Leander, TX

B93

Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places

Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
AUSTIN, TX
Bossip

Our Totally Awesome Slingshot Experience In Austin, Texas

We’re BACK with another edition of Bossip Be Trippin‘ set in the heart of Austin, Texas where we explored the buzzy city and surrounding open roads while turning heads in the 2022 Polaris Slingshot. A mixture of Portland and your favorite fictional town, Austin (which has the warm...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Thee Vibrancy Luxury Experiences Open in Georgetown, TX

Thee Vibrancy Luxury Experiences is open in Georgetown, TX!. Owned and operated by Purity Kimani, the business specializes in luxurious bubble picnics for special occasions such as date nights, anniversaries, birthdays, engagements or just for fun!. “I really enjoy decorating and making beautiful spaces as well as having a good...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Seafood restaurant Garbo's serves fresh Maine lobster rolls, twist on Texas tacos

Owner Heidi Garbo (left) gives credit to her sisters Hannah (right) and Samantha for helping her run Garbo’s seafood restaurant. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) When Heidi Garbo moved to Austin for her husband’s work in 2013, she had experience running her own seafood truck in Key West and a lifelong association with the lobster industry in Connecticut through her dad’s lobster business.
AUSTIN, TX
leaders.com

A Surprising Turn in Luxury Homes

Home builders have been rushing to fill the need for more homes over the last two years, but now with the economy slowing, their inventory is piling up. Luxury homes were selling faster than builders could make them just a few years ago. Now, the home sales have plummeted. In...
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

Despite a Global Pandemic and Historic Freeze, This Couple Created a Thriving Bookstore in Bastrop

Tired of living in Bastrop County but commuting to Austin, Ryan Holiday started searching for office space in 2019 when his wife had a wild notion: “She saw this amazing building and said, ‘What if that was your office and we opened a bookstore underneath?’” he remembers. “And I said, ‘That’s the craziest idea I’ve ever heard,’ but for once the crazy idea was coming from her.”
BASTROP, TX
CBS Austin

Halloween is in full effect on Bethpage Drive in Hutto

AUSTIN, Texas — Halloween is in full effect on Bethpage Drive in Hutto. One of the neighbors there is having some fun with the Stranger Things theme and a floating Max. Thanks to Barry Adkins for that awesome display. Other nearby houses match the music to the lights. And the giant purple skeleton is a big hit this year.
HUTTO, TX
macaronikid.com

Park of the Week: Lakewood Park

Parks are a great way for children to learn about nature, grow their self-confidence, develop social skills by making new friends, develop gross motor skills, cognitive skills and more! Keep things new and exciting by switching up the parks and playgrounds you frequent. 2040 Artesian Spgs Xing. Leander, TX 78641.
CEDAR PARK, TX
franchising.com

Pinch A Penny Store to Open First Store in Austin, TX

Air Force Veteran Will Own Swimming Pool Retail and Services Franchise. The Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa store will open on Friday, October 28 at 11521 N FM 620 in the HEB Shopping Center. The store will hold a grand opening the following day, featuring a magician, balloon artist, giveaways of pizza and other items, including a robotic pool cleaner.
AUSTIN, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled

I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KILLEEN, TX
natureworldnews.com

72 Flights From Central Texas Cancelled as Severe Thunderstorms Hit

In Central Texas, 72 flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms. Major thunderstorms are currently affecting the US state and are resulting in lengthy delays. For instance, at Austin-Bergstrom International airport (AUS), more than 70 flights have been canceled for the day. Additionally, other airlines have been impacted. 72 Flights...
TEXAS STATE
worldatlas.com

10 Best Lake Towns to Retire in the US

Finding the best place to enjoy one’s post retirement life can be a difficult task, but thankfully, America’s lake towns offer a wonderful selection for retirees, where encounters with beautiful nature, charming small town communities, and a great sense of leisure define them. These waterside havens are great destinations to vacation and live in in a post work life, where everything from outdoor adventures to cultural activities can be enjoyed.
LAKEWAY, TX
Community Impact Austin

New cafe open in Spider House Cafe location

A new cafe is opening in the former Spider House Cafe spot. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) A new bar and cafe opened Oct. 26 in the former Spider House Cafe location. The new concept, Tweedy's, aims to maintain the character of the Spider House Cafe, said Michel Issa, who owns the 2908 Fruth St., Austin, property with Jimmy Nassour.
AUSTIN, TX
