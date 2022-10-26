Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Related
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places
Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
Our Totally Awesome Slingshot Experience In Austin, Texas
We’re BACK with another edition of Bossip Be Trippin‘ set in the heart of Austin, Texas where we explored the buzzy city and surrounding open roads while turning heads in the 2022 Polaris Slingshot. A mixture of Portland and your favorite fictional town, Austin (which has the warm...
hellogeorgetown.com
Thee Vibrancy Luxury Experiences Open in Georgetown, TX
Thee Vibrancy Luxury Experiences is open in Georgetown, TX!. Owned and operated by Purity Kimani, the business specializes in luxurious bubble picnics for special occasions such as date nights, anniversaries, birthdays, engagements or just for fun!. “I really enjoy decorating and making beautiful spaces as well as having a good...
Seafood restaurant Garbo's serves fresh Maine lobster rolls, twist on Texas tacos
Owner Heidi Garbo (left) gives credit to her sisters Hannah (right) and Samantha for helping her run Garbo’s seafood restaurant. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) When Heidi Garbo moved to Austin for her husband’s work in 2013, she had experience running her own seafood truck in Key West and a lifelong association with the lobster industry in Connecticut through her dad’s lobster business.
Austin falls to No. 13 on list of Top 25 best places to live in U.S.
It's no surprise, it's pretty darn expensive to live here.
A shed filled with dolls, a house adorned with mermaids and more in Austin’s Weird Homes Tour
Austin's Weird Homes Tour allows people to check out the accommodations of local artists and collectors embellished to reflect their own unique sensibilities. There are seven homes on the tour this year, and tickets are available for $40.
leaders.com
A Surprising Turn in Luxury Homes
Home builders have been rushing to fill the need for more homes over the last two years, but now with the economy slowing, their inventory is piling up. Luxury homes were selling faster than builders could make them just a few years ago. Now, the home sales have plummeted. In...
austinmonthly.com
Despite a Global Pandemic and Historic Freeze, This Couple Created a Thriving Bookstore in Bastrop
Tired of living in Bastrop County but commuting to Austin, Ryan Holiday started searching for office space in 2019 when his wife had a wild notion: “She saw this amazing building and said, ‘What if that was your office and we opened a bookstore underneath?’” he remembers. “And I said, ‘That’s the craziest idea I’ve ever heard,’ but for once the crazy idea was coming from her.”
CBS Austin
Halloween is in full effect on Bethpage Drive in Hutto
AUSTIN, Texas — Halloween is in full effect on Bethpage Drive in Hutto. One of the neighbors there is having some fun with the Stranger Things theme and a floating Max. Thanks to Barry Adkins for that awesome display. Other nearby houses match the music to the lights. And the giant purple skeleton is a big hit this year.
macaronikid.com
Park of the Week: Lakewood Park
Parks are a great way for children to learn about nature, grow their self-confidence, develop social skills by making new friends, develop gross motor skills, cognitive skills and more! Keep things new and exciting by switching up the parks and playgrounds you frequent. 2040 Artesian Spgs Xing. Leander, TX 78641.
Dripping Springs ranch estate offers luxury living for large groups
In total, this nine-bedroom and seven-bathroom vacation property can sleep up to 30 guests.
fox7austin.com
12-foot stolen Halloween skeleton replaced by creator in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - You probably remember the story about giant skeleton that was stolen in broad daylight from a yard in Northwest Austin. Shortly after video of the theft went viral, FOX 7 was told the creator of the popular Halloween decoration heard about what happened and shipped a replacement.
franchising.com
Pinch A Penny Store to Open First Store in Austin, TX
Air Force Veteran Will Own Swimming Pool Retail and Services Franchise. The Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa store will open on Friday, October 28 at 11521 N FM 620 in the HEB Shopping Center. The store will hold a grand opening the following day, featuring a magician, balloon artist, giveaways of pizza and other items, including a robotic pool cleaner.
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
natureworldnews.com
72 Flights From Central Texas Cancelled as Severe Thunderstorms Hit
In Central Texas, 72 flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms. Major thunderstorms are currently affecting the US state and are resulting in lengthy delays. For instance, at Austin-Bergstrom International airport (AUS), more than 70 flights have been canceled for the day. Additionally, other airlines have been impacted. 72 Flights...
worldatlas.com
10 Best Lake Towns to Retire in the US
Finding the best place to enjoy one’s post retirement life can be a difficult task, but thankfully, America’s lake towns offer a wonderful selection for retirees, where encounters with beautiful nature, charming small town communities, and a great sense of leisure define them. These waterside havens are great destinations to vacation and live in in a post work life, where everything from outdoor adventures to cultural activities can be enjoyed.
New cafe open in Spider House Cafe location
A new cafe is opening in the former Spider House Cafe spot. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) A new bar and cafe opened Oct. 26 in the former Spider House Cafe location. The new concept, Tweedy's, aims to maintain the character of the Spider House Cafe, said Michel Issa, who owns the 2908 Fruth St., Austin, property with Jimmy Nassour.
Study: Millennials are moving to these Texas cities more than most in US
Every generation has had its time to shine or at least will in the soon-to-be future, all eyes are on Millennials in this day and age as the up-and-comers.
Dried Up: Hydrologists dig into Jacob’s Well, prepare for explosive Hill Country growth
Texas researchers are taking a closer look at the future of the Trinity Aquifer.
1 Person Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin,TX)
According to the Austin Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Austin on Wednesday. The crash happened near 51st street at around 7:30 p.m. According to the Police, an unknown person was hit by a vehicle.
Good Time Oldies 107.5
Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT
Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/
Comments / 0