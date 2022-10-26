ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

WJAC TV

'Game changer:' Centre Co. YMCA receives grant to purchase refrigerated food truck

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — A game changer, that’s how directors at the Centre County YMCA's anti-hunger program are describing a new state funding grant. At the headquarters for the program in Philipsburg, a row of boxes of food, just received from Salt Lake City, Utah, demonstrates how far the organization is going to provide basic meal items to those struggling in difficult times.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Clearfield County seeks grant money for blighted buildings

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Clearfield County is seeking grant money to revitalize a town with a number of blighted buildings. It's not hard to find a blighted building on the main street of Coalport. But now, the county is looking to do something about it. Lisa Kovalick, a...
4 more area schools file lawsuit against e-cigarette company Juul

Four additional schools in our area have joined a growing list of schools, nationally, that have filed federal lawsuits against the e-cigarette company Juul, alleging that they intentionally targeted young people and used deceitful advertising practices. Court records show that Bedford Area, Berlin Brothersvalley, Penn Cambria and Greater Johnstown Career...
New dog park expected to come to Cambria County in 2023

A new dog park will soon be coming to Cambria County. The idea of a dog park in Ebensburg has been thrown around for years now and it’s finally coming to reality. WJAC spoke to those involved in the Ebensburg Dog Park project and they tell us they’re very excited.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands held in Altoona

The 1st ever Pennsylvania State Championship Tournament of the Bands was held on Saturday in Altoona. Twenty three bands took part in the competition from across the state and competed in several divisions for 1st place with Indiana University of Pennsylvania showcasing a guest performance. Organizers of the event wanted...
ALTOONA, PA
DA: Man arrested in Johnstown with nearly 1K grams of marijuana, cocaine

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say a man is behind bars after being arrested in Johnstown Thursday morning with nearly 1,000 combined grams of marijuana and cocaine. Investigators say members of the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General and the Cambria County...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Police: Man shot into bathroom with his father inside

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — UPDATE: The suspect has been identified and arrested. A Northern Cambria man is facing multiple charges, including felonies, after police said he shot through the door of the bathroom at his father. According to a criminal complaint, Brian Davis Jr., 29, fired the shots...
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PA
Ohio State beats Penn State 44-31

Penn State once again found itself on the wrong end of a big game. In front of a sell-out crowd of over 100,000 people at Beaver Stadium, the Nittany Lions fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes 44-31 The 13th-ranked Nittany Lions had a 4th quarter lead over the 2nd-ranked Ohio...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

