jim
2d ago
The secret of Disney success over the last hundred years has been to portray characters that are true to the story not to be inclusive or diverse. Corrupting that portrayal process has led to a departure from the true spirit of the author and made the story a sermon on political correctness.
26
Raymond Padgett
2d ago
Companies should not be allowed to have political opinions. This country was supposed to be governed by the people, not by the companies. It gives the few people at the top of these companies way too much power.
21
michael
2d ago
I’ll paraphrase the article … we want gay money we want liberal money we want black money we want, want , want money …. Green is the only inclusion they want … while they pretend to care about your feelings and Agendas
14
