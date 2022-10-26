Read full article on original website
McClure Hosts Youth Advisory Council Mock Committee Hearing at UIS with High School Students
State Senator Steve McClure, Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer, State Senator Sally Turner, and former Illinois Governor Jim Edgar gathered at the University of Illinois Springfield on Wednesday as a part of McClure’s Youth Advisory Council program. Over 100 hundred students representing 16 schools across the current 50th Illinois Senate District...
“Squeal at the Wheel” Returns for Halloween
A Jacksonville area service organization is inviting young and old alike to come to Squeal at the Wheel this Halloween. Members of the Rotary Club of Jacksonville will be in Community Park Monday night offering rides and trick or treating at the Big Eli Ferris Wheel for Halloween. Gina Hayes...
Franklin Ready To Move Forward Again With Consolidation Feasibility Study
The Franklin School District is once again ready to move ahead with a reorganization feasibility study. The district took initial steps almost a year ago to begin the process of possibly consolidating with the Waverly School District. The two districts have enjoyed some form of a co-op since the late 1990s, eventually expanding to the South County co-op in 2006.
‘Why not in Springfield?’ Black Chamber leader opens innovation hub for minority entrepreneurs
Dominic Watson can describe his latest community initiative as executive director of The Springfield Project with just one word: access. Watson, who also serves as president of the Springfield Black Chamber of Commerce, has long envisioned an innovation hub meant to foster minority entrepreneurs. Next month, that vision is finally coming to fruition when Community Access Project (CAP) 1908 is fully up and running in downtown Springfield.
Food drive held at Central Illinois Foodbank
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Central Illinois Foodbank held a drive-thru food distribution on Friday. People received a variety of healthy and fresh produce. The food given out was purchased through a grant from the Arby's Foundation. The food bank says that they've seen an increase in people using their...
Springfield high school students to build Santa House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — It may be before Halloween, but one high school is already starting to get ready for the holidays. According to a Facebook post from the Springfield School District 186 page, students in the Building and Trades program will build a new Santa House for the Springfield Park District. They have moved […]
List of Trick or Treat Times For the Area
Here is a list of Trick or Treat Times for municipalities that we cover with our listening area. If your municipality is not listed, we could not find a public notice for set trick or treating hours. Contact your local authorities if you have any questions. Remember, if you don’t wish to participate in trick or treating, leave your porch light off the next two nights no matter where you live.
YUM! The Best Breakfast Joint In America Sits Right Here In Illinois
Okay, maybe my taste buds were freaking out when I wrote that headline, but trust me when I say Springfield, Illinois has some delicious, hidden gem breakfast joints. Over the weekend, my friend surprised me with a lovely breakfast at this adorable café during my trip to Springfield. If you have never been to 6 St. Café you are 100% missing out on the MOST DELICIOUS FOOD in the state.
Cougar Lingers on Springfield’s West End
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says a cougar roaming West Central Illinois continues to roam near Springfield’s west end. IDNR detected a mountain lion on the west side of Springfield yesterday after monitoring the animal through telemetry from a GPS unit attached to it by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission last year as part of a research project studying mountain lions’ migration patterns. The animal was detected in a wooded area less than an eighth of a mile from Old Jacksonville Road in Springfield. IDNR had hoped the animal would move along overnight Wednesday, but it has not according to witnesses in the area and a report by the State Journal Register.
Yard waste program announced
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield’s fall, six-week yard waste drop off program will begin Monday, October 31 and go through Saturday, December 10. Residents within the corporate limits of Springfield can drop off their yard waste to Evans Recycling during this time period. Proof of residency...
Trick or Treat hours in Springfield
Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the City of Springfield will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights on should not be visited. Residents are reminded to...
IHSA football playoffs first round highlights + scores
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The IHSA football first round match ups continued Saturday!. Maroa-Forsyth 69, Chicago (North Lawndale Charter) 8.
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
Mountain lion spotted in Springfield was caught and tranquilized: DNR
Everyone was excited about a visitor to Springfield - who just stayed a couple of days. The infamous mountain lion that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been tracking has been caught.
Cougar Confirmed To Be Moving On West Side of Springfield
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is continuing to monitor the movement of a cougar through the area. On Monday, IDNR had confirmed sightings of the animal moving into Cass County. Today, IDNR Conservation Police Captain John Williamson says that telemetry from a tracking monitor on the animal had placed it on the west side of Springfield. According to witnesses, the cougar was last seen in the area of Veterans Parkway and Old Jacksonville Road.
Greyhound to serve Springfield Hub
Springfield, Ill (WAND) – The new Springfield transportation center has an additional method of getting into and out of the city. Greyhound is joining SMTD to provide bus service. The transportation center, known as The Hub, is currently under construction in downtown Springfield. In addition to Greyhound and SMTD...
Rochester Wins Regional Title Over Springfield High In Straight Sets
Rochester’s only CS8 loss this season was to the Springfield High Senators. The Rockets got their revenge with a 26-24, 25-17 win to claim the 3A regional title and secure a spot in the 3A Lincoln sectional on Monday. Rochester will play Normal West for a spot in the 3A Lincoln sectional championship against the winner of Normal U-High and Lincoln.
Illinois quick hits: Gabbard to rally for Bailey; mountain lion captured in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
Rochester Wins Round One Over Effingham In Tale of Two Halves
Rochester and Effingham were tied at 14 with ten seconds left in the first half. The Rockets responded in a big way with a 45-14 win over the Flaming Hearts. Parker Gillespie caught three touchdown passes from Keeton Reiss who threw four and rushed for two. Zoe Cormier kicked a 34 yard field goal. Rochester will host Breese Central in Round Two.
Officials Celebrate Greyhound Move To SMTD Transfer Center
Local officials are celebrating one of the first big moves toward consolidating transit services at the forthcoming transportation hub on 11th Street downtown. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder, County Board Chairman Andy Van Meter, and others were on hand to welcome Greyhound’s decision to move its pickup and dropoff point to the Sangamon Mass Transit District transfer point, which is already operational on 11th Street. That change takes effect November 1st.
