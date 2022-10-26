The Old Spanish Sugar Mill, which announced in August that it would close for renovations after a new vendor took it over, has reopened, though the name now is Old Sugar Mill Pancake House. The previous name must have sounded too ethnic. The popular DeLeon Springs breakfast stop had been operated for 61 years by members of the Schwarze family. Guest Services, Inc., a Fairfax, Va., company that operates concessions in state and national parks throughout the country, won the bid to operate the restaurant for the next 10 years. The concept remains the same, with guests sitting at tables outfitted with griddles onto which pancake batter is poured. Many, many people consider this to be fun.

