UPS Explains Plans for Logistics-as-a-Service
United Parcel Service may be seeing the same softening volume as other carriers have been reporting, but the logistics company is focused on a more ambitious buildout of its services its CEO is calling logistics-as-a-service. CEO Carol Tomé discussed the plans with analysts on Tuesday during the parcel delivery giant’s third-quarter call in which she outlined the company’s next business strategy phase called Better and Bolder, revised from the Better Not Bigger philosophy introduced when she joined the business in June 2020. “Bolder is about moving faster to grow in our targeted market segment,” Tomé said during the call. “It’s also about combining digital...
kitco.com
Can the blockchain support gold, real estate, and other real assets? - Deven Soni
Deven Soni, CEO of the Matador Network, talks about stocks, the gold market, crypto, and how blockchain is making it possible to securitize real assets. He spoke with David Lin, Anchor and Producer at Kitco News. Disclaimer: The content on this website, including, without limitation, news, videos, interviews and commentaries,...
kitco.com
Credit Suisse did not tap Swiss National Bank for liquidity during turbulence - CFO
ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) did not tap the Swiss National Bank for extra liquidity when it was experiencing outflows during market turbulence early this month, its finance chief said on Thursday. Asked at a news conference if Switzerland's central bank had lent any assistance during that...
JPMorgan Expands Merchant Services Offering in APAC
Global financial services firm J.P. Morgan is expanding its merchant services capabilities in Asia-Pacific (APAC) and will be offering them in seven markets in the region by the end of the year. Already offering its acquiring solution in Australia, India and Japan, the firm recently expanded to New Zealand, Singapore...
kitco.com
Interest in cryptos remains high, but regulations are needed to usher in mass adoption
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In a recent conversation between Kitco Crypto and Damian Scavo – CEO and founder of the stock, EFT,...
OCC to Open Office of Financial Technology
Noting the rapidly changing banking landscape, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has announced it will establish an Office of Financial Technology next year. The new office will include the existing Office of Innovation, which the OCC established in 2016, and will build upon its efforts to support “responsible financial innovation,” the OCC said Thursday (Oct. 27) in a press release.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power, shutting out reformers to take charge of the world's second-largest economy — and that's rocked markets.
cspdailynews.com
6 Insights From C-Store Technology Innovation Study
NEW YORK — The convenience industry is adopting many new strategies to stay relevant. These include reallocating store space, ramping up fresh offerings, embracing flexible, speedy checkout and further investing in their advantage—catering to their local communities. Incisiv, an industry insights firm, and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, which specializes in retail store technology, detailed their findings in the report State of the Industry: The Future of Convenience Stores.
todaynftnews.com
Crypto.com COO says NFTs and gaming will drive Web3 growth and development
In a recent statement shared in a speech at the Blockchain Week in Busan (BWB2022) event on Thursday by the COO of Crypto.com, Eric Anziani, it came to surface that NFTs and gaming are going to spearhead the Web3 sector. The Chief Operating Officer of Crypto.com laid an emphasis on...
kitco.com
Citi to sell Russian personal installment loan portfolio to Uralsib
Oct 28 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) said on Friday its Russian unit had agreed to sell a portfolio of personal installment loans to commercial bank Uralsib, as the major U.S. lender looks to retreat from the country and reduce its exposure to Russia. The bank will also sell a...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Ramp Simplifies How Firms Spend, Finance Bills Internationally
Ramp, the finance automation platform and corporate card designed to help businesses spend less, announced international capabilities “for bill payments, short-term bill financing, and employee reimbursement products.”. Businesses on Ramp can now “consolidate their international and domestic spend, pay international vendors, and reimburse international employees for out-of-pocket expenses in...
getnews.info
getnews.info
kitco.com
Swiss watchdog to monitor Credit Suisse strategy rollout
ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has taken measures to reduce risks and improve its capital situation, Swiss banking supervisor FINMA said on Thursday after the bank unveiled a sweeping overhaul. "It is clear that FINMA will continue to monitor that all the supervisory requirements are met during...
kitco.com
Bitcoin shows resilience as bulls take aim at $21K resistance
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Traditional markets closed out Friday on a strong note despite a 9% dip in the price of Amazon...
kitco.com
Gold prices testing support around $1,650 as U.S. PCE rises 0.6% in September, in line with expectations
(Kitco News) - The gold market is testing critical support around $1,650 an ounce as U.S. inflation pressure rise in line with expectations. Friday, the U.S. Department of Commerce said its core Personal Consumption Expenditures price index increased 0.5% last month, up from August's increase of 0.6%. The data was in line with expectations.
kitco.com
Newcrest produces 527koz of gold in September quarter, maintains its FY23 guidance
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that gold production was 17% lower and copper production was 16% lower than the prior...
kitco.com
Gold/Silver: Who wants to take delivery?
It was another week of panic, as volatility kept the investing public on tilt as rates, real yields, and U.S. Dollars continued to drive markets. As I write this story, the Dow Jones continues to tac on points creating a 1794-point range this week fueled by a rotation out of technology and into more favorable sectors. Is this the beginning of a new bull market? I don't believe so, as we set up another heavy week of global inflation data releases and the much anticipated November 2 FOMC meeting. Will the Fed raise 50 or 75 bps? It doesn't matter, but if you want to know the probability, here it is.
FinTechs Deliver Enterprise-Level AP/AR to SMBs as Economy Softens
Owners of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have to wear more than one hat — sometimes, it’s three, four or five. And to manage their financial responsibilities while staying abreast of the competition, they’re increasingly looking for enterprise-level capabilities in terms of platforms and payments. “SMBs want...
ffnews.com
Payment Opportunities & Challenges – Holly Coventry – American Express
Holly Coventry, Vice President of International Open Banking Payments at American Express talks to Douglas Mackenzie about the payment opportunities & challenges that face merchants in the current ecosystem. Holly explains that the biggest opportunities can be discovered when merchants & providers look through the lens of the consumer and...
