Youth Bureau Seeks Funding Requests For 2023 Youth Sports, Education Programs
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is now accepting applications for funding for programs that provide sports and physical fitness activities to youth in Oswego County. This is the second year that the youth bureau has been able to distribute funds to programs that fit the NYS...
Oswego County Celebrates 4-H Anniversary
OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature proclaimed Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023 as the 101st anniversary of Oswego County 4-H during its October meeting. The designation commemorates the dedication of staff and volunteers as well as the service 4-H has provided to county and state residents for more than a century.
Farnham Family Services To Distribute Free Food Boxes
OSWEGO COUNTY – Farnham Family Services has partnered with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield to help fight food instability on Oswego County. Farnham has received a Community Health Award from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield in support of its Community Connections program. Excellus’ Community Health Awards are specifically designed to address social determinants of health that improve the health of residents in the communities Blue Cross Blue Shield serve.
Oswego County Recognizes Operation Green Light
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County continues its support of Operation Green Light, a mission to show support for military veterans. The nationwide initiative aims to raise awareness of the various challenges that veterans face and the resources that are available to them and their families at the county, state and federal level.
OCO Giving Thanks Welcomes CiTi Culinary Arts Students
FULTON – Students in the CiTi Culinary Arts program will be proving quick breads for Oswego County Opportunities’ Giving Thanks celebration. “We’re pleased to once again be partnering with CiTi’s Culinary Arts program,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “CiTi students will be providing an assortment of fresh baked breads. “Their baked goods will be a tasty addition to our menu, and we are looking forward to this year’s treats.”
SUNY Oswego Student Production ‘After Ashley’ To Open Nov. 9
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s student-led production of “After Ashley” will blend comedy and tragedy, opening on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the Tyler Hall’s lab theatre. Curtains will rise at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, 10 and 11; at 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov 12; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13.
FCSD BOE Discusses State Assessment Scores For Grades 3-8 ELA, Math, Science
FULTON – The Fulton City School District Board of Education met last night, Tuesday, October 25, and discussed state assessments for grades 3 through 8 for ELA, math, and science. During the superintendent’s report, Deputy Superintendent Geri Geitner, along with principals and department directors, presented an analysis of the...
CiTi BOCES Hosts Local Trades Unions, Oswego County Students For 2022 Trades Fair
MEXICO, NY – High school students from all nine Oswego County school districts recently had the opportunity to meet and speak with representatives from many local trades unions during a Trades Fair hosted in the Heavy Equipment Repair and Operation lab at CiTi BOCES’ main campus in Mexico.
Tompkins County Health Department alerts community to increased illegal vape sales
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. — The Tompkins County Health Department alerted the community Friday to increased illegal sales of flavored nicotine vaping products by some local retailers. The health department is urging retailers to end illicit sales and is reminding the business community of the sanctions that can be placed...
Residents clean up “Jungle” encampments on Ithaca’s West End
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many came to help clean up encampments in the Ithaca “Jungle” Thursday morning. People came not only to help the city but also to help the community. “This has been an ongoing source of a lot of crime, overdoses, deaths, and it's a major...
Person Centered Services Opens New Office in Arnot Mall
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- People gathered at the new the Person Centered Services in the Arnot Mall Wednesday morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony on a new location. The organization provides a service to people that are intellectually and/or developmentally disabled. The goal is to improve the quality of life for those with disabilities and to provide a resource for their families.
In January New Yorkers will be able to recycle electronics for free
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sunnking, a company that collects and recycles electronics, will have its final drive-thru free recycling event on Saturday and the company says they may be cutting back on this popular event. Robert Burns, the Marketing Director, says these events in the Syracuse area bring in about 2,000 people. “They love it, we’ve […]
SUNY Oswego Teams Seek Photos For Hockey Military Appreciation Games
OSWEGO – The SUNY Oswego men’s and women’s hockey teams will host Military Appreciation Games on consecutive Saturdays, Nov. 5 and 12, respectively, and ask for photos of military members who have impacted the lives of members of the community. Photos would be displayed on the jumbotron...
National Grid’s ‘Project C’ Supports Imagination Library Of Oswego County
Oswego County – National Grid recently awarded a $50,000 grant to United Way of Greater Oswego County to support Imagination Library of Oswego County through the company’s Project C initiative. This grant will allow the Imagination Library Program the ability to continue providing free age-appropriate books to children,...
5 MACS Students Selected To Area All-State
MEXICO, NY – A total of five students will represent Mexico Academy & Central Schools at the area all-state festivals this fall, earning the massive honor by ranking high enough in their instrument or voice parts. Students who will represent MACS include Emily Bennett, Cosette Laffan, Avery Oakes, Abby...
CCNY Student Makes Short Film About America’s First Supermodel, Buried In Oswego County
OSWEGO COUNTY – Nehir Onay is a Turkish filmmaker who moved to New York City to pursue her education and career aspirations in 2019, a century after Audrey Munson. Audrey Munson is America’s first supermodel, the first actress who appeared nude in a major motion picture, and a women artists’ rights advocate who published a series of articles in newspapers 1920s under the title” Queen of the Artists’ Studio.” No wonder Nehir has run into many sculptures of Audrey Munson in NYC, such as atop the Municipal Building, MET Museum, Straus Park, and many more, during her thesis research for CCNY’s Film MFA program.
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
Fairley Students Combine Science, Careers In Unique Lesson
HANNIBAL – A fourth-grade science unit recently culminated in a multifaceted learning opportunity for Fairley Elementary students. The field trip gave students an opportunity to explore the grounds of Camp Hollis where they participated in different science and career learning activities. The students learned about ecosystems, geology, nature and related careers during the daylong immersive experience.
Two Steuben County Sheriff's Deputies Graduate From Alfred State Police Academy
HORNELL, N.Y. (WENY) - Two Steuben County Sheriff's Deputies were honored Wednesday as graduates of the Alfred State Police Academy. According to the county sheriff's office, Cameron Dye and Cody Henry graduated on October 21st at a ceremony at the Main Place in Hornell. Deputy Dye received recognition for demonstrating...
