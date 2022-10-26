Read full article on original website
10 of the Best Horror Anthologies If You Enjoyed 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities'
Short-form horror stories have been a tradition for centuries, from mythological cautionary tales of ancient civilizations to the works of Edgar Allen Poe. This format has translated seamlessly onto the screen for decades, giving audiences quick jolts of genuine terror, while telling a succinct and gripping story within a limited runtime.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Cast and Character Guide
In 2021, HBO released the comedy series The White Lotus. Written and directed by Enlighted creator Mike White, the first season revolves around a group of wealthy individuals staying at a luxurious resort in Hawaii before things start to take a turn for the worse. The first season received plenty of critical acclaim from critics with Collider's very own Ross Bonaime saying the show is "a smart commentary on economic and gender inequality...while also being one of the strangest and most hilarious shows to debut this year." On top of that, the season also won ten Primetime Emmys, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
'Accused': First Look at New Series Reveals Star-Studded Cast
Fox has revealed the first look at its new Howard Gordon-produced crime drama, Accused, set to be released in January next year. Based on the BAFTA-winning crime anthology by the BBC, the teaser trailer of the new fifteen-episode series features an all-star cast and promises plenty of drama. The trailer,...
Who Is Abigail Brand, Emilia Clarke's Character In 'Secret Invasion'?
Like the comic miniseries it's based on, Secret Invasion has been shrouded in mystery. That secrecy extends to its cast: apart from Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and his fellow spies — including Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) — the rest of the characters are an unknown factor. This led to speculation from fans and said speculation only increased when Emilia Clarke was announced to be joining the cast. And now her role has been revealed, albeit in a highly unorthodox fashion.
'The Witcher' Season 4 Casts Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia
Along with the news that The Witcher has been renewed for Season 4, Netflix has announced that Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill as the titular character. Hemsworth steps in for Cavill as Geralt of Rivia following Cavill's return to the DCEU as Superman which has been heralded by his appearance in the end credits scene of Warner Bros.'s latest superhero hit Black Adam.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Featurette Explores the Choice June Must Make
This week on The Handmaid’s Tale, Commander Lawrence approaches June with a tempting offer as he reveals more about his New Bethlehem plans. June and Luke also receive crucial new information. Meanwhile, Serena is officially in a detention center and desperate to get Noah back. A new accompanying inside-look featurette breaks down Episode 8, “Motherland.”
'Cabinet of Curiosities': Catherine Hardwicke on Collaborating With Guillermo del Toro
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is the spooky season treat we didn’t know we needed till it arrived on Netflix. The new anthology series features eight modern horror stories, written and directed by various filmmakers including two co-written by del Toro himself. The recently released episode ‘Dreams in the Witch House,’ based on HP Lovecraft’s short story by the same name was directed by Twilight helmer Catherine Hardwicke. In a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the director shared her experience of collaborating with del Toro and crafting demons for her episode.
'Andor': That Episode 8 Andy Serkis Cameo Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor. The latest episode in Andor, "Narkina 5" brought us the return of a familiar face in the Star Wars franchise, though you might not have recognized him because of the red arm — I mean, room. Andy Serkis is back to a galaxy far, far away, this time acting by himself, without the need of motion capture suits or computer graphics to generate the image of his character. Still lost? You might want to check The Force Awakens and the awesome The Last Jedi again, then, and perhaps the voice of a certain villain may sound similar. Yes, Serkis was already in Star Wars as Supreme Leader Snoke himself.
'Chucky' Creator Explains How He Gathered Jennifer Tilly's Entourage for "Death on Denial"
While its sophomore season has been collecting praise left and right, it was this past Wednesday’s episode of Syfy and USA Network’s horror series Chucky that really had audiences talking. Titled “Death on Denial,” the latest installment not only reintroduced the long-lost Glen and Glenda (Lachlan Watson), the non-binary children of Chucky (Brad Dourif) and Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly), but it also saw a host of Tilly’s real-life friends appear (at the behest of Glen and Glenda) to take part in a welcome home dinner that Tiffany threw for her twins.
Jayme Lawson Talks ‘Till,’ How ‘The Batman’ Changed Her Career, and What She Learned Watching Viola Davis in ‘The Woman King’
While you might not know Jayme Lawson’s name, you know her work — or you will. You saw her play the new mayor in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Then there were her turns as a young Michelle Obama in The First Lady and as one of John Boyega’s wives in The Woman King. She also starred in Ekwa Msangi’s Farewell Amor and will do the same in Daniel Goldhaber’s upcoming film, How to Blow Up a Pipeline.
'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Season 3: All the Easter Eggs and Cameos You May Have Missed
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3.Star Trek: Lower Decks is known for its esoteric homages to the franchise which it includes organically while keeping its main cast of characters center stage. Set aboard the USS Cerritos, the animated show gives viewers a unique look at life in Starfleet, with an upstairs-downstairs perspective. Creator Mike McMahan brings his love for the franchise to the fore by packing in as many throwbacks each season as possible. The throwbacks in Season 3 are bigger and better, including an entire episode paying homage to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.
How 'The Exorcist III's Reshot Ending Almost Ruined the Movie
While The Exorcist has endured as a horror masterpiece, this 1973 William Friedkin directorial effort has spawned some truly chaotic and cursed sequels. Exorcist II: The Heretic is widely regarded as one of the worst movies of all time, while the production of the fourth entry, The Exorcist: The Beginning, was plagued with constant problems and ended up spawning two different drastically different cuts long before “The Snyder Cut” entered the internet discourse lexicon. Because of these issues, it can be astonishing to realize watching Peter William Blatty’s 1990 motion picture The Exorcist III that this isn’t just a step up from other Exorcist follow-ups, this is a genuinely well-made and unnerving motion picture.
How Rhaenyra and Alicent’s Friendship Developed Over the Years in ‘House of the Dragon’
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.One of the biggest differences between House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood is the friendship between Alicent (Emily Carey, then Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock, then Emma D'Arcy). The complex relationship between the two characters has become a driving force for the show's plot and adds a layer of complication to the eventual fallout. Throughout the season, the dynamic has changed many times over. The back-and-forth made it difficult to keep track of their relationship, but it added a realism to the characters that was missing from the novel. The relationship between these two royal women has become an important part of the story. So, with the season finale released, the time has come to review and understand all the ups and downs that got Rhaenyra and Alicent to where they are.
’The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira Writing Rick/Michonne Spin-Off, Credited as Co-Creator
With AMC's epic series The Walking Dead coming to its eleventh season finale this November, a lot of fans will be saying goodbye to characters and a universe we've known for almost 20 years. The news is bittersweet, as all good things must end, but the network isn't dropping us cold-turkey. There are a number of spinoffs branching off from the flagship's finale, with one in particular that viewers have been anxious to learn more about since July. At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the emotional final panel for this original cast was noticeably missing two of the show's central faces, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira who portray Rick Grimes and Michonne, respectively. Before the panel was up, the two made a surprise appearance and brought with them some hopeful news: they're working on a Rick and Michonne miniseries that would bring their characters some well-deserved closure. During an interview with Self, Gurira is now announcing that she will be a co-creator for the show, which she calls a "prestige miniseries."
‘A Man Called Otto’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
Every Tom Hanks movie, especially his slice-of-life dramas, is an experience in itself, each carrying with it a unique emotional quotient. It’s been a while since we saw the Forrest Gump star in a gratifying, touching story and that’s why A Man Called Otto is one of his most-awaited upcoming films. A Man Called Otto follows the titular character, Otto, a grumpy 60-year-old widower, who gets through his retired life by alienating people and being critical and judgmental about his neighbors, their pets, children, and everyone he comes across. But his perspective is challenged when a lively family moves into the neighborhood and turns his life upside down.
How to Watch ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’
Released in 1975 The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a cult classic chaotic whirlwind of song, dance, drag, and horror. A not-so-scary scary movie, The Rocky Horror Picture Show features the classic B movie horror tropes of a broken down car, a mad scientist, and crashing thunder outside a haunted castle alongside technicolor costumes, neon lights, gaudy art, and LGBTQ+ culture, something that wasn’t often featured in mainstream media at the time. The Rocky Horror Picture Show was like nothing anyone had ever seen before, and its aesthetic changed art, film, and fashion in abundance!
How 'Man of Steel' Failed Its Most Important Storytelling Element
Superhero movies tend to wear their themes on their sleeves — it's part of what makes them so universally appealing, from Batman Begins' "It's not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me" to Wonder Woman's "I believe in love." Because their roots are in comics mainly targeted at children, these stories often deal in absolutes — us versus them, good versus evil, selfishness versus sacrifice — which make perfect vehicles for strong, simple themes. Man of Steel, however, was the rare superhero movie that failed to establish this basic element, turning a potentially compelling character study into a story that, ultimately, had no core.
'Ghosts': Rebecca Wisocky Discusses the Halloween Episode, Hetty's Power & Her A+ Naughty Line of Dialogue
Ghosts is a consistent delight, but yet again, the series proves to be the ultimate Halloween treat with “Halloween 2: The Ghost of Hetty's Past.”. This time around, the ghosts are a little more willing to embrace the holiday via Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) attempt at throwing a Halloween party. When that party turns out to be a major dud, Jay and Sam (Rose McIver) think they’ve found the perfect way to liven things up — a séance. After all, they’ve got a house filled with ghosts, some with abilities that can make their guests believe they’re actually communicating with lost spirits.
'House of the Dragon': Why Is Otto Hightower Not Dead Yet?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon. House of the Dragon Season 1 has come with its share of emotional roller coasters. From time jumps, to actor changes, to gruesome birth scenes and toxic family drama, the Game of Thrones spin-off wastes no time pulling in its viewers. Nonetheless, one of the greatest emotional roller coasters comes in two separate scenes from three different characters and two dragons.
From 'Knives Out' to 'The Last Jedi', No One Twists a Genre Like Rian Johnson
When it comes to Hollywood auteurs, the directors that stand out the most are those that have a distinct flair and give their projects a signature spin. When Quentin Tarantino releases a new film, he delivers one soaked in blood with quick-firing dialogue, and Wes Anderson consistently crafts vibrant, symmetric visuals. When Rian Johnson makes a film, he works to keep the audience on their toes. With Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery releasing next month, there’s no better time to take a look at the director’s films and see how he transforms an otherwise typical idea and makes it fresh and exciting.
