
IMEX 2022 Guide
IMEX America 2022 in Las Vegas broke in-person attendance records. Read below for stories from different periods of the IMEX journey, as well as input from the likes of smart tech correspondent Brandt Krueger and IMEX CEO Carina Bauer and more.
World leaders grieve deadly Halloween crowd surge in Seoul
HONG KONG — (AP) — World leaders expressed sadness and condolences after at least 151 people were killed in a crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul, South Korea. The tragedy occurred in Seoul's Itaewon district during Halloween festivities when a huge crowd surged into a narrow downhill alley. At least 82 others were injured in the South Korea's deadliest accident in years.
New ESPA Event Servicing Certification Debuts
Meeting professionals rely heavily on the event servicing teams behind the scenes to execute on the best-laid plans for effective meetings. To ensure that those support networks are skilled in current best practices, a new Event Service Professional Certification (ESPC) from Event Service Professionals Association (ESPA) will help everyone sleep easier at night.
Caesars Debuted New Spaces and Faces at IMEX
The Caesars Entertainment booth at IMEX America was a bright white beacon of light in the middle of the show floor. The team shared news about new renovations at properties across the country, including an abundance of new star-led restaurants in Las Vegas. New leaders and a renewed commitment to the power of meetings was on display.
