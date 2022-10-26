Read full article on original website
Related
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Elon Musk tells Stephen King that Twitter needs to pay the bills somehow after the novelist said he'd quit the site if he was charged $20 for verification
Elon Musk said Twitter has bills to pay after Stephen King threatened to leave the site over a $20 verification fee. Musk suggested to King that verified Twitter users could be charged $8 a month. The billionaire said charging for a blue tick was the only way to defeat trolls...
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
White House deletes tweet after Twitter adds 'context' note
The original tweet touted a record increase in Social Security benefits under President Joe Biden.
Patrick Reed files a $250m lawsuit against members of the media and claims their 'pathologically fixated mistreatment' of him was the reason for his switch to LIV Golf (and NOT just its huge Saudi money-backed checks!)
LIV Golf star Patrick Reed has filed a lawsuit against several media members and outlets, his second in two months against the press. The 2018 Masters champ is suing the New York Post, Fox Sports, Associated Press, Hachette Book Group and various writers. Gavin Newsham whose work has appeared in...
CNET
Instagram Outage Locked People Out of Their Accounts, Changed Follower Numbers
Instagram suffered an outage on Monday, with the Meta-owned social media site acknowledging that people were struggling to access their accounts while others saw reduced follower counts. The website Downdetector also highlighted the spike in reports. Instagram said the issues were caused by a bug that was resolved as of...
CNET
Why Ye Has Been Locked Out of Instagram Again
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been banned from Instagram for 30 days, the rapper and fashion designer said Monday on his account on Parler, the social media platform he agreed to purchase on Oct. 17. Ye's suspension from Instagram marks the second time in less than a month that he's been locked out of his account over his activity there. In early October, Ye was locked out over antisemitic posts.
CNET
49ers vs. Rams Livestream: How to Watch NFL Week 8 Online Today
Few would've expected both the Rams and 49ers to be looking up at the Seahawks in the NFC West standings at this point in the season, but in an unpredictable NFL campaign, here we are. The Californian rivals meet up yet again on Sunday, with San Francisco visiting the defending champs in Los Angeles. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT (4:25 p.m. ET) on Fox.
Comments / 0