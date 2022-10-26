Read full article on original website
Follow up: Citizen asserting right to bear arms in Barton Co.
Gun-control legislation continues to be a hot-button issue around the nation. In April 2021, the Barton County Commission signed Proclamation 2021-09 stating Barton County is a Second Amendment Sanctuary for the preservation of defense of the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. Andrew Cook took that to heart. Earlier this month, Cook exercised his Constitutional rights by carrying a rifle around and inside the Barton County Courthouse.
tigermedianet.com
FHSU Student Organization Feature – National Alliance on Mental Illness On Campus (NAMI OC)
NAMI OC is an affiliate organization of NAMI Golden Plains and NAMI Kansas. NAMI On Campus at FHSU is the only such university-level NAMI organization in the state. Mental illness has always had a sort of stigma surrounding the topic. This stigma stems mainly from a lack of understanding and/or fear of the subject matter. The National Alliance on Mental Illness on Campus (NAMI OC) at Fort Hays State University is determined not only to knock out the stigma on mental illnesses but also to improve the quality of life of all whose lives are affected by these diseases.
KWCH.com
Hays principal donates kidney to 8th-grade teacher
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - A match at Hays Middle School creates a special connection between an assistant principal and an eighth-grade teacher. Recovering from surgery, Hays Middle School Assistant Principal Shauna Zweifel is thankful she was able to donate a kidney to eighth-grade English teacher Meagan Englert. “I kept telling...
tigermedianet.com
Heart of a Tiger: My evening with Tiger Hall of Famers
The Tiger Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony is one of my favorite campus events. This annual event was established in 1986 to honor former Fort Hays State University athletes, coaches, administrators, and community members who have made extraordinary contributions to Tiger athletics. The ceremony never disappoints. In story after...
tigermedianet.com
HALO and Save the Kids collaborte on Halloween bucket drive
The Hispanic American Leadership Organization (HALO) partnered with the relatively new Save the Kids group here at FHSU to hold a Halloween bucket drive community service project. The two groups worked together to fill forty buckets with candy, snacks, and toys. Twenty of the buckets will go to the Fort...
The Stueder Contractors crew is growing
Stueder Contractors welcomed five new technicians to their team in the past 18 months. These technicians bring a combined 49 years of experience to the Stueder’s crew. And from what Stueder's knows, Shayna is the only female plumber in town. Family-owned and operated for nearly 40 years, Stueder Contractors...
Hays advances with win over West
Hays High hosted Wichita West in week nine on Friday at Lewis Field Stadium. It was a costly win however as the Indians lost Malik Bah on the first offensive play of the game for Hays. Bah, who entered the game ten points shy of the single season scoring record, landed awkwardly on his arm following a tackle. He was removed from the game with his arm stabilized.
catchitkansas.com
Great Bend comes from behind in thrilling 5A playoff win
GREAT BEND, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - It’s not just that Great Bend has turned a 19-game losing streak into a seven-game winning streak this season, it’s that the games keep getting more exciting. Fourth-and-eight Friday night, and everything was on the line: the game, the streak, the season.
