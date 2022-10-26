Read full article on original website
Shelley Duvall Joins Indie Horror Movie 'The Forest Hills' After 20 Year Acting Break
After 20 years out of the public spotlight and the film world altogether, acclaimed The Shining actress Shelley Duvall is returning to the big screen. Per Deadline, she's set to star in the indie horror flick The Forest Hills from writer/director Scott Goldberg where she'll portray the mother of a mentally deranged man. Deadline also shared the first look at Duvall from behind-the-scenes on set.
Hugh Jackman and 9 Other Actors Who Reprised Roles After a Long Hiatus
The internet went into a frenzy recently when it was announced that Hugh Jackman would reprise the role of Wolverine in the hotly-anticipated Deadpool 3. Jackman is not the first actor to be tempted back to a role he had once turned his back on. In fact, with the prominence of legacy sequels and franchise revivals, actors are returning to their most iconic roles with frightening regularity. And we just can't get enough of it.
From 'Knives Out' to 'The Last Jedi', No One Twists a Genre Like Rian Johnson
When it comes to Hollywood auteurs, the directors that stand out the most are those that have a distinct flair and give their projects a signature spin. When Quentin Tarantino releases a new film, he delivers one soaked in blood with quick-firing dialogue, and Wes Anderson consistently crafts vibrant, symmetric visuals. When Rian Johnson makes a film, he works to keep the audience on their toes. With Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery releasing next month, there’s no better time to take a look at the director’s films and see how he transforms an otherwise typical idea and makes it fresh and exciting.
'Chucky' Creator Explains How He Gathered Jennifer Tilly's Entourage for "Death on Denial"
While its sophomore season has been collecting praise left and right, it was this past Wednesday’s episode of Syfy and USA Network’s horror series Chucky that really had audiences talking. Titled “Death on Denial,” the latest installment not only reintroduced the long-lost Glen and Glenda (Lachlan Watson), the non-binary children of Chucky (Brad Dourif) and Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly), but it also saw a host of Tilly’s real-life friends appear (at the behest of Glen and Glenda) to take part in a welcome home dinner that Tiffany threw for her twins.
Why Jamie Lee Curtis Demanded That Laurie Strode Die in ‘Halloween: Resurrection’
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Halloween Ends. Proceed with caution. Going into this year’s Halloween Ends, we were promised a final battle between the ultimate final girl, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), and The Boogeyman himself, Michael Myers, where only one would survive. Fans speculated about what would happen. Would The Shape finally die or would Laurie Strode lose her life at his hand? We now know that it was the former, with Laurie Strode and her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) working together to kill Michael Myers once and for all. Laurie survived, but if she had died, it wouldn’t have been the first time. Twice in Halloween’s convoluted timeline, Laurie Strode has been killed off.
We're Dying To Check In To AirBNB Horror
What has become known as the "share economy" is now part of life. Companies like AirBnB, VRBO, Uber and Lyft are household names. They (usually) provide a cheap alternative to traditional economic systems like hotels and taxi cabs, but, perhaps more significantly, they also allow the everyman to make a quick buck by renting out what is already theirs. This allows the consumer inside a previously private space that isn’t run by professionals and lacks the uniform nature of a hotel room. This can be a little scary if you think about it, which is probably why the share economy has been the framing device for so many recent horror films. If what we’re watching reflects what we’re afraid of, the fear of shared spaces indicates a lot.
Sneak Preview '23: 10 Thrillers Moviegoers Are Looking Forward To Seeing In 2023
Fans of thrillers have a lot to look forward to this coming year. There are plenty of great films just around the corner that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. Among the superhero and fantasy films, there are plenty of intriguing, provocative, and original stories hitting our screens with a sprinkling of recognizable IPs that will draw in crowds. With movies such as Killers of the Flower Moonfrom the great Martin Scorsese to the beginning of Tom Cruise's final outing as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, there's a lot to look forward to.
From 'Family Matters' to 'Dawson's Creek': 10 Surprisingly Scary Episodes of Not-Scary TV Shows
Horror on TV has become incredibly popular in the last few years. Shows like Penny Dreadful, The Walking Dead, and others have pushed the boundaries of scares on the small screen. But sometimes, the scariest things on TV have been the times when horror has crossed over into non-horror shows.
Quentin Tarantino Dismisses Kanye West's Claims of Coming Up With 'Django Unchained'
Quentin Tarantino has spoken up about Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s claims that he stole the idea for Django Unchained. Speaking on the Jimmy Kimmel Live talk show, Tarantino revealed he had the idea for the movie “for a while” before meeting West, explaining that the idea he may be referring to was for a different project.
'The Witcher' Season 4 Casts Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia
Along with the news that The Witcher has been renewed for Season 4, Netflix has announced that Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill as the titular character. Hemsworth steps in for Cavill as Geralt of Rivia following Cavill's return to the DCEU as Superman which has been heralded by his appearance in the end credits scene of Warner Bros.'s latest superhero hit Black Adam.
'Smile' Producers Tap Eli Craig to Helm 'Clown in a Cornfield' Horror
On the heels of the box office success of Smile, the film’s producers are gearing up for their next horror film! Temple Hill has announced that they have tapped Eli Craig to direct Clown in a Cornfield. The film will be based on the young adult horror novel of the same name!
'Vampire Academy's TV Adaptation Drastically Improves Lissa From the Books
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Vampire Academy. Peacock’s Vampire Academy adaptation from co-creators Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre finds the heroines of the similarly-titled books by Richelle Mead — Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer) and Vasilisa “Lissa” Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) — come to life in a much different world than that of the source material. While the basics are the same, such as what it means to be Moroi versus Dhampir, there have been major changes that have equated to the characters on-screen being quite different from the ones we met on the page. And, for the most part, these changes have been well-received by viewers, differentiating the series from the books enough that the writers are able to keep fans on their toes.
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': Who is Cassie Lang's Stature?
MCU fans have been treated well this past week, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally having its world premiere, and the release of trailers for Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. For the latter, this highly-anticipated film is said to have a more serious tone than the previous two films, as it will have higher stakes and an even more dangerous enemy, and fans cannot wait to see just how this trilogy would conclude.
How to Watch ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’
Released in 1975 The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a cult classic chaotic whirlwind of song, dance, drag, and horror. A not-so-scary scary movie, The Rocky Horror Picture Show features the classic B movie horror tropes of a broken down car, a mad scientist, and crashing thunder outside a haunted castle alongside technicolor costumes, neon lights, gaudy art, and LGBTQ+ culture, something that wasn’t often featured in mainstream media at the time. The Rocky Horror Picture Show was like nothing anyone had ever seen before, and its aesthetic changed art, film, and fashion in abundance!
'Andor': That Episode 8 Andy Serkis Cameo Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor. The latest episode in Andor, "Narkina 5" brought us the return of a familiar face in the Star Wars franchise, though you might not have recognized him because of the red arm — I mean, room. Andy Serkis is back to a galaxy far, far away, this time acting by himself, without the need of motion capture suits or computer graphics to generate the image of his character. Still lost? You might want to check The Force Awakens and the awesome The Last Jedi again, then, and perhaps the voice of a certain villain may sound similar. Yes, Serkis was already in Star Wars as Supreme Leader Snoke himself.
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Clip Introduces Tenoch Huerta's Namor to the MCU
With the highly anticipated release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just around the corner, a brand-new clip from the upcoming sequel has been revealed. The new footage, uploaded exclusively through the official Everything Always YouTube page, offers fans a closer look at the character of Namor, played by Tenoch Huerta, and his threat against Wakanda while also showcasing his admiration for the beauty of the powerful kingdom.
’The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira Writing Rick/Michonne Spin-Off, Credited as Co-Creator
With AMC's epic series The Walking Dead coming to its eleventh season finale this November, a lot of fans will be saying goodbye to characters and a universe we've known for almost 20 years. The news is bittersweet, as all good things must end, but the network isn't dropping us cold-turkey. There are a number of spinoffs branching off from the flagship's finale, with one in particular that viewers have been anxious to learn more about since July. At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the emotional final panel for this original cast was noticeably missing two of the show's central faces, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira who portray Rick Grimes and Michonne, respectively. Before the panel was up, the two made a surprise appearance and brought with them some hopeful news: they're working on a Rick and Michonne miniseries that would bring their characters some well-deserved closure. During an interview with Self, Gurira is now announcing that she will be a co-creator for the show, which she calls a "prestige miniseries."
How Rhaenyra and Alicent’s Friendship Developed Over the Years in ‘House of the Dragon’
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.One of the biggest differences between House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood is the friendship between Alicent (Emily Carey, then Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock, then Emma D'Arcy). The complex relationship between the two characters has become a driving force for the show's plot and adds a layer of complication to the eventual fallout. Throughout the season, the dynamic has changed many times over. The back-and-forth made it difficult to keep track of their relationship, but it added a realism to the characters that was missing from the novel. The relationship between these two royal women has become an important part of the story. So, with the season finale released, the time has come to review and understand all the ups and downs that got Rhaenyra and Alicent to where they are.
‘A Man Called Otto’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Every Tom Hanks movie, especially his slice-of-life dramas, is an experience in itself, each carrying with it a unique emotional quotient. It’s been a while since we saw the Forrest Gump star in a gratifying, touching story and that’s why A Man Called Otto is one of his most-awaited upcoming films. A Man Called Otto follows the titular character, Otto, a grumpy 60-year-old widower, who gets through his retired life by alienating people and being critical and judgmental about his neighbors, their pets, children, and everyone he comes across. But his perspective is challenged when a lively family moves into the neighborhood and turns his life upside down.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Featurette Explores the Choice June Must Make
This week on The Handmaid’s Tale, Commander Lawrence approaches June with a tempting offer as he reveals more about his New Bethlehem plans. June and Luke also receive crucial new information. Meanwhile, Serena is officially in a detention center and desperate to get Noah back. A new accompanying inside-look featurette breaks down Episode 8, “Motherland.”
