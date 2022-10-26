Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Hugh Jackman and 9 Other Actors Who Reprised Roles After a Long Hiatus
The internet went into a frenzy recently when it was announced that Hugh Jackman would reprise the role of Wolverine in the hotly-anticipated Deadpool 3. Jackman is not the first actor to be tempted back to a role he had once turned his back on. In fact, with the prominence of legacy sequels and franchise revivals, actors are returning to their most iconic roles with frightening regularity. And we just can't get enough of it.
Collider
Ralph Macchio Compares 'Cobra Kai's Jacob Bertrand to 'Karate Kid's Pat Morita
Despite its connection to the original Karate Kid saga and the presence of its old stars, Cobra Kai ultimately belongs to the new generation of karate talent. Its young stars like Xolo Maridueña, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, and Peyton List have stood out both for their acting and for how well they've taken to karate over the course of the series. During an interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff, Ralph Macchio attested to the talent his younger co-stars bring to the table, though he had particularly high praise for Jacob Bertrand, comparing him to none other than Mr. Miyagi himself Pat Morita.
Collider
‘The Witcher’ Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix Months Ahead of Season 3
Netflix has announced its hit fantasy drama The Witcher has officially been renewed for a fourth installment. The show, which is based on a novel series of the same title by writer Andrzej Sapkowski, tells the story of monster hunter Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) as he grapples to find his place in a world where humans are harrowingly more monstrous than beasts.
Collider
Like It or Not, 'Tales of the Jedi' Confirms Anakin Is the Reason Ahsoka Survived Order 66
Editor's Note: The following includes Tales of the Jedi Episode 5 spoilers.Tales of the Jedi tells the story of Ahsoka throughout different times of her life. One of which takes place during the events of Star Wars: Clone Wars. The story in Episode 5, "Practice Makes Perfect," highlights the dynamic between padawan Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and her master Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter), as he pushes Ahsoka to be better than her peers. This seemingly inconsequential event in her life is given importance by knowing the end of the story. This short episode explains how Ahsoka could survive Order 66 when so many better-trained Jedi did not. Ultimately, it is because of Anakin that Ahsoka lived, even though he fought against her in the war.
Collider
'The Witcher' Season 4 Casts Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia
Along with the news that The Witcher has been renewed for Season 4, Netflix has announced that Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill as the titular character. Hemsworth steps in for Cavill as Geralt of Rivia following Cavill's return to the DCEU as Superman which has been heralded by his appearance in the end credits scene of Warner Bros.'s latest superhero hit Black Adam.
Collider
The 10 Best Twilight Zone Episodes — Across All 4 Versions
You unlock this door with the key of imagination. Beyond it is another dimension that has captivated the hearts, minds, and fears of several generations for over 60 years. While the original series, created and hosted by Rod Serling, remains the definitive version, the three revivals have also presented remarkable episodes that rival the original in terms of quality.
Collider
Jayme Lawson Talks ‘Till,’ How ‘The Batman’ Changed Her Career, and What She Learned Watching Viola Davis in ‘The Woman King’
While you might not know Jayme Lawson’s name, you know her work — or you will. You saw her play the new mayor in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Then there were her turns as a young Michelle Obama in The First Lady and as one of John Boyega’s wives in The Woman King. She also starred in Ekwa Msangi’s Farewell Amor and will do the same in Daniel Goldhaber’s upcoming film, How to Blow Up a Pipeline.
Collider
'Vampire Academy's TV Adaptation Drastically Improves Lissa From the Books
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Vampire Academy. Peacock’s Vampire Academy adaptation from co-creators Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre finds the heroines of the similarly-titled books by Richelle Mead — Rose Hathaway (Sisi Stringer) and Vasilisa “Lissa” Dragomir (Daniela Nieves) — come to life in a much different world than that of the source material. While the basics are the same, such as what it means to be Moroi versus Dhampir, there have been major changes that have equated to the characters on-screen being quite different from the ones we met on the page. And, for the most part, these changes have been well-received by viewers, differentiating the series from the books enough that the writers are able to keep fans on their toes.
Collider
First 'Jack Ryan’ Season 3 Trailer Shows John Krasinski on the Run
Prime Video has released the trailer for Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. Starring John Krasinski as the titular CIA agent, the new season will follow Jack Ryan as he becomes a fugitive after going rogue in pursuit of an international crime organization. The trailer presents the threat...
Collider
'Andor': That Episode 8 Andy Serkis Cameo Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor. The latest episode in Andor, "Narkina 5" brought us the return of a familiar face in the Star Wars franchise, though you might not have recognized him because of the red arm — I mean, room. Andy Serkis is back to a galaxy far, far away, this time acting by himself, without the need of motion capture suits or computer graphics to generate the image of his character. Still lost? You might want to check The Force Awakens and the awesome The Last Jedi again, then, and perhaps the voice of a certain villain may sound similar. Yes, Serkis was already in Star Wars as Supreme Leader Snoke himself.
Collider
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Featurette Explores the Choice June Must Make
This week on The Handmaid’s Tale, Commander Lawrence approaches June with a tempting offer as he reveals more about his New Bethlehem plans. June and Luke also receive crucial new information. Meanwhile, Serena is officially in a detention center and desperate to get Noah back. A new accompanying inside-look featurette breaks down Episode 8, “Motherland.”
Collider
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Footage Shows Shuri, Nakia and M'Baku Leaping Into Action
A new action-packed clip for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released and gives a glimpse of one of the film’s action setpieces. The brief clip begins with a number of Wakanda citizens being pulled by the tide of a flood. Those safe on some sort of high ground are shown helping the ones in the water, grabbing the children in danger. We then see members of the Dora Milaje race into action and take on some invaders — possibly members of the Talocan army — who are attempting to overtake ships.
Collider
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Cast and Character Guide
In 2021, HBO released the comedy series The White Lotus. Written and directed by Enlighted creator Mike White, the first season revolves around a group of wealthy individuals staying at a luxurious resort in Hawaii before things start to take a turn for the worse. The first season received plenty of critical acclaim from critics with Collider's very own Ross Bonaime saying the show is "a smart commentary on economic and gender inequality...while also being one of the strangest and most hilarious shows to debut this year." On top of that, the season also won ten Primetime Emmys, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
Collider
10 Highest-Rated A24 Movies On Letterboxd
Slashers like Pearl are undoubtedly on viewers’ to-watch lists this Halloween, as the A24 horror film has gained notoriety for how brilliantly twisted it is. The New York-based indie entertainment company, A24, has produced numerous movies outside the horror genre, too, with several critically-acclaimed ones worth checking out for fans who enjoy their films’ general narrative styles and artistic (and often quirky) vibe.
Collider
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Clip Shows Shuri and Okoye Meeting an Unexpected Challenge
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just released a brand-new clip ahead of its upcoming theatrical release next month. It is the final film in the MCU's Phase Four and will follow the people of Wakanda as they band together to protect themselves from dangerous forces after the tragic death of T'Challa. The film is also said to honor the late great Chadwick Boseman, who played the title role in 2019's Black Panther.
Collider
Kevin Feige on Significance of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' for Phases 5 and 6
After the mega events that were Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame fans, casual onlookers, and critics had no idea how Marvel Studios is ever going to top its own success. The two movies were a culmination of a decade worth of character arcs, cleverly plotted story points, and fans’ emotional investment in the Avengers. But Marvel has its own man with a plan, Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige, who is single-handedly responsible for steering the fans from the Infinity Saga to the Multiverse Saga. As MCU Phase 4 comes to a close with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the big screen and Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+, Feige explained the significance of the movie.
Collider
'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Season 3: All the Easter Eggs and Cameos You May Have Missed
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3.Star Trek: Lower Decks is known for its esoteric homages to the franchise which it includes organically while keeping its main cast of characters center stage. Set aboard the USS Cerritos, the animated show gives viewers a unique look at life in Starfleet, with an upstairs-downstairs perspective. Creator Mike McMahan brings his love for the franchise to the fore by packing in as many throwbacks each season as possible. The throwbacks in Season 3 are bigger and better, including an entire episode paying homage to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.
Collider
’The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira Writing Rick/Michonne Spin-Off, Credited as Co-Creator
With AMC's epic series The Walking Dead coming to its eleventh season finale this November, a lot of fans will be saying goodbye to characters and a universe we've known for almost 20 years. The news is bittersweet, as all good things must end, but the network isn't dropping us cold-turkey. There are a number of spinoffs branching off from the flagship's finale, with one in particular that viewers have been anxious to learn more about since July. At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the emotional final panel for this original cast was noticeably missing two of the show's central faces, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira who portray Rick Grimes and Michonne, respectively. Before the panel was up, the two made a surprise appearance and brought with them some hopeful news: they're working on a Rick and Michonne miniseries that would bring their characters some well-deserved closure. During an interview with Self, Gurira is now announcing that she will be a co-creator for the show, which she calls a "prestige miniseries."
Collider
Who Is Abigail Brand, Emilia Clarke's Character In 'Secret Invasion'?
Like the comic miniseries it's based on, Secret Invasion has been shrouded in mystery. That secrecy extends to its cast: apart from Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and his fellow spies — including Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) — the rest of the characters are an unknown factor. This led to speculation from fans and said speculation only increased when Emilia Clarke was announced to be joining the cast. And now her role has been revealed, albeit in a highly unorthodox fashion.
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': Who is Cassie Lang's Stature?
MCU fans have been treated well this past week, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally having its world premiere, and the release of trailers for Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. For the latter, this highly-anticipated film is said to have a more serious tone than the previous two films, as it will have higher stakes and an even more dangerous enemy, and fans cannot wait to see just how this trilogy would conclude.
Comments / 0