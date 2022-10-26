Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Missoula Sentinel uses big 2nd half to beat Great Falls CMR, advance to quarterfinals
MISSOULA — Kellen Curtiss scored two offensive touchdowns and intercepted a pass on defense in the span of 99 seconds of game action Friday at Missoula County Stadium. Those clutch plays by the Missoula Sentinel senior helped the two-time defending state champions turn their 30-24 lead into a 43-24 advantage over Great Falls CMR. It was a far cry from the first half, when the third-seeded Spartans trailed 17-15 and were in danger of being upset in the opening round of the State AA playoffs by a No. 6 seed that lost five straight games.
Winner of new truck announced at cross-town game
The winner of a new Toyota pickup truck was announced at the cross-town football game in Great Falls on Friday, October 21, 2022.
cascadenewspaper.com
GFDA Announcement of the Week: Great Falls native Jeff Spurgeon to open JS Fitness and Wellness
Great Falls native Jeff Spurgeon is bringing 25 years of experience in the personal training industry to Great Falls with the opening of JS Fitness and Wellness. The private facility will focus on personal training for clients of all ages and levels of fitness. "After 30 years of raising my...
Montana Fun Facts: Is This Montana River The Shortest In America?
Montana is filled with all kinds of water; lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams can be found all around the Treasure State, but Montana has one river that really stands out. According to several experts, Montana is home to the shortest river in the entire United States. Although, our friends over in Oregon are more than likely to disagree, as they claim to have the shortest river in America.
Montana Man Faces 20 Charges After Bizarre Hot Springs Shooting
ICYMI. I saw a post from the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office pop up in my news feed over the weekend and I'm still shaking my head about the crazy story. It's straight out of the wild, wild, West. Honestly, it's a miracle no one was hurt or killed, considering the suspect basically sprayed bullets around the property of a popular hot springs lodge in Jackson, Montana.
Haunted house in Great Falls promises spooky fun
This is the second year the Horton family has hosted “The Nightmare on Ella Avenue,” and this year is sure to be another terrifyingly exciting year of spooks.
Elevated arsenic levels reported in Helena Valley waters
Lewis and Clark Public Health says a recent water quality study showed elevated levels of arsenic in some Helena Valley waters.
ecitybeat.com
Trick Or Treat: 15 Fentanyl Deaths In Great Falls In 2022
Heads up, Great Falls, Halloween is this coming Monday. ‘Candy’ that looks like Skittles or Sweet Tarts could actually contain fentanyl. If you think this poison, or other harmful stuff, could never get into YOUR kids’ trick or treat candy you’re whistling past the graveyard. At our...
KULR8
Three Montana school districts receiving funding for zero-emission electric buses
HELENA, Mont. - Three school districts in Montana are receiving funding for zero-emission electric buses. Elementary schools in Bigfork, Clinton and Fairfield are receiving funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. Bigfork Elementary school will receive $2,765,000 for seven buses, Clinton Elementary...
theelectricgf.com
County denies RSID request for road maintenance
County Commissioners unanimously voted to deny a request for a rural special improvement district for the maintenance of a proposed access road off Vaughn Road at the I-15 interchange. Michael Maeder asked for the RSID for the maintenance of Independence Way, a proposed access road, in his proposed development and...
