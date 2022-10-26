Read full article on original website
Happening Saturday: Food giveaway in Intercession City
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County residents in the Intercession City area will have a chance to pick up free food and more on Saturday. District 1 Commissioner Peggy Choudhry and The Salvation Army are inviting residents to a food distribution event on Oct. 29. The giveaway, scheduled from...
Happening Saturday: Goodwill gives away free tickets to Calle Orange festival in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One lucky winner will receive some festival tickets from a local organization this weekend. Goodwill of Central Florida will have a pair of tickets to give away for the Calle Orange festival in Orlando. Those who are interested in entering the ticket giveaway should stop...
Rotary Club of Horizon West collects Halloween costumes for Eight Waves
The Rotary Club of Horizon West recently partnered with Eight Waves to collect Halloween costumes for children in need. Although the club had a goal of collecting 50 costumes, the organization collected a total of 75 costumes for children in the east Winter Garden area. Eight Waves' mission is to...
Celebrate Oktoberfest in November: Hollerbach’s event brings music, folk costumes to Sanford streets
SANFORD, Fla. – After being pushed back due to Hurricane Ian, Hollerbach’s Oktoberfest celebration is returning the first weekend of November. Hurricane Ian brought historic flooding to many parts of Central Florida, including Sanford. Sections of the riverwalk in downtown Sanford flooded and water from Lake Monroe washed up over the sea wall, across parts of Seminole Boulevard and into parking lots and parks.
Skyline Chili to Open Winter Garden Location
"I wanted to franchise a brand I had a deep passion for, and Skyline was a great fit for me. It was my first and only choice – just like when I was choosing what to eat as a kid growing up in Cincinnati!”
Newsy Nuggets: Pancakes griddling again at DeLeon Springs
The Old Spanish Sugar Mill, which announced in August that it would close for renovations after a new vendor took it over, has reopened, though the name now is Old Sugar Mill Pancake House. The previous name must have sounded too ethnic. The popular DeLeon Springs breakfast stop had been operated for 61 years by members of the Schwarze family. Guest Services, Inc., a Fairfax, Va., company that operates concessions in state and national parks throughout the country, won the bid to operate the restaurant for the next 10 years. The concept remains the same, with guests sitting at tables outfitted with griddles onto which pancake batter is poured. Many, many people consider this to be fun.
DeLand antique shop offers a walk on the paranormal side
DELAND, Fla. — Off a mostly sleepy street in DeLand, sits a home on the register of historic places. This home was once a residential home, but has since been transformed into an antique shop that may interest those who enjoy dabbling in the paranormal. What You Need To...
Aussie Grill by Outback to open in Waterford Lakes soon
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Tampa-based restaurant will be opening a new location in Orlando. Aussie Grill, part of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., is the first standalone location in Orlando and it will only be a few miles from the Waterford Lakes Town Center. Aussie Grill is in the same...
Activists to March Through Downtown Orlando to Demand Justice for Animals
Dozens of activists with the grassroots animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) are planning a march and protest at Lake Eola Park starting at 4pm on Saturday, October 29, 2022. The protest follows a successful DxE Orlando campaign to have foie gras removed from the menus of five local restaurants.
Arden Park North home tops Ocoee sales from Oct. 7 to 14
A home in Arden Park North topped all Ocoee residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 7 to 14. The home at 1765 Southern Red Oak Court, Ocoee, sold Oct. 11, for $699,000. Built in 2020, it has five bedrooms, three-and-one-half baths and 3,890 square feet of living area. Days on market: Seven.
Fan favorite McRib returning to McDonald’s stores for 1 last time
ORLANDO, Fla. — The McRib is returning to participating McDonald’s restaurants starting Oct. 31. However, this could be your last chance to get it, the company announced. McDonalds said it is holding a farewell tour in honor of the McRib. The sandwich was first released back in 1980...
Local Pizza Shop Owner to Open Donut Café
Apart from donuts, Mr. Zacchini will also be serving up a robust selection of coffee drinks along with Japanese-inspired fried chicken sandwiches.
Isles of Lake Hancock estate tops Horizon West sales from Oct. 7 to 14
A home in Isles of Lake Hancock topped all Horizon West residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 7 to 14. The home at 7803 Skiing Way, Winter Garden, sold Oct. 11, for $2,890,000. Built in 2015, it has six bedrooms, seven baths and 5,657 square feet of living area. Days on market: 16.
Watch: Two bears bumble through the porch of a Florida home
Two black bears were caught on a security camera exploring the front porch of an Apopka, Florida, home on Sunday.
Streets flooded in Winter Park after heavy rain Friday morning
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Several streets in Winter Park were flooded after early morning storms on Friday. Streets in and around North Denning Drive were flooded after the rain moved through the area. Strong storms impacted parts of Orange County, including Winter Park for hours. Read: Florida doesn’t protect...
1 dead in Winter Garden after shooting Saturday morning
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden police are investigating a shooting that killed one person Saturday morning. According to a release, officers responded to the 1000 block of Mildred Dixon Way for shots fired around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers found a man lying on the ground with "possible gunshot injuries" at the scene. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from the injuries.
Disney's Blizzard Beach Will Reopen Next Month With a 'Frozen' New Look
Walt Disney World's Blizzard Beach Water Park is finally getting the "Frozen" treatment. Having been closed down since January for renovations, the wintery-themed water park is soon reopening with exciting new additions that would make Olaf one happy snowman. Welcoming back visitors on Nov. 13, Blizzard Beach's Tike's Peak—a polar...
New England-based chain Wing It On! opening its 1st ghost kitchen in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A chicken wing chain from up north is getting ready to open its first Florida location, which will also be its first ghost kitchen, in downtown Orlando’s Dollins Food Hall. Wing It On! is set to open the ghost kitchen, a virtual restaurant available only...
Another family on Disney vacation gets car stolen at I-Drive resort lot
Orlando - A Mom from Syracuse, NY was really excited to bring her kids to Disney World, but on the second day of their vacation, their car rental was stolen from the resort lot. "We had a day at Magic Kingdom and then our next supposed park day, we went...
Villagers calling for abolishment of anonymous complaint system
More and more Villagers are calling for the abolishment of the anonymous complaint system here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. An order to force widow Mary Santos to cut down hedges at the back of her premier home in the Village of Valle Verde after more than 20 years appears to have been the last straw when it comes to anonymous complaints.
