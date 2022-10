FAYETTEVILLE — The School District has launched an investigation into the high school basketball team’s involvement at a local political campaign event. Officials said they began looking into the matter after questions over whether high school students had participated in team-organized neighborhood canvassing activities for Scott Berna, a candidate for City Council in Ward 3. Berna is challenging incumbent Sloan Scroggin, who is seeking a second term on the council.

