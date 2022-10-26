ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Celebrates 4-H Anniversary

OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Legislature proclaimed Oct. 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2023 as the 101st anniversary of Oswego County 4-H during its October meeting. The designation commemorates the dedication of staff and volunteers as well as the service 4-H has provided to county and state residents for more than a century.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Farnham Family Services To Distribute Free Food Boxes

OSWEGO COUNTY – Farnham Family Services has partnered with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield to help fight food instability on Oswego County. Farnham has received a Community Health Award from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield in support of its Community Connections program. Excellus’ Community Health Awards are specifically designed to address social determinants of health that improve the health of residents in the communities Blue Cross Blue Shield serve.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Recognizes Operation Green Light

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County continues its support of Operation Green Light, a mission to show support for military veterans. The nationwide initiative aims to raise awareness of the various challenges that veterans face and the resources that are available to them and their families at the county, state and federal level.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

OCO Giving Thanks Welcomes CiTi Culinary Arts Students

FULTON – Students in the CiTi Culinary Arts program will be proving quick breads for Oswego County Opportunities’ Giving Thanks celebration. “We’re pleased to once again be partnering with CiTi’s Culinary Arts program,” said OCO Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear. “CiTi students will be providing an assortment of fresh baked breads. “Their baked goods will be a tasty addition to our menu, and we are looking forward to this year’s treats.”
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Residents clean up “Jungle” encampments on Ithaca’s West End

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Many came to help clean up encampments in the Ithaca “Jungle” Thursday morning. People came not only to help the city but also to help the community. “This has been an ongoing source of a lot of crime, overdoses, deaths, and it's a major...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Person Centered Services Opens New Office in Arnot Mall

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- People gathered at the new the Person Centered Services in the Arnot Mall Wednesday morning for a ribbon cutting ceremony on a new location. The organization provides a service to people that are intellectually and/or developmentally disabled. The goal is to improve the quality of life for those with disabilities and to provide a resource for their families.
HORSEHEADS, NY
Oswego County Today

5 MACS Students Selected To Area All-State

MEXICO, NY – A total of five students will represent Mexico Academy & Central Schools at the area all-state festivals this fall, earning the massive honor by ranking high enough in their instrument or voice parts. Students who will represent MACS include Emily Bennett, Cosette Laffan, Avery Oakes, Abby...
MEXICO, NY
Oswego County Today

CCNY Student Makes Short Film About America’s First Supermodel, Buried In Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY – Nehir Onay is a Turkish filmmaker who moved to New York City to pursue her education and career aspirations in 2019, a century after Audrey Munson. Audrey Munson is America’s first supermodel, the first actress who appeared nude in a major motion picture, and a women artists’ rights advocate who published a series of articles in newspapers 1920s under the title” Queen of the Artists’ Studio.” No wonder Nehir has run into many sculptures of Audrey Munson in NYC, such as atop the Municipal Building, MET Museum, Straus Park, and many more, during her thesis research for CCNY’s Film MFA program.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State

Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

Fairley Students Combine Science, Careers In Unique Lesson

HANNIBAL – A fourth-grade science unit recently culminated in a multifaceted learning opportunity for Fairley Elementary students. The field trip gave students an opportunity to explore the grounds of Camp Hollis where they participated in different science and career learning activities. The students learned about ecosystems, geology, nature and related careers during the daylong immersive experience.
HANNIBAL, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy