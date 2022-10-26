ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KKCW K103 Portland

Disney On Ice Road Trip Adventures!

KKCW K103 Portland
KKCW K103 Portland
 3 days ago

Hit the road to adventure when Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures November 10th-13th at Veteran's Memorial Coliseum! Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey Mouse and his Disney friends embark on a wild ride to your favorite Disney destinations. Travel with Moana to the sun soaked Motunui, set off on a safari to the Pride Lands with Simba. Discover a whole new world as you're swept up in Aladdin's princely parade and play at a larger-than-life carnival with Woody and Forky!

Click here to get your tickets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TYISS_0ingVRkU00

Comments / 0

Related
KKCW K103 Portland

KKCW K103 Portland

Portland, OR
4K+
Followers
592
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland's Best Variety of the 80s, 90s, and Today

 https://k103.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy