EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Due to a growth in population, Alameda Avenue in El Paso is getting a facelift. The project is called the Onward Alameda Corridor Plan. The city of El Paso adopted the plan back in June and will now make improvements to 14 and a half miles from downtown all the way to the city limit at Socorro.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO