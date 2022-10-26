Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
Acura Is Hell-Bent On Making The Integra A Tuner’s Paradise
After a long hiatus of over two decades, the Integra finally made it to the U.S. earlier in 2022. Though it carries a legendary nameplate, the 2023 Integra, which replaces the ILX, is less sporty than in pervious iterations. To make things more exciting, Acura introduced the Integra with some tuning enhancements from the house of Daijiro “Dai” Yoshihara, Sara Choi, and Coco Zurita. These tuners have improved Integra's performance and styling to an extreme level.
Supercar Drag Race: Chevy Corvette Z06 Vs. Lamborghini Huracan Evo Vs. Ferrari 458 Italia
The all-new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Coupe and Convertible are easily two of the most in-demand and highly anticipated performance cars around. Since its market release, fans of the badge have been experiencing a hard time getting their hands on the limited 'Vette because only a couple of hundred will be produced.
4 Used Acura NSX Alternatives That Are Cheaper Than $100,000
The Acura NSX is a fabled supercar that is fast and easy to drive daily. If you can't afford one, here are four alternatives that cost less than $100,000. The post 4 Used Acura NSX Alternatives That Are Cheaper Than $100,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
SlashGear
58K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0