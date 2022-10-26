ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

406mtsports.com

Missoula Sentinel uses big 2nd half to beat Great Falls CMR, advance to quarterfinals

MISSOULA — Kellen Curtiss scored two offensive touchdowns and intercepted a pass on defense in the span of 99 seconds of game action Friday at Missoula County Stadium. Those clutch plays by the Missoula Sentinel senior helped the two-time defending state champions turn their 30-24 lead into a 43-24 advantage over Great Falls CMR. It was a far cry from the first half, when the third-seeded Spartans trailed 17-15 and were in danger of being upset in the opening round of the State AA playoffs by a No. 6 seed that lost five straight games.
GREAT FALLS, MT
XL Country 100.7

Montana Fun Facts: Is This Montana River The Shortest In America?

Montana is filled with all kinds of water; lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams can be found all around the Treasure State, but Montana has one river that really stands out. According to several experts, Montana is home to the shortest river in the entire United States. Although, our friends over in Oregon are more than likely to disagree, as they claim to have the shortest river in America.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Montana Man Faces 20 Charges After Bizarre Hot Springs Shooting

ICYMI. I saw a post from the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office pop up in my news feed over the weekend and I'm still shaking my head about the crazy story. It's straight out of the wild, wild, West. Honestly, it's a miracle no one was hurt or killed, considering the suspect basically sprayed bullets around the property of a popular hot springs lodge in Jackson, Montana.
JACKSON, MT
ecitybeat.com

Trick Or Treat: 15 Fentanyl Deaths In Great Falls In 2022

Heads up, Great Falls, Halloween is this coming Monday. ‘Candy’ that looks like Skittles or Sweet Tarts could actually contain fentanyl. If you think this poison, or other harmful stuff, could never get into YOUR kids’ trick or treat candy you’re whistling past the graveyard. At our...
GREAT FALLS, MT
KULR8

Three Montana school districts receiving funding for zero-emission electric buses

HELENA, Mont. - Three school districts in Montana are receiving funding for zero-emission electric buses. Elementary schools in Bigfork, Clinton and Fairfield are receiving funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. Bigfork Elementary school will receive $2,765,000 for seven buses, Clinton Elementary...
CLINTON, MT
theelectricgf.com

County denies RSID request for road maintenance

County Commissioners unanimously voted to deny a request for a rural special improvement district for the maintenance of a proposed access road off Vaughn Road at the I-15 interchange. Michael Maeder asked for the RSID for the maintenance of Independence Way, a proposed access road, in his proposed development and...

