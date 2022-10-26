Read full article on original website
KTLA.com
Master carver Alan Silva shares pumpkin carving tips, tricks
Master carver and photographer Alan Silva joined us live with pumpkin carving tips and cool creations to help get in the Halloween spirit. Follow Alan on Instagram for more pumpkin carving tips and ideas. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 28, 2022.
KTLA.com
Registered dietitian nutritionist Patricia Bannan shares healthy Halloween snacks
Patricia Bannan, a registered dietitian nutritionist and author, joined us live with creative and healthy Halloween snack ideas for kids. Patricia’s book “From Burnout to Balance” is available for purchase on Amazon. For more information on the recipes featured in the segment, visit her website. You can...
Simple pumpkin dump cake recipe
The Food Charlatan shared her easy pumpkin dump cake recipe that takes just 10 minutes of active prep time.
pethelpful.com
Viral Video of Cockatiel Jamming Out to the Beat of the Music Can't Be Topped
Whether it's a tail-wagging dog or a head-bobbing bird, happy animals are sure to put a smile on anyone's face. Yum Yum the cockatiel is no exception, though his bright colors and sense of rhythm make it even more of a spectacle. No wonder he's going viral on TikTok!. His...
‘It’s The Only Thing That Saved My Hair’: Check Out The Vitamin That Beats Traditional Biotin Supplements
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re after long and luscious locks, it’s time to make some additions to your routine. While topicals like hair creams and scalp gels can help, it’s important to remember that everything — including hair growth — starts from within. While it’s vital to get the necessary vitamins and nutrients we need from the food we eat, supplements can give us a much-appreciated boost.
I Made Ina Garten’s Apple Crisp—and It’s the Best Way to Eat Fresh-Picked Apples
Ina Garten is known for her homestyle recipes, from her famous coconut cake to the best potato salad. But when fall comes around? The Barefoot Contessa makes one of her all-time favorite desserts: apple crisp. This old-fashioned apple crisp starts with plenty of apples and is piled high with an...
KTLA.com
Exercise smarter not harder with Joey Thurman
Joey Thurman, a nutrition expert and celebrity fitness trainer, joined us live with tips and exercises to help you exercise smarter not harder. Visit Joey’s website for more information or follow him on Instagram. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 26, 2022.
KTLA.com
Try hiring a vacation photographer for the best pics in any city
We’ve all been there: Trying to take the perfect picture on vacation isn’t easy. Enter Flytographer, a website that helps you hire a professional photographer in hundreds of cities around the world. They’ll meet you to snap photos with the best local backdrops. “Less than 3 percent...
Woman Reflecting On Grandmom’s Old “Hack” for Getting Rid of Garden Moles Cannot Figure Out Why It Worked
We swear every family has some version of this…
Martha Stewart’s Quick & Hearty Soup Recipe is Weeknight-Friendly Approved
Ahead of Jack Frost nipping at our noses, Martha Stewart is getting us prepared with the ultimate comfort meal that’s perfect for those hectic weeknights!. Back on Oct 14, Stewart uploaded a snapshot of a soup recipe we know we’re going to cozy up with. She posted it with the caption, “Not every soup recipe requires hours of simmering. This must-make shortcut Italian soup takes just 40 minutes from start to finish and uses both umami-rich Parmesan rind and hot Italian sausage. Get this weeknight-friendly recipe at the link in bio! 📷@alphamay.”
intheknow.com
Minimal makeup wearers will love these blendable eyeshadow sticks that come in a set of 6 for less than $25
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Wearing a little eyeshadow can add depth and...
Ideas to Level Up Your Boxed Cake Mix
Think outside the box with these tips to elevate your boxed cake mix into memorable desserts.
Spider web 7- layer dip, a Halloween hit
A 7-layer dip is already a must have at any party but this spooktacular twist on a classic recipe is sure to be a hit at your Halloween party this year. This spider web 7-layer dip from Chelsea's Messy Kitchen is so simple to make and it is absolutely delicious but also a perfect part of the theme.
The video of a cute baby brightens our day with a smile.
The screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Instagram by @happywittlebabies. I want to add some beautiful lines about the smile of a cute baby to this blog. No matter where you are and what is going on, a baby’s smile will always find a way to furnish sunshine in your life.
Easy pumpkin bar recipe that's gluten-free and nutritionist approved
Check out Megan Gilmore's easy and healthy pumpkin bar recipe that's gluten-free and refined sugar free.
I Made the Cuppa Cake Recipe from Steel Magnolias and It’s the Quickest, Easiest Dessert
Dolly Parton is well known as a singer-songwriter. She’s also known for her time on screen in a variety of roles. But perhaps one of her most-loved roles was when Dolly played Truvy Jones in the 1989 movie Steel Magnolias. In the movie, Truvy shares her recipe for a...
KTLA.com
Preview of 10th Anniversary Corgi Beach Day
Megan Telles was live in Huntington Beach with a preview of Corgi Beach Day, taking place on Oct. 29. Corgi Beach Day is a pet-centric, family-friendly festival that welcomes corgis and honorary corgis (all dogs are welcome) for a fun day filled with activities and competitions. It’s described as the biggest breed-specific event in the world.
intheknow.com
Over 6,000 Amazon shoppers (myself included) swear by this leave-in hair conditioner — it makes your hair smell amazing
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Sometimes, your hair needs a little extra love...
Homemade Italian Dressing Recipe
Hands up if you can tell a bottled dressing from a fresh, homemade one — we thought so!. Why ruin a good salad with the wrong dressing? Recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for homemade Italian dressing and remarks, "there is really no reason to buy bottled dressings. They are so easy to make at home!" We're betting that you have all of the ingredients sitting right in your pantry, and this whole recipe takes a whopping 5 minutes.
