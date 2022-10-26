ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

whtc.com

Laketown Resident Bags First Buck In Annual Huyser Farm Park Hunt

LAKETOWN TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 28, 2022) – Christopher Nyland was the first to bring home a deer this season from the Laketown Township Archery Deer Hunting Program at Huyser Farm Park, 4188 64th St. Nyland, a Laketown resident, got the eight-point buck at 7:16 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, in the middle-western section of the 102-acre park, 4188 64 th St.
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, MI

