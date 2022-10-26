WAUKESHA, Wis. - After deliberating for just a few hours, the jury in the Darrell Brooks trial came back with guilty verdicts on all 76 charges against him related to the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporters Bret Lemoine and Sam Kraemer on to talk about covering the trial. Bret and Sam have spent hours at the Waukesha County Courthouse listening to testimony, making sense of the day's court proceedings, and sharing information in a way that helps FOX6 viewers understand what's going on in the case.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO