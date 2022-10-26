Read full article on original website
eastvillagetimes.com
SDSU Season Preview: The Frontcourt
Three-time Aztec Scholar Athlete, Nathan Mensah, returns for his fifth season on the Mesa. Mensah has 171 blocks over his four years with SDSU, putting him in the chase for second on the all-time blocks list. Leonard Allen currently sits second in program history with 214 blocks. Skylar Spencer is first with 303.
Fresno State vs SDSU: BarkBoard Game Thread
Get updates from the BarkBoard.com staff live at Valley Children's Stadium and join in on the discussion with fellow Red Wavers online during the game in BarkBoard's Fresno State vs SDSU Game Thread. Access the game thread here: https://247sports.com/college/fresno-state/board/102987/Contents/fresno-state-vs-sdsu-barkboard-game-thread-196398958/?page=1. ---- GAME DETAILS. How to watch. FS1 will broadcast Saturday's game,...
kusi.com
Prep football stars Peevy, Rodriguez, and Nankil commit on KUSI
The prep football players of San Diego county have a whole lot of talent, and it was on display Thursday as three high-level commits made their intentions known – and chose KUSI to make it happen. Lincoln edge rusher D.J. Peevy was set to go to Oregon, following in...
247Sports
Junior point guard Chas Lewless picks San Diego
San Diego has landed their first commitment in the class of 2024 in 6-foot-2 point guard Chas Lewless. Lewless chose San Diego over San Diego State, Western Michigan, Temple among other programs and it really came down to his connection with the staff in making his decision. “Personally I felt...
3 San Diego cities among ‘Best Places to Celebrate Halloween’
Californians apparently love Halloween. In fact, they love it so much, several California cities are considered among the best places in the U.S. to celebrate the holiday, according to a new study. The study was conducted by SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information. The website compared 146 cities across the nation and scored […]
Top 3 Ramen Spots to Try in San Diego
There are probably hundreds if not thousands of ramen spots throughout the city of San Diego, so it can be quite difficult to narrow down the spots that are worth trying. With that being said, I want to make it clear that I by no means claim that I have tried every ramen spot in San Diego, but there are quite a few spots that I have tried, namely the most popular ones and some smaller, hole in the wall spots as well. So, you can say I am pretty well versed in the ramen world, but it would be impossible to try every single ramen spot in San Diego. Of course, this is all pretty subjective and everyone can have very different tastes when it comes to what we look for in a bowl of ramen, but this is a compilation of reviews that are based on my personal experience as well as ratings found on the internet. Like I always say, I am not a fan of spicy food, so there could very well be really delicious and amazing spicy ramen dishes out there, but I for one can not be one to judge for that, unfortunately. But nonetheless we continue.
Daily Aztec
SDSU Student finds her passion for music management with local rapper
When Casey Atherton started her freshman year at San Diego State University, she did not know she would be working as an assistant on the management team for a new, local San Diego rapper named Take45. Atherton originally entered SDSU as an undeclared undergraduate and switched to communication as her...
Bwog
Ashley Kim, GS ’26, Has Passed Away
General Studies student Ashley Kim has passed away, according to emails from Dean Lisa Rosen-Metsch and Dean Cristen Kromm sent to the Columbia community this afternoon. On Friday afternoon, Dean Lisa Rosen-Metsch and Dean Cristen Kromm informed Columbia students that Ashley Kim, a GS student, passed away this week. The full text of the email can be found below.
gbsan.com
Top 7 Breweries in San Diego
With over 150 breweries spread out across the city serving up the tastiest, bubbliest and most refreshing craft beer, it is no surprise San Diego has been dubbed the “Craft Beer Capital of America.” From longstanding establishments to hidden gens, we have compiled an extensive list of the best breweries in San Diego that you need to add to your “must visit” list.
San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods
San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
NBC San Diego
Loved Ones Mourn Mother of 3 Killed in Crash Near Poway
The family of a 28-year-old mother who died in a car accident last week wants to remind people just how fragile life is. Sara Haywood died in a tragic accident the morning of Oct. 18, leaving behind three children. It happened near the intersection of Scripps Poway Parkway and Spring Canyon Road.
Top stolen vehicles in the City of San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Vehicle thefts are on the rise in San Diego. In 2021, San Diego Police responded to more stolen vehicle calls than it has in the past four years. CBS 8 wanted to take a deeper look at just what type of vehicles thieves target the most in the city of San Diego.
Group of thieves rob Nordstrom La Jolla at UTC during store hours
Police are investigating after a popular department store was robbed in the University City area Wednesday.
sandiegoville.com
Toast Gastrobrunch Shutters In San Diego's North County
The veteran restaurateur behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza has shuttered his morning-focused Toast Gastrobrunch concept in San Diego's North County. Sami Ladeki began his restaurant empire in 1989 with the opening of his first Sammy's Woodfired Pizza in downtown La Jolla. Ladeki also once operated Roppongi Japanese restaurant in La Jolla and had two branches of Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria in San Diego. After Pisco closed in Carlsbad in 2018, Ladeki replaced the Peruvian restaurant concept with brunch-inspired Toast Gastrobrunch, which opened in early 2019. Ladeki subsequently launched a similar concept dubbed Toasted Gastrobrunch in the Green Valley area of Las Vegas, which has a second branch in the process of opening in Oceanside, CA.
How cool was that? SpaceX Falcon 9 launch spotted in San Diego skies
Did anyone catch a bright plume of smoke gliding through the sunset skies of San Diego County Thursday evening?
kusi.com
About 20,000 people expected to attend Freedom Revival at Waterfront Park
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Freedom Revival event is back for 2022, and organizers think it will bigger than last year. Nearly 20,000 Californians are expected to gather at Waterfront Park in Downtown San Diego on October 29th, 2022. This year, Freedom Revival 2022 partnered with Turning Point Faith...
Gov. Newsom Backs Measure D to End San Diego’s 2012 Ban on PLA’s in Construction
Gov. Gavin Newsom threw his support behind San Diego’s Measure D Thursday, on the Nov. 8 ballot, to eliminate the city’s ban on the use of Project Labor Agreements. The deals, PLAs as they are known, would govern city construction projects. PLAs are agreements between contractors and labor...
Great White Shark Photobombs California Surfer During Competition
See the 'rare' photo here.
San Diegans could get up to $2,000 for past due water bills: see if you qualify
A new emergency relief program could help thousands of San Diegans struggling to pay their water bills.
Coast News
Beach advisory from Del Mar south
DEL MAR — The San Diego County Department of Environmental. Health and Quality issued a beach advisory Friday for beaches from Del Mar south,. citing unhealthy levels of bacteria. Specifically, the department advised beachgoers of bacterial levels at San Dieguito River Outlet in Del Mar, Paseo Grande in La...
247Sports
