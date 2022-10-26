ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, FL

Celebrate Oktoberfest in November: Hollerbach’s event brings music, folk costumes to Sanford streets

SANFORD, Fla. – After being pushed back due to Hurricane Ian, Hollerbach’s Oktoberfest celebration is returning the first weekend of November. Hurricane Ian brought historic flooding to many parts of Central Florida, including Sanford. Sections of the riverwalk in downtown Sanford flooded and water from Lake Monroe washed up over the sea wall, across parts of Seminole Boulevard and into parking lots and parks.
Newsy Nuggets: Pancakes griddling again at DeLeon Springs

The Old Spanish Sugar Mill, which announced in August that it would close for renovations after a new vendor took it over, has reopened, though the name now is Old Sugar Mill Pancake House. The previous name must have sounded too ethnic. The popular DeLeon Springs breakfast stop had been operated for 61 years by members of the Schwarze family. Guest Services, Inc., a Fairfax, Va., company that operates concessions in state and national parks throughout the country, won the bid to operate the restaurant for the next 10 years. The concept remains the same, with guests sitting at tables outfitted with griddles onto which pancake batter is poured. Many, many people consider this to be fun.
DeLand antique shop offers a walk on the paranormal side

DELAND, Fla. — Off a mostly sleepy street in DeLand, sits a home on the register of historic places. This home was once a residential home, but has since been transformed into an antique shop that may interest those who enjoy dabbling in the paranormal. What You Need To...
Activists to March Through Downtown Orlando to Demand Justice for Animals

Dozens of activists with the grassroots animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) are planning a march and protest at Lake Eola Park starting at 4pm on Saturday, October 29, 2022. The protest follows a successful DxE Orlando campaign to have foie gras removed from the menus of five local restaurants.
Arden Park North home tops Ocoee sales from Oct. 7 to 14

A home in Arden Park North topped all Ocoee residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 7 to 14. The home at 1765 Southern Red Oak Court, Ocoee, sold Oct. 11, for $699,000. Built in 2020, it has five bedrooms, three-and-one-half baths and 3,890 square feet of living area. Days on market: Seven.
1 dead in Winter Garden after shooting Saturday morning

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden police are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. According to a release, officers responded to the 1000 block of Mildred Dixon Way for shots fired around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers found a man lying on the ground with "possible gunshot injuries" at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from the injuries.
Disney's Blizzard Beach Will Reopen Next Month With a 'Frozen' New Look

Walt Disney World's Blizzard Beach Water Park is finally getting the "Frozen" treatment. Having been closed down since January for renovations, the wintery-themed water park is soon reopening with exciting new additions that would make Olaf one happy snowman. Welcoming back visitors on Nov. 13, Blizzard Beach's Tike's Peak—a polar...
Villagers calling for abolishment of anonymous complaint system

More and more Villagers are calling for the abolishment of the anonymous complaint system here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. An order to force widow Mary Santos to cut down hedges at the back of her premier home in the Village of Valle Verde after more than 20 years appears to have been the last straw when it comes to anonymous complaints.
