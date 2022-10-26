ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

cbs4local.com

Multimillion dollar San Elizario ISD bond explained to voters

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Registered voters that live within the San Elizario Independent School District are being asked to approve a multimillion dollar bond during the 2022 general election. The 2022 San Elizario Independent School District Bond is $24,500,000. The purpose of the bond proposition is to provide...
SAN ELIZARIO, TX
cbs4local.com

Canutillo ISD cafeterias compete in menudo cook-off

CANUTILLO, Texas — The best menudo makers in the Canutillo Independent School District gathered on Friday to determine once and for all which cafeteria makes the best bowl of tripe goodness. The first Canutillo ISD menudo cook-off happened at 9 a.m. at Canutillo High School. The event featured menudo...
CANUTILLO, TX
cbs4local.com

$264 million CISD bond explained to voters

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Registered voters living within the Canutillo Independent School District have a $264.1 million bond on the line. The Every Child, Every School Canutillo Bond 2022 is split into two separate propositions for voting. Proposition A focuses on improving facilities while Proposition B addresses the...
CANUTILLO, TX
KFOX 14

Centennial High School math teacher dies

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A teacher at Centennial High School teacher passed away. Teacher Bill Gonzalez died Monday morning. He was a math teacher at the high school. Las Cruces Public Schools is providing support and grief counseling to all students. It's unknow how Gonzalez died. Sign up...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Combined Search and Rescue called out to northeast park

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Combined Search and Rescue was called out to Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park on the northeast El Paso. The call came in at 12:30 p.m. Chuck Heinrich is located at 11055 Officer Andrew Barcena Drive, El Paso, Texas. No further details are available. Please continue...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Author Matt de la Peña read to students at Don Haskins PK-8 School

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A New York Times bestselling author was in El Paso speaking to students. Matt de la Peña visited the students at Don Haskins PK-8 Thursday morning. Peña read “Milo Imagines the World," a book about a boy with an imagination who rides the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso businesses struggle to find, keep workers due to remote jobs

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Businesses nationwide are struggling to maintain workers. Workforce Solutions Borderplex officials said there are currently more than 16,000 unemployed people in El Paso. The organization explained the new trends they are seeing. Jackie Figueroa who is an El Paso business owner has been selling...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted for Oct. 29

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso children hospital reports increase in RSV cases

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Children's Hospital said its beds are filling up with patients who have respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious,...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Mother wanted after discarded human fetus found in El Paso Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said they found a discarded human fetus in the Lower Valley in September. Officials said the incident happened at the 9100 block of Cuernavaca Drive on Sept. 25. Crimes Against Persons detectives are attempting to identify the mother. Anyone with...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso firefighters battle blaze at recycling plant in south-central

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire at a recycling plant at the 6800 block of Market Avenue in south-central El Paso Thursday night, according to an EPFD spokesperson. This is off of Hawkins Boulevard. Firefighters were working to put out hot...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso public health officials advise on dangers of RSV virus

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso public health officials are advising and warning about the dangers of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. RSV is a respiratory virus that affects mostly children but can also develop cold-like symptoms in adults. City health officials warn that RSV can be serious in...
EL PASO, TX

