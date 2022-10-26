ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Mount Airy News

Vendor spots open for Reynolds art show

CRITZ, Va — Virginia Tech’s Reynolds Homestead will hold its annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 12. This longstanding tradition at the Reynolds Homestead offers artists and crafters an opportunity to set up vending space in the Community Engagement Center, interact and make connections with local buyers, and help community members shop local for the holidays.
CRITZ, VA
Mount Airy News

Hog-killing day

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. For those of us who grew up in these mountains, there was...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Pilot Middle student essay winner

Friday marked the last day of in-person events at schools in Surry County related to Red Ribbon Week 2022. Members of the county’s office of substance abuse recovery have teamed all week long with the Rotary Club of Mount Airy, Interact clubs, and law enforcement representatives from Mount Airy police, Surry County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration to make presentations to students on substance use disorder.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

SCC to host free lunch for veterans

Surry Community College will be hosting a Veterans Luncheon event on Thursday, Nov. 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event, in honor of Veterans Day, will be held in the Grand Hall of the Shelton-Badgett North Carolina Center for Viticulture & Enology on Surry’s campus in Dobson. This lunch is free to all veterans and spouses. Food will be served at 11:30 a.m., with a presentation of flags and entertainment to follow.
DOBSON, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 24

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 14-20: Jason’s Deli, 16639 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 97 Longhorn Steakhouse, 16641 Statesville Road – 93.5. Ma Ma Mia, 101 N. Maxwell Ave. – 97.5. Shake Shack, 16633 Birkdale Commons...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Dobson Elementary celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Dobson Elementary students and staff recently had a treat ielebration of Hispanic Heritage Month — they had visitors from the Mount Airy Museum Ballet Folklorico Group. The group — made up of Carmen Munguia, Cecilia Guillen, Tonia Bueno, Jossy Bueno, Luz Maria Alvarez, Rosalba Guillen, Catherine Chaire, Ava McPeak, Camila Chaire and Nicole Sanchez — performed traditional dances from Mexico. Songs danced during the assembly were El Pavido Navido, Las Alazanas, El Principio and Jarabe Tapatio.
DOBSON, NC
pmg-va.com

Galax removing downtown trees

The trees that have graced downtown Galax for several years are about to be cut down and replaced with less invasive potted trees, said Galax City Manager Barry Moore. Removal already has begun — two trees on Grayson Street, in front of the Visitors Center and the municipal building, have already been cut down.
GALAX, VA
Mount Airy News

SCC offers vehicle escort course

Surry Community College is offering a Vehicle Escort Operators Course on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, in Yadkinville. This course is designed to meet the training requirements set by the N.C. Department of Transportation to certify oversize-overweight load escort vehicle drivers. Course components consist of defensive driving, escort driver requirements, skills training, and an exam.
YADKINVILLE, NC
vaco.org

Visit Carroll County and the Carroll County Courthouse

Contractor: Ira Coltrane, S. Collier Jr., A.H. Mitchell and W.H. Sutherland. The building faces southwest and is a two story red colored brick and stone structure. The building is located on landscaped grounds in the center of Hillsville. The shape of the building is a “T” with north and south wings. The southwest front has a large portico with four white colored columns rising to a pediment at the roof line. There are three stone trimmed arches with stair cases in the outside arches. The window headers are stone. On the center of the roof is an octagonal white colored wood cupola. The roof is pitched. In the interior, the former courtroom was located on the second story. The courthouse is now the Carroll County Historical Courthouse.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
sunny943.com

Did You Feel That? Earthquake Rumbles North Carolina Early Tuesday

Around 5AM on Tuesday, Geologists reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake near the North Carolina-Virginia border. On October 25, 2022, about 70 people are said to have even been aware and feel the quake!. The earthquake was about 1.74 miles deep, and according to the U.S. Geological Survey, it hit 6...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Closure For Construction In Hickory Beginning Oct. 31st

Hickory – Contractors will install new utilities and construct a new railroad crossing across Second Avenue NW. This work will require the closure of Second Avenue NW from Ninth Street NW to 12th Street NW, beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 31. The section of 11th Street NW between Main Avenue and Old Lenoir Road will also be closed at this time.
HICKORY, NC
Mount Airy News

AG Stein talks opioid settlement millions

Surry, Yadkin, Wilkes leaders discuss long term spending. Mark Willis of the Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery is seen explaining the county’s priorities grid. The grid was made by ranking what Surry County residents said were the largest issues facing the county versus what is permissible use of the settlement funds, and what can be accomplished. A copy of the grid was sent back to Raleigh with Stein.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WDBJ7.com

Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each

(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
VIRGINIA STATE

