Read full article on original website
Related
wgel.com
Friends Of The Greenville Public Library Authors Event Tuesday
The Friends of the Greenville Public Library is hosting a Local Authors’ Roundtable Tuesday, November 1 at 7 p.m. in the Bradford Community Room. Guests will be Debbie Blankenship, Alexandria LaFaye, Molly Martin, and Brian Pearman. The four published authors will talk about their writing careers, answer questions from...
wgel.com
Fayette County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee Craft & Vendor Fair
The Fayette County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee Craft and Vendor Fair will be Saturday, November 5, from 9 AM to 2 PM in the Vandalia Moose Lodge on Third Street. The entry fee is $1 with all proceeds benefiting the Shop With A Cop program. For more, or to sign up as a vendor, call 283-3276.
wgel.com
Big Turnout For Trunk Or Treat
The Greenville Chamber of Commerce’s Trunk or Treat drew a large crowd of costumed kids and adults late Thursday afternoon. Main Street, College Avenue and Second Street, around the courthouse, were packed with visitors stopping by vehicles and tables, set up by businesses and organizations to hand out treats.
wgel.com
City Continues Brush Pickup Discussion
Will the next Greenville City Council meeting be the one to end the discussion about an updated brush pickup policy in the city?. The council has talked about it for the last three months, looking at ways to continue serving citizens and at the same time, having crews pick up brush in a timely, efficient way.
Catholics share concerns about Archdiocese’s new plan
Catholic parishioners are getting a chance to voice their opinions and concerns about the Archdiocese of St. Louis's All Things New plan.
Washington Missourian
MDC to stock rainbow trout in area lakes
St. LOUIS — You don’t often see a rainbow in the middle of winter . . . unless of course it’s at the end of your fishing line. During winter months, the metro St. Louis area is a great place to fish for rainbow trout, thanks to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) winter trout program.
wgel.com
James Elmer Baehr
James Elmer Baehr, age 82, of New Baden passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Shiloh. He was born on October 26, 1940, in Breese, IL, the son of Oliver and Viola (Zimmermann) Baehr. He is survived by his children: Chris Lampe and husband Dave of...
advantagenews.com
Small but exceptional new hotspot
This newer establishment in northwestern Madison County is hot both in spice level and popularity. You can’t miss it at a major intersection through the uptown portion of this community. It’s housed inside a building which was the previous home of a staple food establishment for this city.
Apple butter festival, pumpkin glows and more happening this weekend
ST. LOUIS — If you're looking for a good way to spend the Halloween weekend, Today in St. Louis has you covered!. Historic Main Street in St. Charles is going to be lit this weekend with pumpkins! Thursday night employees at Bike Stop Cafe carved dozens of pumpkins for their annual pumpkin glow display.
edglentoday.com
Letter to the Editor - Sheriff John D. Lakin
As the sheriff in Madison County, my job is to protect the public’s safety. In this role, it’s vital to have strong partners in elected officials who share my commitment to making the right decision when it comes to protecting the public and our men and women in law enforcement.
Happy Birthday, Gateway Arch! 57 years since finishing touches
Happy Birthday to the Gateway Arch! Friday marks 57 years since crews put the finishing touches to the St. Louis staple.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, October 28th, 2022
A 37-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police on three counts of disorderly conduct and a single count of criminal damage to property. Johnathan Hiltibital of North Locust is accused of throwing rocks through two windows of a neighboring relative’s home on Thursday causing $700 damage. In each of the disorderly conduct charges, he’s accused of turning off power to the Caddy Shack on North Poplar Street on three occasions in the past week.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, October 29th, 2022
Two people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding felony warrants. 50-year-old James Garner of South Locust in Centralia was transported to the Marion County Jail after being released from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Garner had a warrant issued against him while in prison on a burglary charge. The bond is set at $25,000.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 16-22, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Jake Vesper, 30 of Gillespie, is charged with violating an order of protection in connection with an October 16 incident. The charge was elevated to a felony due to a prior battery charge.
Woman accused of stealing $64K from softball organization
A Western Illinois woman was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Madison County softball organization.
wgel.com
Lady Comets Volleyball Season Concludes
The Greenville Lady Comets varsity volleyball team suffered a tough loss in the regional at Salem to end its season. GHS was edged in three sets by Lawrenceville 25-17, 15-25, 25-27. Statistical leaders included Sydnee Godier and Ainsley Olson with two service aces each, Kat Haas, six kills; Lilly Funneman,...
stlmag.com
15 ways to winterize a home in St. Louis
Despite the warm weather this week, cooler temperatures will be here soon. Be ready for winter by considering your home's maintenance needs and then make a plan for getting them done. Doing so today may be the difference between an unexpected purchase or costly repair later on this season. So, take a minute to scroll through the following list and ask yourself what you can scratch off your to-do list today.
Byers' Beat: Teachers targeted, storing the gun and other exclusive details on school shooter investigation
ST. LOUIS — The gunman began planning a massacre at his alma mater about 60 days ago, according to multiple sources familiar with the contents of his notebook and the investigation. Most of the information contained within my column this week is based on those sources. Orlando Harris claimed...
KMOV
Confusion arises over MO gun laws following Gov. Parson’s visit to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The school shooting at Central VPA High School on Monday has left questions and confusion about what police in Missouri can do when it comes to mental illness and firearms. Gov. Mike Parson’s comments Thursday night created even more questions after he claimed local police departments...
Comments / 0