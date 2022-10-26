With AMC's epic series The Walking Dead coming to its eleventh season finale this November, a lot of fans will be saying goodbye to characters and a universe we've known for almost 20 years. The news is bittersweet, as all good things must end, but the network isn't dropping us cold-turkey. There are a number of spinoffs branching off from the flagship's finale, with one in particular that viewers have been anxious to learn more about since July. At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the emotional final panel for this original cast was noticeably missing two of the show's central faces, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira who portray Rick Grimes and Michonne, respectively. Before the panel was up, the two made a surprise appearance and brought with them some hopeful news: they're working on a Rick and Michonne miniseries that would bring their characters some well-deserved closure. During an interview with Self, Gurira is now announcing that she will be a co-creator for the show, which she calls a "prestige miniseries."

1 DAY AGO