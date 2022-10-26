Read full article on original website
Vendor spots open for Reynolds art show
CRITZ, Va — Virginia Tech’s Reynolds Homestead will hold its annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 12. This longstanding tradition at the Reynolds Homestead offers artists and crafters an opportunity to set up vending space in the Community Engagement Center, interact and make connections with local buyers, and help community members shop local for the holidays.
Hog-killing day
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. For those of us who grew up in these mountains, there was...
Pilot Middle student essay winner
Friday marked the last day of in-person events at schools in Surry County related to Red Ribbon Week 2022. Members of the county’s office of substance abuse recovery have teamed all week long with the Rotary Club of Mount Airy, Interact clubs, and law enforcement representatives from Mount Airy police, Surry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration to make presentations to students on substance use disorder.
Tickets selling fast for the return of The Polar Express train ride to the N.C. Transportation Museum
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum is counting down the return of The Polar Express train ride in Spencer. This immersive family-oriented experience hosts over 1 million riders at over 50 locations in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia each holiday season. Popular dates and times are filling quickly.
Get a taste of the 41st Annual Sonker Festival being held in Mount Airy
ROCKFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s a dessert native to Surry County with a funny name. Sonker is juicier than a cobbler, made with local fruits in season and is large enough to feed farming families. While locals enjoy long-time family recipes, visitors can get a taste along the Surry Sonker Trail. The trail includes eight […]
SCC to host free lunch for veterans
Surry Community College will be hosting a Veterans Luncheon event on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event, in honor of Veterans Day, will be held in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology on Surry’s campus in Dobson. This lunch is free to all veterans and spouses. Food will be served at 11:30 a.m., with a presentation of flags and entertainment to follow.
North Carolina school district will throw away lunches if high school students can’t pay
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A revived lunch policy in Davidson County Schools has ignited controversy. DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts said in an email, obtained by FOX8, to cafeteria managers that “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change goes into effect on Tuesday. What […]
A new Greensboro bargain store offers relief during inflation
Tote Boys retail liquidation sells items for as low as $1. Providing weekly deals for those looking to cut costs.
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 24
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 14-20: Jason’s Deli, 16639 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 97 Longhorn Steakhouse, 16641 Statesville Road – 93.5. Ma Ma Mia, 101 N. Maxwell Ave. – 97.5. Shake Shack, 16633 Birkdale Commons...
Dobson Elementary celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Dobson Elementary students and staff recently had a treat ielebration of Hispanic Heritage Month — they had visitors from the Mount Airy Museum Ballet Folklorico Group. The group — made up of Carmen Munguia, Cecilia Guillen, Tonia Bueno, Jossy Bueno, Luz Maria Alvarez, Rosalba Guillen, Catherine Chaire, Ava McPeak, Camila Chaire and Nicole Sanchez — performed traditional dances from Mexico. Songs danced during the assembly were El Pavido Navido, Las Alazanas, El Principio and Jarabe Tapatio.
Galax removing downtown trees
The trees that have graced downtown Galax for several years are about to be cut down and replaced with less invasive potted trees, said Galax City Manager Barry Moore. Removal already has begun — two trees on Grayson Street, in front of the Visitors Center and the municipal building, have already been cut down.
SCC offers vehicle escort course
Surry Community College is offering a Vehicle Escort Operators Course on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, in Yadkinville. This course is designed to meet the training requirements set by the N.C. Department of Transportation to certify oversize-overweight load escort vehicle drivers. Course components consist of defensive driving, escort driver requirements, skills training, and an exam.
Visit Carroll County and the Carroll County Courthouse
Contractor: Ira Coltrane, S. Collier Jr., A.H. Mitchell and W.H. Sutherland. The building faces southwest and is a two story red colored brick and stone structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Hillsville. The shape of the building is a “T” with north and south wings. The southwest front has a large portico with four white colored columns rising to a pediment at the roof line. There are three stone trimmed arches with stair cases in the outside arches. The window headers are stone. On the center of the roof is an octagonal white colored wood cupola. The roof is pitched. In the interior, the former courtroom was located on the second story. The courthouse is now the Carroll County Historical Courthouse.
Surry County woman wins $100K from $30 scratch-off ticket
PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — When this Pilot Mountain woman couldn't buy the scratch-off she wanted, she chose a Fabulous Fortune ticket instead. It was her lucky day because she won a $100,000 prize. Dana Pruitt said the ticket that wasn't her first choice, but it turned out to be...
Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday
Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
Closure For Construction In Hickory Beginning Oct. 31st
Hickory – Contractors will install new utilities and construct a new railroad crossing across Second Avenue NW. This work will require the closure of Second Avenue NW from Ninth Street NW to 12th Street NW, beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 31. The section of 11th Street NW between Main Avenue and Old Lenoir Road will also be closed at this time.
AG Stein talks opioid settlement millions
Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes leaders discuss long term spending. Mark Willis of the Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery is seen explaining the county’s priorities grid. The grid was made by ranking what Surry County residents said were the largest issues facing the county versus what is permissible use of the settlement funds, and what can be accomplished. A copy of the grid was sent back to Raleigh with Stein.
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
North Carolina one of four states in running for 433 aviation jobs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A startup company developing an electric airplane is considering Greensboro and sites in three other states for its first production facility, according to an economic development agency in its home state of Colorado. The Denver Business Journal, a CBJ sister publication, reported that members of the...
Winston-Salem: Highway 52 crash closes multiple lanes; delays growing on 52, Salem Parkway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash has closed part of Highway 52 for the Thursday morning drive. It happened near Salem Parkway in the northbound lanes. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says it may not clear until 9:30 a.m. It was first reported around 7:30 a.m. Two of three...
