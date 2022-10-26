ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack

Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WMAZ

Video of crowd chanting anti-Biden phrase at Obama rally is fake

Editor’s note: Video content contains profanity. Former President Barack Obama spoke before a large crowd during a rally hosted by Michigan Democrats in Detroit on Oct. 29. A video with millions of views on Twitter claims to show Obama responding to a large crowd that is chanting an anti-Joe Biden slogan.
DETROIT, MI
WMAZ

No, Meta has not announced plans to start charging people for Facebook accounts

In late October, Facebook’s parent company, Meta, reported their quarterly earnings and said they were experiencing a decline in revenue and profit, amid a slump in advertising dollars. The company’s struggles led headlines, and users on the website began to claim Facebook would soon charge a fee to use its services.

Comments / 0

Community Policy