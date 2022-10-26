Read full article on original website
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Michigan State falls to Michigan, 29-7
Michigan State couldn’t do anything right in the second half as it fell by a final score of 29-7 to archrival Michigan on Saturday night under the lights in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines were able to break a two-game losing streak to the Spartans, and won back the Paul Bunyan Trophy.
Game Thread: Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Wolverines
Michigan State is back in Ann Arbor today for the third time in the past four seasons, taking on hated archrival the Michigan Wolverines. Mel Tucker has started his career as head coach in East Lansing with a 2-0 record, but he has his work cut out for him today if he and the Spartans want to make that 3-0.
Projecting Michigan State’s starters and depth chart versus Michigan
The Michigan State Spartans travel to Ann Arbor to take on the No. 4-ranked Michigan Wolverines for a matchup under the lights on Saturday at 7:44 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC. Michigan State will return to the field after a bye week following a home victory against the Wisconsin Badgers. Michigan is also coming off of a bye week.
Michigan State football at Illinois set for 3:30 p.m. kickoff on BTN
The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Week 10 matchup against Illinois has been officially set. The game will be on the Big Ten Network and is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time (2:30 Central). The No. 17/18 Illinois Fighting Illini welcome the Michigan State Spartans to Champaign,...
Michigan State vs. Michigan: How to watch Week 9 matchup
The Michigan State Spartans return to the Big House in Ann Arbor for the third time in the past four seasons to take on the No. 4-ranked Michigan Wolverines. Michigan State football games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Spartans, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage in case you miss any moments; and choose from a selection of other sports packages. Sign up now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!)
Michigan State football names captains for highly-anticipated matchup with Michigan
Michigan State football has announced its captains for this week’s rivalry matchup against No. 4 Michigan. Surprisingly, none of the players are originally from Michigan, however, each player is a great leader for the team. On offense, MSU will be led by senior wide receiver Jayden Reed. The 2021...
5 Questions with Maize n Brew: How big of a rival is Michigan State for Michigan, really
It’s rivalry week. Michigan State (3-4) and Michigan (7-0) will play under the lights at Michigan Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast on ABC. Fans on both sides know that records don’t mean much in this series, and each program badly wants to defeat the other to take home or keep the Paul Bunyan Trophy.
3-2-1 Preview: 3 key stats, 2 things we want to see and 1 best bet for Michigan State vs. Michigan
It is Michigan State versus Michigan this week, with the Paul Bunyan Trophy on the line. We all know what that means, so let’s jump right into the 3-2-1 preview. That’s the Michigan defense’s sack rate — good for seventh-best in the nation. We all know Michigan’s offensive line is as good as they come, but the defensive front has been strong, too.
Get To Know The Opponent: Michigan
The Michigan State Spartans are on the road against the Michigan Wolverines this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC. Let’s get to know more about Michigan. Head Coach: Jim Harbaugh (eighth season as UM head coach, 68-24 record, 126-51 overall) Series History: Michigan State and Michigan have...
Spartan Reacts: What’s it worth to beat Michigan?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State Spartans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Every year when the football schedule comes out, Michigan State fans immediately start analyzing...
Notes & Quotes: Michigan State men’s basketball hits practice court after scrimmage with Tennessee
Michigan State men’s basketball season is right around the corner as fans can now count down the days until the 2022-2023 season opener against Northern Arizona tips off with two hands. After practice on Thursday, head coach Tom Izzo and selected players were available to speak to the media.
Michigan State Women’s Soccer earns 11 postseason awards, four individual accolades
Michigan State women’s soccer had a storybook season in 2022, finishing 14-1-3 while earning the first Big Ten regular season title since 1994, and just the second in program history. Unsurprisingly after a season like that, the program earned 11 different Big Ten Yearly Accolades, with four different players...
