ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA.com

Master carver Alan Silva shares pumpkin carving tips, tricks

Master carver and photographer Alan Silva joined us live with pumpkin carving tips and cool creations to help get in the Halloween spirit. Follow Alan on Instagram for more pumpkin carving tips and ideas. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 28, 2022.
KTLA.com

Registered dietitian nutritionist Patricia Bannan shares healthy Halloween snacks

Patricia Bannan, a registered dietitian nutritionist and author, joined us live with creative and healthy Halloween snack ideas for kids. Patricia’s book “From Burnout to Balance” is available for purchase on Amazon. For more information on the recipes featured in the segment, visit her website. You can...
pethelpful.com

Viral Video of Cockatiel Jamming Out to the Beat of the Music Can't Be Topped

Whether it's a tail-wagging dog or a head-bobbing bird, happy animals are sure to put a smile on anyone's face. Yum Yum the cockatiel is no exception, though his bright colors and sense of rhythm make it even more of a spectacle. No wonder he's going viral on TikTok!. His...
HollywoodLife

‘It’s The Only Thing That Saved My Hair’: Check Out The Vitamin That Beats Traditional Biotin Supplements

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re after long and luscious locks, it’s time to make some additions to your routine. While topicals like hair creams and scalp gels can help, it’s important to remember that everything — including hair growth — starts from within. While it’s vital to get the necessary vitamins and nutrients we need from the food we eat, supplements can give us a much-appreciated boost.
KTLA.com

Exercise smarter not harder with Joey Thurman

Joey Thurman, a nutrition expert and celebrity fitness trainer, joined us live with tips and exercises to help you exercise smarter not harder. Visit Joey’s website for more information or follow him on Instagram. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 26, 2022.
KTLA.com

Try hiring a vacation photographer for the best pics in any city

We’ve all been there: Trying to take the perfect picture on vacation isn’t easy. Enter Flytographer, a website that helps you hire a professional photographer in hundreds of cities around the world. They’ll meet you to snap photos with the best local backdrops. “Less than 3 percent...
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s Quick & Hearty Soup Recipe is Weeknight-Friendly Approved

Ahead of Jack Frost nipping at our noses, Martha Stewart is getting us prepared with the ultimate comfort meal that’s perfect for those hectic weeknights!. Back on Oct 14, Stewart uploaded a snapshot of a soup recipe we know we’re going to cozy up with. She posted it with the caption, “Not every soup recipe requires hours of simmering. This must-make shortcut Italian soup takes just 40 minutes from start to finish and uses both umami-rich Parmesan rind and hot Italian sausage. Get this weeknight-friendly recipe at the link in bio! 📷@alphamay.”
Tina Howell

Spider web 7- layer dip, a Halloween hit

A 7-layer dip is already a must have at any party but this spooktacular twist on a classic recipe is sure to be a hit at your Halloween party this year. This spider web 7-layer dip from Chelsea's Messy Kitchen is so simple to make and it is absolutely delicious but also a perfect part of the theme.
Happy Face Goals

The video of a cute baby brightens our day with a smile.

The screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Instagram by @happywittlebabies. I want to add some beautiful lines about the smile of a cute baby to this blog. No matter where you are and what is going on, a baby’s smile will always find a way to furnish sunshine in your life.
KTLA.com

Preview of 10th Anniversary Corgi Beach Day

Megan Telles was live in Huntington Beach with a preview of Corgi Beach Day, taking place on Oct. 29. Corgi Beach Day is a pet-centric, family-friendly festival that welcomes corgis and honorary corgis (all dogs are welcome) for a fun day filled with activities and competitions. It’s described as the biggest breed-specific event in the world.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Mashed

Homemade Italian Dressing Recipe

Hands up if you can tell a bottled dressing from a fresh, homemade one — we thought so!. Why ruin a good salad with the wrong dressing? Recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for homemade Italian dressing and remarks, "there is really no reason to buy bottled dressings. They are so easy to make at home!" We're betting that you have all of the ingredients sitting right in your pantry, and this whole recipe takes a whopping 5 minutes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy