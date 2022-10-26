If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re after long and luscious locks, it’s time to make some additions to your routine. While topicals like hair creams and scalp gels can help, it’s important to remember that everything — including hair growth — starts from within. While it’s vital to get the necessary vitamins and nutrients we need from the food we eat, supplements can give us a much-appreciated boost.

3 DAYS AGO