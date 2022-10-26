ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Matthew Perry reveals Cameron Diaz once punched him in the face, and more about his love life

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F41Gj_0ingTwqT00
CELEBRITY COUPLES Matthew Perry reveals Cameron Diaz once punched him in the face, and more about his love life “So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts,“ the actor said about his relationship.

Matthew Perry continues to share some personal details of his life, from being confronted by Jennifer Aniston for his alcohol abuse, to now his love life and previous dates with other fan-favorite celebrities.

The actor revealed in his upcoming memoir ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing’ that he once went on a date with none other than Cameron Diaz, however things didn’t go as planned for the pair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mkQmu_0ingTwqT00

Perry explained that they were set up after the actress broke up from Justin Timberlake back in 2007. He went on to explain that Diaz got “immediately stoned” during the group dinner they were at, and she didn’t seem “interested” in him “at all.”

They also played Pictionary with the rest of their friends and Perry said “something witty” to her, however she “accidentally” hit his face. “Are you f–king kidding me?” he said to her at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ts3KF_0ingTwqT00

The actor also looked back at his failed relationship with Julia Roberts. “Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me.”

He continued, “Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable,” Perry wrote. “So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts.”

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony

It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
The Independent

George Clooney reveals how his age gap with Amal Clooney affects their relationship

George Clooney has revealed how his 17-year age gap with wife Amal Clooney affects their relationship.Before his marriage to the human rights lawyer in 2014, George Clooney previously held the title of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor. While the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, shares a significant age gap with Amal, 44, he explained how waiting until he was age 53 to tie the knot helped make him the perfect partner for his wife.“We agree on most things,” Clooney recently told E! News. “When you’re 61, which apparently I am, as you get older, you’re kind of looking at things...
OK! Magazine

'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Reveals He Is 'Taking Some Time Off' From Acting: 'I'm Just Enjoying Not Having To Do Anything'

Although he's a familiar face on television, Matt LeBlanc revealed he won’t be taken any acting roles in the near future.When asked if he would join his former Friends costars in any upcoming television shows, the 55-year-old disappointedly responded, "I'm taking some time off right now.” "I'm just enjoying not having to do anything — it's been kinda nice,” LeBlanc continued. “Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."While Courteney Cox joined the cast of Shining Vale, Jennifer Anniston starred in The Morning Show and Lisa Kudrow acted in Space Force, LeBlanc has seemingly wanted to keep off the radar.'FRIENDS'...
Page Six

‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession

Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
Page Six

Matthew Perry photographed for first time since admitting he came ‘close to dying’

Matthew Perry has broken his cover for the first time since revealing he came scarily “close to dying” from a past drug addiction. The actor, 53, was seen enjoying a game of pickleball with some friends in Los Angeles Thursday afternoon, looking healthy and happy while working up a sweat. The “Friends” star was dressed casually in white basketball shorts with a red trim, a navy blue polo shirt and black sneakers with white socks. He sported sunglasses for the activity and kept them on for the car ride home. Earlier this week, Perry revealed that he almost died four years ago after his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Robert Irwin Reveals His Sister Bindi Has Been Encouraging Him to Date: 'It's Your Turn Now'

Robert Irwin said he is single and enjoying being a "crazy uncle" to his sister’s 18-month-old daughter Grace Warrior Robert Irwin is happily single — but his older sister Bindi Irwin is hoping he will find someone special. The 18-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin revealed how Bindi, 24, wants him to take some of the attention off of her after she welcomed her daughter Grace Warrior with husband Chandler Powell in March 2021. "It's pretty funny because of course, my sister has gotten married and had a...
AOL Corp

Matthew Perry recalls 'scary' confrontation with Jennifer Aniston: 'She was the one'

Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long battle with addiction, and how Jennifer Aniston was the friend who really stepped-up and intervened. The revelations are coming in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," and an interview with Diane Sawyer set to air on ABC on Friday, Oct. 28.
OK! Magazine

Fans Beg Jessica Simpson To Stop Undergoing Facial Procedures: 'So Sad To See'

Jessica Simpson showed herself undergoing a facial procedure, but fans were less than pleased to see the blonde beauty changing up her look yet again. "Getting kissed by @emface and can’t wait to see my results! @drbriankinney@BTLAesthetics #Emface#EmfacePartner#EmfaceTheNation#NeedleFree," the 42-year-old captioned a video of herself with patches on her face. 'I’M PRETTY OBSESSED WITH HIM STILL': JESSICA SIMPSON SPILLS SECRET TO LONG-LASTING MARRIAGE WITH ERIC JOHNSONFans immediately took to the comments section to comment on the ordeal. One person wrote, "So sad to see. She was so naturally beautiful," while another added, "Nice example of having some self-esteem 🙄."A third...
epicstream.com

Ben Affleck Disappointed With Jennifer Lopez for Extending Her Stay in Europe Without Him? Deep Water Star Allegedly Turned To Ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Advice

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have very busy careers. They have starred in several movies, and they are about to appear in a couple more projects in the coming months and years. Even though the couple understands how important their jobs are, there are ongoing rumors suggesting that Lopez had Affleck fooled.
OK! Magazine

Julia Roberts Reveals The Secret To Her Happy Marriage To Danny Moder: 'Lots Of Making Out'

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder have been married for 20 years — so, what's the secret to making it last? According to the actress, she has some simple advice for others in relationships. "I always say that same thing and I'm sticking with it," the Ticket to Paradise star, 54, said in a new interview alongside pal and costar George Clooney. "It's making out. Lots of making out." "I make out with Danny, too," Clooney, 61, who has been married to Amal Clooney for eight years, quipped. Roberts and Moder share three children: twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17, and Henry,...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
14K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy