After coming back twice in their previous outing, SDSU men’s soccer returned to Pac-12 play and faced similar adversity at home against the No. 5 ranked Stanford Cardinal (8-1-4, 3-1-3). The Aztecs (5-7-3, 1-4-2) lost to their Pac-12 rival 3-2 on Thursday night to an 89th minute winner, breaking SDSU hearts.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO