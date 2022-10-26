Read full article on original website
3 Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022JournalismMichigan State
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors
Russell Wilson wants Bradley Chubb and Jerry Jeudy to stick around.
CBS Sports
2022 NFL trade deadline: J.J. Watt, Jerry Jeudy among 10 players who should be dealt
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Christian McCaffrey, James Robinson, Robert Quinn and Kadarius Toney are a few of the notable names who already have been moved, but deadlines spur action. Who should be moved prior to the window closing? Here are 10 players who are in need of a change of scenery:
Broncos Offered a 'Competitive Package' to Trade OLB Bradley Chubb
The Denver Broncos could be on the brink of trading away the former top-five draft pick.
Chiefs Are Trading For Notable Wide Receiver This Thursday
The Kansas City Chiefs continue adding weapons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The AFC West franchise has reportedly acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. All the Chiefs have to give up to get him is a third-round compensatory pick and 2023 sixth-round ...
Pete Carroll has 1 request for NFL
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered a knee injury on a non-contact play during Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and Pete Carroll feels it was yet another reminder that artificial field turf is an issue for players. Metcalf avoided a serious injury, but he will miss...
Colts Listed as Potential Trade Suitors for Pair of Young Receivers
After a rocky start to the season, it's been suggested that the Indianapolis Colts trade for either of these young wide receivers to spark their offense for new quarterback Sam Ehlinger.
Report: 49ers listening to trade offers for notable skill player
The San Francisco 49ers could be setting one of their veterans free after recently acquiring Christian McCaffrey to unseat him. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported on Friday that the 49ers are receiving calls on running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and are willing to listen to potential trade offers. The trade deadline is at 4 PM EST on Nov. 1.
Bengals WR free agent and trade targets to consider with Ja'Marr Chase out
The Cincinnati Bengals can’t replace Ja’Marr Chase — no team could. But what the Bengals can do while the star wideout sits out an indefinite amount of time with a hip injury is add a player or two to help fill the void. Otherwise, the team will...
Detroit vs. Everybody: 89 Percent of NFL Experts Select Dolphins
Detroit Lions are facing long odds to defeat the Miami Dolphins.
Broncos Announce Russell Wilson's Week 8 Status
After watching the Denver Broncos' Week Seven loss to the New York Jets from the sideline, quarterback Russell Wilson is going to be back on the field Sunday. Broncos' head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced that Wilson will start when his team faces the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Wilson missed ...
Report: Chiefs Trade for Former First-Round Wide Receiver
Kansas City acquires some wide receiver help before the 2022 NFL trade deadline.
Dolphins Out to Get Goff Again
The Miami Dolphins will face quarterback Jared Goff for a third time Sunday looking for a repeat of their 2016 and 2020 encounters
Packers Hope Rodgers Doesn’t Let Return Job Slip Through Fingers
Is it time to ****can Amari Rodgers as punt returner? Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia still has patience, even with three fumbles.
Todd Bowles: Buccaneers' star 'appears' to have suffered major injury
It appears that Tampa Bay will be missing a defensive star for an extended period of time.
Buccaneers Reportedly Expect Star Receiver To Return Tonight
The Buccaneers have lost two straight games and face a tough Thursday Night Football matchup tonight against the Baltimore Ravens. However, it appears that help might be on the way in Tampa Bay. In a tweet posted by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo this afternoon, reports seem to indicate that ...
