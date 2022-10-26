Cowboys RB Elliott nurses knee injury, didn't participate in Wednesday's practice

Your Wednesday Afternoon Headlines, October 26th, 2022 03:05

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott did not practice on Oct. 26, nursing a knee injury he suffered during week seven's game against the Detroit Lions .

During the game, Elliott took a hit to his right knee. Although he took to the sidelines for evaluation, he returned to the field after.

After the game, Elliott described the injury as a "knee contusion." On Wednesday, head coach Mike McCarthy described the injury as a "knee sprain."

His status for Sunday's game, when the Cowboys host the Chicago Bears, is uncertain.

If Elliott is out for Sunday's game, he will have three weeks to recover, as the Cowboys have a bye the following week.

According to the team, Elliott worked with the rehab group to start the practice week.