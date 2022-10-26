Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police: Man flees officers at more than 100 mph+ on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison arrested a 29-year-old man who they say fled officers driving more than 100 mph on East Washington Avenue before crashing in a construction zone Friday morning. In an incident report, police said officers saw the man nearly hit two pedestrians near Gilman and State streets just before 12:30 a.m. When the officers tried to...
3 arrested after shooting at Illinois State Police, chase into Wisconsin
LA SALLE (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested after a shooting on I-39 led to a police chase across the border and into Wisconsin, during which the suspects reportedly opened fire on pursuing officers. According to the Illinois State Police, troopers located a vehicle described in the interstate shooting, around 8 p.m. in LaSalle […]
nbc15.com
MPD: Bystander hurls full beer cans at officers making arrests
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police officers found themselves the targets of a man throwing full beer cans at them early Friday morning as they were making multiple arrests, according to the Madison Police Dept. The MPD report noted the 28-year-old man “had nothing to do with the stop [that lead...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Janesville drunk driving arrest; man faces 4th OWI conviction
JANESVILLE, Wis. - A 32-year-old Janesville man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence on Saturday, Oct. 29. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol identified the man as Jordan Riggs. Officials said a trooper stepped out of his vehicle when he saw Riggs slumped over the wheel near...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Madison, WI
One of the best parts of any trip is taking in food options along the way. Every city has a lot to offer, and Madison, WI, is no different. Madison is a city with an isthmus, as two giant lakes – Lake Mendota and Lake Monona, frame either side of the state capitol.
nbc15.com
MPD: Man dies after accidental shooting in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man has died after being accidentally shot last week at a home on Madison’s southwest side, the city’s police department reported Thursday. The MPD report stated emergency crews responded around 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 to the home, in the 7100 block of McKee Road, and the wounded man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Man dies after shooting at Rockford’s Auburn Manor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man died Saturday afternoon following a shooting at Auburn Manor. The Winnebago County Coroner was called to a local hospital around 1:24 p.m. for a shooting victim, according to the coroner’s office. Rockford Police and firefighters had responded to the 4200 block of Auburn Street around 12:20 p.m. for the […]
fox47.com
LIST: Trick-or-treating hours across southern Wisconsin
Trick-or-treating hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Trick-or-treating hours are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Baraboo. Trick-or-treating is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on...
nbc15.com
Multiple neighbors report shots fired in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Thursday morning, multiple neighbors heard shots fired in Janesville. Janesville Police officers found several shell casings on Milton Ave. and E. Milwaukee St. No injuries were reported, and there was no damage to property, according to police. Police say an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Pro-trans protesters resort to vandalism, eating Bible pages
Protests erupted at the University of Wisconsin-Madison when groups clashed over transgender issues. Documentarian Matt Walsh was on campus that day to attend a showing of his latest film, What is a Woman?, when counterprotesters crowded campus to voice their opposition to the film. The documentary includes interviews with a transgender person who has since de-transitioned, a “gender-affirming” therapist, a licensed gynecologist and surgeon, a university professor, and a Democratic lawmaker.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha girl injured in parade attack, 'trauma's still there'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The verdict is in, but the healing has just begun for a 9-year-old Waukesha girl injured in the Christmas parade attack in November 2021. "Dancing is really, like, her passion," said Jennifer Stover, Olivia Stover's mother. When Olivia returned to the dance floor for the first time...
‘It Feels Like We’re Being Punished for Something’: Life Inside Wisconsin’s Most Polarized and Predictive County
The residents of Sauk County, Wisconsin’s premier bellwether, aren’t crazy partisans, but Republicans and Democrats treat them that way.
WISN
Darrell Brooks' mother not surprised by verdict
MILWAUKEE — The mother of Darrell Brooks says the trial has been difficult for her to process and said her son is mentally unwell. Brooks was convicted Tuesday on 76 charges related to the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. His mother wanted to share her thoughts with the victims and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Open Record: 'Justice' for Waukesha
WAUKESHA, Wis. - After deliberating for just a few hours, the jury in the Darrell Brooks trial came back with guilty verdicts on all 76 charges against him related to the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporters Bret Lemoine and Sam Kraemer on to talk about covering the trial. Bret and Sam have spent hours at the Waukesha County Courthouse listening to testimony, making sense of the day's court proceedings, and sharing information in a way that helps FOX6 viewers understand what's going on in the case.
Man fatally shot by Dane County deputy in Oregon ID’d
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot by a Dane County deputy in Oregon over the weekend. Jose Jimenez, 21, of Oregon, died from “firearm-related injuries,” the medical examiner’s office said in a news release Thursday afternoon. Further testing is underway. Officials said police received an emergency call about a weapons violation...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. officials identify man fatally shot by deputy in Oregon
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have released the name of the man who died after being shot by a Dane County deputy in the Village of Oregon over the weekend. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that 21-year-old Jose Jimenez died as a result of “firearm related injuries.”
14 years after Brittany Zimmermann’s murder, David Kahl pleads guilty
The man who killed UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann inside her downtown Madison apartment has admitted his guilt more than 14 years after the murder.
See the Reaction as Darrell Brooks is Found Guilty of 76 Counts in Wisconsin Parade Trial
Darrell Brooks put his head in hands as a judge read the jury's verdict aloud during his trial Wednesday. Guilty, the judge said -- 76 times. Brooks, accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year, was found guilty of 76 charges, including six for first-degree intentional homicide in the carnage last November in the Milwaukee suburb. The homicide charges each carry a mandatory life sentence.
7 displaced in Portage fire
PORTAGE, Wis. — A fire at a home on Portage’s north side Wednesday night displaced a family of seven people, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out shortly before 11:10 p.m. in the 2500 block of New Pinery Road. The Portage Fire Department said firefighters saw flames coming from a front window and smoke around the home when...
nbc15.com
Green burials gain interest in Dane Co., reviving thousands of years of human tradition
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An alternative burial method is gaining interest in Dane County, with one green cemetery saying it’s on a fast track to run out of space as another hopes to open next year. Supporters of green burials say their way follows tradition, in the way humans...
