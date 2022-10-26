Read full article on original website
How to turn off data roaming on your Samsung Galaxy device
Unlimited mobile data has made looking for a Wi-Fi hotspot a thing of the past, at least if you're in your home country. However, things get complicated when trying to get online overseas. While most carriers provide data roaming as part of their subscription plans, and they may charge extra for international roaming. And unless you own a new Google Pixel 7 Pro or similar unlocked flagship smartphone, your phone may not work well when you're on the road.
Watch the Google Pixel 7 Pro barely survive JerryRigEverything's durability test
Every major smartphone goes through the famed durability torture test from YouTuber JerryRigEverything, and now it’s the Pixel 7 Pro’s turn. We’ve seen the phone in teardowns over the last month since its release, but this new durability test pushes the Pixel 7 Pro to its limit where it also breaks. The channel presenter, Zack Nelson, noted that the Pixel 7 Pro “barely” survived, particularly suffering in the bend test.
Samsung's new Maintenance Mode will keep your phone's files safe from prying eyes at repair shops
We've all been there. You handed your phone to a repair shop, but you forgot to delete all those private photos and videos, and you're afraid that whoever's snooping through your phone will look at them. If you have one of the best Samsung phones, your phone is about to get a little safer in this regard with a new "maintenance mode" that will keep your precious private files safe from prying eyes.
Pushbullet says it has to fight Play Store's automated oversight to stay on Android
As Android™'s official app store, you would think the Play Store would be the premier resource for the best Android apps. While there are numerous third-party app hubs that serve as an alternative to the Play Store, most Android app developers prioritize Google’s offering given the sheer size of the audience. But with volume in mind, it's no secret that the company has had to rely on artificial intelligence to make some judgment calls on approving and pruning apps. But as we've seen before, there are downsides to this reliance on AI and machine learning models to keep tabs on guideline violations. The latest victim of said downsides, Pushbullet, is putting out its story.
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100
It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
Google forgets the Pixel 7 now supports Android 13's QPR1 beta in latest survey
Android 13 has been out for a few months now, and we didn't have to wait very long after its arrival to get our hands dirty with some fresh beta action, trying out Google's latest features while still under development. The first Quarterly Platform Release beta landed for Pixel phones in early September, and we've gotten two more since. But as Google asks for feedback about its latest build, it seems to have forgotten about its two brand-new smartphones.
Nothing Phone 1's latest update tweaks the Glyph lighting effect
Nothing created quite a hype for the Nothing Phone 1 before its launch. While an impressive first offering from the company with a distinct design, the phone's sub-par camera performance and limited availability meant it was never among the best Android phones on the market. The hype surrounding the device has also gone down a fair bit since its release. But the Carl Pei-founded firm has not abandoned its first smartphone, with regular software updates helping improve the low light camera performance and fixing other bugs. With the latest Nothing OS update that's now rolling out, the company is making further improvements to the camera and the Glyph interface.
How to create and insert your signature in Google Docs
Typing your name in online signature fields has become a popular and somewhat acceptable way to sign documents. Still, nothing beats scribbling your practice-honed annotation that even the best calligraphers would struggle to replicate. Things are different when you move away from paper and into the digital world of word processors like Google Docs and Microsoft Word.
How to sort by date in Google Sheets
Data is most meaningful when it follows a clear pattern, whether in ascending or descending order of dates, serial numbers, or otherwise. So, it's no surprise that spreadsheet packages like Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets have built-in tools to let you arrange your data. We'll show two ways to sort...
The 6 best encrypted messaging apps
As a general rule of thumb, chat apps that utilize end-to-end 256-bit AES, enterprise-level encryption are considered the holy grail when it comes to privacy. With end-to-end encryption, each message you send is scrambled and encoded directly on your phone, and only decoded by intended recipient after delivery. This process of encryption is important as it allows only you and the receiver to read your conversation, thus stopping malicious actors from reading the content of your chats, even in the unfortunate case they manage to intercept them while the data is in-transit.
WhatsApp would really, really, pretty-please like you to enable 2FA
In the US, Google is heavily pushing Apple to adopt RCS for iMessage to deliver a better messaging experience for Android and iPhone users. However, WhatsApp dominates the messaging market in Europe, Asia, and other parts of the world. The popularity of the Meta-owned service makes it a prime target for hackers and scammers who are always looking for ways to gain unauthorized access to your account. For additional security, WhatsApp provides two-factor authentication so you can further secure your account using a PIN. But not everyone uses or knows about two-factor authentication, and the messaging service wants to change that.
Google Messages is testing Signal-style read receipts and delivery indicators
Google has been nothing short of vocal in its support for RCS, playing an instrumental role even as holdouts like Apple refuse to consider switching. Beyond its advocacy of the standard, Google has also given the Messages app a lot of attention: it sports a new icon now, and several other cosmetic and functional improvements are in the works. For its latest change, the Messages developers are testing some Signal-like delivery indicators and read receipts in RCS chats.
Google Street View app will shut down in 2023, Photo Paths will end with it
The Google Street View app for both Android and iOS is set to be discontinued early next year, and it’ll be removed from app stores in the coming weeks. First spotted by 9to5Google hidden in a recent update for the app, a Google spokesperson has now confirmed to The Verge that the app is being discontinued from March 2023.
Google gives Pixel Superfans 100 cold, hard reasons to recommend the phones to their friends
What's the only thing better than a shiny new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro smartphone? If you said “having someone else pay for it,” we like the cut of your jib. While these phones are both some solid values, andd have already seen some incredible deals, Google's latest promotion could score you one for absolutely free — so long as you convince enough of your friends to buy one.
How to enable, disable, and use RCS Chat in Google Messages
What is RCS, and how does it change how I send text messages?. Texting is the most used form of communication in the world, but its technology is stuck in the past. Short Messaging Service (SMS) lacks several features modern messaging apps have had for years, even on the best Android phones, so it's time for something new. Rich Chatting Service (RCS) is Google's idea for the next generation of texting, but what exactly is it, and how do you use it?
Apple confirms it will create a USB-C iPhone, but the Lightning port may not completely disappear
As expected, Apple has confirmed the iPhone will adopt a USB-C charging port in the future. We knew that would be the case after the European Union voted to enforce a common charging standard on gadgets such as smartphones by the end of 2024. Now, Apple has confirmed for the first time that it will be adopting the technology.
This solid $70 Nest Cam deal finally makes Google's new camera worth buying
Getting a solid smart home security camera isn't just for keeping your home safe from intruders. Their built-in microphone and speaker make it a great way to check in with your kids while you are away, and its night vision means you can keep an eye on mischievous pets when the sun goes down. The 2021 Nest Cam typically retails for $100, but right now you can pick one (or more) up at a $30 discount.
This is how Android 13 works on a 2016 Pixel phone
We called the original Pixel phone "a very good phone by Google." Today, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro stand as some of the best Android devices around and they run the latest version of the platform. That's never going to officially happen for the Pixel and Pixel XL for a variety of reasons, but owners have been able to take a crack at installing a sanctioned build of Android 13 by sideloading Google's generic system image onto their devices. It takes a lot of finagling, but it can be done thanks to the drive partitioning made possible by Project Treble, and it has just been done.
The Pixel 7 now pairs with Pebble watches thanks to a major update
When we're talking about the best of the best fitness trackers and smartwatches these days, examples like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 come to mind. But if you've been into smart wear for a while, you'll be aware of Pebble, a promising startup crowdfunded its way to producing adorable, cult-favorite watches with e-paper displays, only to acquired by Fitbit, which has since been acquired by Google. Perhaps, owing to its fandom and where it's ended up, the official Pebble watch app is now getting a new lease on life with Google enabling 64-bit support for the app, thus making it compatible with the newly launched Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro flagships.
