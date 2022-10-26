NAMI OC is an affiliate organization of NAMI Golden Plains and NAMI Kansas. NAMI On Campus at FHSU is the only such university-level NAMI organization in the state. Mental illness has always had a sort of stigma surrounding the topic. This stigma stems mainly from a lack of understanding and/or fear of the subject matter. The National Alliance on Mental Illness on Campus (NAMI OC) at Fort Hays State University is determined not only to knock out the stigma on mental illnesses but also to improve the quality of life of all whose lives are affected by these diseases.

