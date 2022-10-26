Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A game changer, that’s how directors at the Centre County YMCA's anti-hunger program are describing a new state funding grant. At the headquarters for the program in Philipsburg, a row of boxes of food, just received from Salt Lake City, Utah, demonstrates how far the organization is going to provide basic meal items to those struggling in difficult times.

