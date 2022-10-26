ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Sheriff warns of scammer pretending to be Duquesne Light

 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Allegheny County sheriff is warning residents about a Duquesne Light phone scam.

The sheriff's office says a man is calling Duquesne Light customers and telling them they're behind on their electric bill. The scammer says if they don't immediately provide payment, their service will be cut off.

Duquesne Light says it will never call customers on the day of a scheduled termination and demand immediate payment or ask for pre-paid cards. Duquesne Light also warns customers to never trust the caller ID and to hang up and call 412-393-7100 to verify the call was from them.

The sheriff's office is reminding people to never give their personal or financial information over the phone, by text or by email to people they don't recognize.

If you've been targeted by a scammer pretending to be Duquesne Light, you should report it to Duquesne Light and police.

