KDPS set to join Southwest MI law enforcement agencies in hosting Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Week
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan State Police are getting ready to host Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Week which is set to run from Saturday, October 29 up through Friday, November 4, and some Southwest Michigan law enforcement agencies are joining in the effort. During the week, the Berrien County...
Jobless rates decline in all Michigan regions during September
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Jobless rates declined in all Michigan regions during September 2022 according to data released on Thursday, October 27 by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget. The report went onto say that not seasonally adjusted jobless rates receded in all 17 Michigan labor...
