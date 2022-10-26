Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs4local.com
Monte Vista Elementary lead custodian leads by example as hero of school
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — In the halls of Monte Vista Elementary in Las Cruces, you’ll find Laura Mikesell. “Well, I started working for the schools 19 years ago,” Mikesell said. Mikesell is now the school's lead custodian, showing up every day with a smile and a...
cbs4local.com
Multimillion dollar San Elizario ISD bond explained to voters
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Registered voters that live within the San Elizario Independent School District are being asked to approve a multimillion dollar bond during the 2022 general election. The 2022 San Elizario Independent School District Bond is $24,500,000. The purpose of the bond proposition is to provide...
cbs4local.com
Canutillo ISD cafeterias compete in menudo cook-off
CANUTILLO, Texas — The best menudo makers in the Canutillo Independent School District gathered on Friday to determine once and for all which cafeteria makes the best bowl of tripe goodness. The first Canutillo ISD menudo cook-off happened at 9 a.m. at Canutillo High School. The event featured menudo...
cbs4local.com
$264 million CISD bond explained to voters
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Registered voters living within the Canutillo Independent School District have a $264.1 million bond on the line. The Every Child, Every School Canutillo Bond 2022 is split into two separate propositions for voting. Proposition A focuses on improving facilities while Proposition B addresses the...
cbs4local.com
Wife of NMSU chancellor has battery against household member charge dismissed
DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The wife of New Mexico State University Chancellor Dr. Dan Arvizu had a criminal charge against her dismissed, according to court documents. Sheryl Arvizu, 58, was arrested by the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office in May and was charged with battery against a...
KFOX 14
Centennial High School math teacher dies
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A teacher at Centennial High School teacher passed away. Teacher Bill Gonzalez died Monday morning. He was a math teacher at the high school. Las Cruces Public Schools is providing support and grief counseling to all students. It's unknow how Gonzalez died. Sign up...
cbs4local.com
Onward Alameda Corridor Plan in its implementation phase with vision to enhance the area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Due to a growth in population, Alameda Avenue in El Paso is getting a facelift. The project is called the Onward Alameda Corridor Plan. The city of El Paso adopted the plan back in June and will now make improvements to 14 and a half miles from downtown all the way to the city limit at Socorro.
cbs4local.com
Combined Search and Rescue called out to northeast park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Combined Search and Rescue was called out to Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park on the northeast El Paso. The call came in at 12:30 p.m. Chuck Heinrich is located at 11055 Officer Andrew Barcena Drive, El Paso, Texas. No further details are available. Please continue...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Police investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — The Crimes Against Persons unit is investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso. A person was found at the 5600 block of Webster, according to El Paso Police. Police say a spokesmen is heading to the scene to provide an update. We...
cbs4local.com
El Paso police investigate Lower Valley shooting that sent one to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Lower Valley Friday, according to the El Paso Police Department. Police said one male was shot at the 7500 block of Acapulco Ave. Crime scene tape was placed and blocked off Acapulco...
cbs4local.com
Author Matt de la Peña read to students at Don Haskins PK-8 School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A New York Times bestselling author was in El Paso speaking to students. Matt de la Peña visited the students at Don Haskins PK-8 Thursday morning. Peña read “Milo Imagines the World," a book about a boy with an imagination who rides the...
cbs4local.com
El Paso businesses struggle to find, keep workers due to remote jobs
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Businesses nationwide are struggling to maintain workers. Workforce Solutions Borderplex officials said there are currently more than 16,000 unemployed people in El Paso. The organization explained the new trends they are seeing. Jackie Figueroa who is an El Paso business owner has been selling...
cbs4local.com
Police identify driver who struck a pedestrian crossing Mesa Street in West El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 49-year-old male was killed Friday evening after being struck by a vehicle in West El Paso. Police responded to the incident at 8:41 p.m. at 5700 North Mesa. According to Special Traffic Investigators the pedestrian was running across Mesa and not using a...
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted for Oct. 29
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
cbs4local.com
Academy Sports + Outdoors donates $2,000 shopping spree to 20 El Paso deputies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Academy Sports + Outdoors gave El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies a $2,000 shopping spree to celebrate National First Responders Day on Friday. A total of 20 deputies were given a $100 Academy gift card and a chance to shop at the 201 S...
cbs4local.com
El Paso children hospital reports increase in RSV cases
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Children's Hospital said its beds are filling up with patients who have respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious,...
cbs4local.com
Mother wanted after discarded human fetus found in El Paso Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said they found a discarded human fetus in the Lower Valley in September. Officials said the incident happened at the 9100 block of Cuernavaca Drive on Sept. 25. Crimes Against Persons detectives are attempting to identify the mother. Anyone with...
cbs4local.com
El Paso firefighters battle blaze at recycling plant in south-central
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire at a recycling plant at the 6800 block of Market Avenue in south-central El Paso Thursday night, according to an EPFD spokesperson. This is off of Hawkins Boulevard. Firefighters were working to put out hot...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Electric offers tips to keep electricity bills low during cooler months
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Inflation continues to impact the pocketbooks of people across the county and here in the Borderland. As cooler weather makes its way into the Borderland, many people will be keeping an eye out on their electricity bills. El Paso Electric says there are several...
cbs4local.com
El Paso public health officials advise on dangers of RSV virus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso public health officials are advising and warning about the dangers of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. RSV is a respiratory virus that affects mostly children but can also develop cold-like symptoms in adults. City health officials warn that RSV can be serious in...
Comments / 0