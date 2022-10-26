ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Hamlin and daughter Delilah disturb fans with ‘creepy,’ ‘provocative’ photo

By Bernie Zilio
 3 days ago

Too close for comfort?

Fans are disgusted with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, over a “creepy” and “provocative” photo he took with their oldest daughter, Delilah Hamlin.

Though the picture in question was snapped last month at New York Fashion Week, it recently made its way to Instagram, where users expressed their many concerns.

The image shows the actor, 70, standing closely next to the model, 24, while grabbing her tightly by the lower waist.

In a sheer top, Delilah is seen staring seductively at the camera while her father intensely presses his face against the side of hers.

Instagram users called the shot “creepy,” “provocative,” “uncomfortable” and “bizarre.”
Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

“This is not how I pose with my dad,” Bravo fan account @iliveforbravo wrote atop the photo , noting in the caption that the father-daughter duo was “causing a massive cringe wave out here.”

“Looks a bit too intimate,” one critic commented, with another adding, “Woah!!!! That’s truly disturbing.”

Many had similar reactions, writing things like: “Ummmmm……🤮🤮🤮🤮,” “This is just wrong,” “Nope. All of the no,” “that’s a little weird,” “Grosses me out,” “Sooo cringe😢” and “This is disgusting 🤢.”

The picture of the model and her dad was snapped last month at New York Fashion Week.
Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Referring to the incestuous storylines on the “Game of Thrones” spinoff show, someone else quipped, “Is this a scene from House of the Dragon?”

“The entire family is a bit sick and twisted it appears!” another argued.

“EW, David!” one observer remarked, invoking the line made famous on comedy series “Schitt’s Creek.”

Several went on to call the shot “creepy,” “provocative,” “uncomfortable” and “bizarre,” leaving comments like: “Yikes,” “OMG, “Wtf” and “No.”

Some were so offended by the image that they simply could not believe it wasn’t doctored.

“Is this real?!?!😮😮” one person asked, while another pointed out that it “looks morphed.”

“Are we sure this isn’t photo shopped…Something looks off with his face touching hers…Like two pictures brought together!” another wrote, prompting someone else to admit, “I even googled other images and this isn’t the only one 🤮.”

Harry shares Delilah and Amelia Hamlin with “RHOBH” star Lisa Rinna.
harryhamlin/Instagram

Though most fans were disturbed by the snap, a few didn’t understand the overwhelmingly negative reactions it was receiving.

“He’s an actor she a model what’s the big deal !” one defender argued, which elicited quite a few responses, including: “the big deal is that it’s father and daughter do you actually think that looks right????”

Someone else explained, “I think it’s less occupation and more their relation… I’m sure it’s nothing but still lol.”

Harry and Rinna, 59 — who celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in August — are also parents to 21-year-old model daughter Amelia Hamlin .

Comments / 63

JustMyOpinion
3d ago

Stop! He’s a Dad and his girls are clearly comfortable with him and lovingly posing for the photos. Not like her legs are wrapped around his neck! Anyone who thinks differently should see a therapist to unearth their trauma that’s being triggered. Wow!

Reply(3)
49
Fluffy Butt
3d ago

People are disgusting!!! He’s her dad. There is nothing wrong with them hugging and making serious I’m so cool faces in photos. Get over it

Reply
19
hildi horig
3d ago

There is nothing wrong with this picture, only stupid people making something out of nothing, more families should be close like this with their children no matter how grown they are!..part of the problem in this country..

Reply
11
