Contractor: Ira Coltrane, S. Collier Jr., A.H. Mitchell and W.H. Sutherland. The building faces southwest and is a two story red colored brick and stone structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Hillsville. The shape of the building is a “T” with north and south wings. The southwest front has a large portico with four white colored columns rising to a pediment at the roof line. There are three stone trimmed arches with stair cases in the outside arches. The window headers are stone. On the center of the roof is an octagonal white colored wood cupola. The roof is pitched. In the interior, the former courtroom was located on the second story. The courthouse is now the Carroll County Historical Courthouse.

CARROLL COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO