'He's a Hypocrite!' Herschel Walker's Second Accuser Claims He 'Pressured' Her To Get An Abortion During Their 6-Year Affair

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
Mega

The second woman with abortion allegations against Herschel Walker has come forward, dropping alleged receipts from their years-long affair. The female — who will be identified as Jane Doe — alleged the GOP Senate hopeful "pressured" her to have an abortion and drove her to the Dallas, Texas, clinic to make sure it got done, all while he was reportedly married, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Herschel's second accuser addressed the media during a press conference on Wednesday, claiming she had a six-year affair with the NFL star-turned-politician starting in the late '80s, where he repeatedly told her he loved her and was "on the cusp of leaving his wife."

Calling him a "hypocrite," the woman alleged Herschel "took advantage" of her during their romance and "pressured" her when she told him she fell pregnant with his child in April 1993.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZEu77_0ingXWfB00
Mega

According to Jane Doe's attorney Gloria Allred , Herschel "gave her cash" and "convinced her" to get an abortion — but she didn't go through with it the first time.

She claimed she left the abortion clinic in tears, to Herschel's dismay. The female said the ex-athlete drove her back to the clinic the following day and "waited in the car for hours" to make sure she went through with the procedure.

Jane Doe also claimed Herschel drove her to the pharmacy after her abortion and then home. She said the football star started distancing himself from her after she terminated her pregnancy, forcing her to leave Dallas "traumatized."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJnbc_0ingXWfB00
Mega

Herschel's alleged ex-lover claimed he "lead her on," "took advantage of her," and "made false promises" when he repeatedly told her he'd leave his wife.

She said she decided to come forward because he's "not fit" for US Senate. In case anyone thought she was attempting to sabotage his political party, Jane Doe revealed she's registered as an Independent and voted for Donald Trump in the past two elections.

During the press conference, Allred dropped several exhibits to back up Jane Doe's claims. She showed a photo of Herschel on a bed she claimed was taken at her client's Holiday Inn hotel room during their alleged relationship.

Allred also provided several handwritten cards, reading, "I love you," which were signed by "H."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EpYg7_0ingXWfB00
Mega

This is the second woman to come forward with abortion accusations against Herschel, whose platform is pro-life. The ex-NFL star was also accused of paying for another female's abortion after she became pregnant with this child in 2009.

Herschel denied her accusations in the “strongest possible terms," calling her claims a "flat-out lie.”

