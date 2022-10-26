Read full article on original website
Related
WJAC TV
'Game changer:' Centre Co. YMCA receives grant to purchase refrigerated food truck
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A game changer, that’s how directors at the Centre County YMCA's anti-hunger program are describing a new state funding grant. At the headquarters for the program in Philipsburg, a row of boxes of food, just received from Salt Lake City, Utah, demonstrates how far the organization is going to provide basic meal items to those struggling in difficult times.
WJAC TV
Clearfield County seeks grant money for blighted buildings
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Clearfield County is seeking grant money to revitalize a town with a number of blighted buildings. It's not hard to find a blighted building on the main street of Coalport. But now, the county is looking to do something about it. Lisa Kovalick, a...
WJAC TV
4 more area schools file lawsuit against e-cigarette company Juul
Four additional schools in our area have joined a growing list of schools, nationally, that have filed federal lawsuits against the e-cigarette company Juul, alleging that they intentionally targeted young people and used deceitful advertising practices. Court records show that Bedford Area, Berlin Brothersvalley, Penn Cambria and Greater Johnstown Career...
WJAC TV
New dog park expected to come to Cambria County in 2023
A new dog park will soon be coming to Cambria County. The idea of a dog park in Ebensburg has been thrown around for years now and it’s finally coming to reality. WJAC spoke to those involved in the Ebensburg Dog Park project and they tell us they’re very excited.
WJAC TV
'Move forward:' inmates at Bedford County Correctional Facility imagine better future
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Thursday morning, Anthony Makarikas came to the Bedford County Correctional Facility as a visitor after he was an inmate there for three years. "Today, for me, it's a part of growth. Coming here is part of growth for me," Makarikas told 6 News. Anthony...
WJAC TV
West Hills Regional Fire Department organizes Toys for Tots event with Johnstown Marines
The West Hills Regional Fire Department held a toys for tots event on Saturday in collaboration with the Johnstown marines. Toys for Tots is a program that distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. This year the department was collecting all new, unopened...
WJAC TV
Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands held in Altoona
The 1st ever Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands was held on Saturday in Altoona. Twenty three bands took part in the competition from across the state and competed in several divisions for 1st place with Indiana University of Pennsylvania showcasing a guest performance. Organizers of the event wanted...
WJAC TV
Richland PD continues tradition of providing safe Trick or Treat for local residents
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — The Richland Township Police Department is in its 24th year of hosting its safe Trick or Treat night. Richland High School S.A.D. students on Thursday helped to organize the donated candy. Each year on Halloween, the police department hands out candy to children in the...
WJAC TV
Discovery Space to host annual 'Winter Market' event next weekend
State College, PA (WJAC) — The Discovery Space in State College will be hosting its third annual “Winter Market” on November 5th and 6th. The event came about as a way to allow local artists and small businesses a chance to display their wares and network with one another.
WJAC TV
DA: Man arrested in Johnstown with nearly 1K grams of marijuana, cocaine
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say a man is behind bars after being arrested in Johnstown Thursday morning with nearly 1,000 combined grams of marijuana and cocaine. Investigators say members of the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General and the Cambria County...
WJAC TV
Police: Petersburg man charged, accused of supplying marijuana to teenager
Huntingdon Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Huntingdon Borough Police Department say a Petersburg man is facing child endangerment charges after being accused of supplying a teenage relative with marijuana. Police say Jeffrey Weimer, 34, is accused of providing the drugs to a 14-year-old in the form of...
WJAC TV
Altoona man facing numerous felonies for striking and biting officers, police say
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — An Altoona man is facing numerous charges including felonies for aggravated assault and disarming a law enforcement officer according to a criminal complaint filed Friday. Officers with the Altoona Police Department say they responded Thursday to the area of Beech Ave. and 4th St. for...
WJAC TV
JPD investigating 'brutal' assault of school bus monitor near Solomon Homes
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Police say they have identified one of the three women accused of "brutally" attacking a school bus monitor Wednesday afternoon near Solomon Homes. The identity of the woman in the picture, however, has not yet been released. Stay with 6 News online and on-air for...
WJAC TV
Police searching for suspect following shots fired incident in Northern Cambria
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Police in Cambria County are searching for an unidentified suspect following a shots fired incident in Northern Cambria earlier Thursday. Authorities say the incident reportedly occurred near a residence located along Shawna Road (Route 219) in Susquehanna Township. Police say the victim fled the...
WJAC TV
Police: Ohio man arrested after traffic stop reveals outstanding felony warrant
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. — An Ohio man was arrested after a traffic stop revealed he had an outstanding felony warrant, police say. According to a press release, the incident occurred Thursday and it was revealed that the man was a fugitive from justice. Police say the man was then...
WJAC TV
Penn State continues legal battle over use of trademarked brand, logos
State College, PA (WJAC) — Penn State is continuing its legal battle in federal court that focuses on its well-known logos and brand name, but so far, the presiding judge has raised issues with the university's arguments. Experts say it could be a landmark case in sports merchandising. It’s...
WJAC TV
Police: Man shot into bathroom with his father inside
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE: The suspect has been identified and arrested. A Northern Cambria man is facing multiple charges, including felonies, after police said he shot through the door of the bathroom at his father. According to a criminal complaint, Brian Davis Jr., 29, fired the shots...
WJAC TV
Ohio State beats Penn State 44-31
Penn State once again found itself on the wrong end of a big game. In front of a sell-out crowd of over 100,000 people at Beaver Stadium, the Nittany Lions fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes 44-31 The 13th-ranked Nittany Lions had a 4th quarter lead over the 2nd-ranked Ohio...
Comments / 1