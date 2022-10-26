Read full article on original website
Related
Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s Daughter Ocean’s Album: Baby Photos
Lala Kent’s little one! The Vanderpump Rules star welcomed daughter Ocean with her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, in March 2021 and has been documenting her life ever since. The Utah native announced in September 2020 that she was pregnant with her and the producer’s first child together. (The Florida native is already the father of daughters […]
Tom Hanks brings David Pumpkins back to 'SNL'
Tom Hanks appeared on "Saturday Night Live" to reprise his popular and mysterious Halloween character, David S. Pumpkins.
PopSugar
How to Transform Into an Agojie Warrior From "The Woman King" For Halloween
Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu star as Agojie warriors in "The Woman King," which is based on the all-woman army that protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century. Created by Gersha Phillips and her wardrobe team, "The Woman King" costumes are inspired by research and tweaked to appeal to a younger audience, making them the perfect Halloween costume to DIY.
PopSugar
Hello, Harry Styles in a Full, Bushy Beard
Harry Styles's look is pretty consistent, so when the internet got a first glimpse at the singer in his new music video for "Music For a Sushi Restaurant," people were shocked to see him in a full bushy beard. Within the first 30 seconds of the newly released video, which dropped midday on Oct. 27, we get a close-up of Styles and his new facial hair in all its glory.
Comments / 0