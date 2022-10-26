Read full article on original website
Daily Cardinal
Investigation of Henry Vilas Zoo finds no evidence of discrimination or hostile workplace allegations
An independent investigation into the work culture of Henry Vilas Zoo found no evidence of discrimination or a hostile work environment, despite a history of allegations. The investigation, led by retired Dane County Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn, resulted in a 51-page report that detailed explanations for her findings. Judge Bailey-Rihn concluded the claims did not meet legal thresholds.
Daily Cardinal
‘Come for the costumes, stay for the riots:’ A history of Freakfest
Freakfest was canceled for the third year in a row, prompting questions from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and its surrounding community about the future of the State Street Halloween party. Freakfest began in 2006 at the behest of then-Mayor Dave Cieslewicz. However, Halloween parties have occurred on State Street since...
Daily Cardinal
Finding solace in Sundrop as a teetotaler at UW-Madison
Close your eyes and picture a party. What is the first thing you imagine? Chances are, you pictured alcohol in some form. Alcohol is at the heart of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s reputation as a party school. Yet here I am, an oddity. While I may stick out like a sore thumb for several reasons, there is no reason more striking than me being a teetotaler: someone who does not drink alcohol.
Daily Cardinal
‘Sifting and Reckoning’ exhibit shows extensive interest
The Public History Project’s premiere exhibition ‘Sifting and Reckoning’ on display at the Chazen Museum of Art at the University of Wisconsin-Madison drummed up strong interest from students and the general public during its first month. More than 7,400 visits were recorded since the exhibit was unveiled...
Daily Cardinal
Suspect involved in weapons violation fatally shot in Dane County
The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating the fatal shooting of a suspect during a search involving a weapons violation in Dane County. On Sunday afternoon, the Dane County Sheriff's Office searched the Jefferson Street area for the reported suspect. “[The Sheriff’s Office] was...
Daily Cardinal
Sabrina Madison appointed to District 17 Alder Seat
Sabrina Madison was appointed as the new alder for District 17 on Tuesday, filling the remainder of former Ald. Gary Halverson's term. Madison was selected out of five other candidates who applied for the open position following Halverson's resignation in mid-September. District 17, which spans Madison’s Far East Side next to the Dane County Regional Airport, was represented by Halverson since April 2021 until his past association with the Oath Keepers — a right-wing extremist group — leaked early last month, drawing immediate and fierce backlash.
Daily Cardinal
Tim Michels talks key issues at College Republicans event
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and attorney general candidate Eric Toney spoke to University of Wisconsin-Madison College Republicans on Wednesday evening with two weeks to go before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Michels addressed his plans for education, abortion and economic policy if elected as Wisconsin’s next governor. “We're...
Daily Cardinal
Students flock to polling booths for early absentee voting
Early absentee voting for the 2022 midterm elections is in full swing at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and voting stations have been buzzing with students and poll workers. “Early absentee voting is great because it’s at your leisure, and you can avoid any lines or scheduling conflict,” said Laine Bottemiller,...
