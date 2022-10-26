Read full article on original website
whtc.com
Stabbing, Not Shooting, Reported at Off-Campus Apartment Complex Near GVSU
ALLENDALE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 29, 2022) – For the fourth time in this fall semester, there has been a reported act of violence at an off-campus apartment complex near Grand Valley State University. However, the overnight incident on Saturday at the 48west Apartments complex just west of the...
whtc.com
Laketown Resident Bags First Buck In Annual Huyser Farm Park Hunt
LAKETOWN TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 28, 2022) – Christopher Nyland was the first to bring home a deer this season from the Laketown Township Archery Deer Hunting Program at Huyser Farm Park, 4188 64th St. Nyland, a Laketown resident, got the eight-point buck at 7:16 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, in the middle-western section of the 102-acre park, 4188 64 th St.
